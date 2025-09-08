Hosted by
About this event
On evening (1 hour) per week for 12 consecutive weeks. This will take place every Thursday evening at 6 PM ET.
Phase 1: Leadership Foundations
January – March (12 Workshops)
Each workshop will be recorded and shared with registered participants each week.
🏆 Certificate of Completion awarded at the end of Phase 1.
Click HERE for more details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xPqB7Cawmwfn9N9428Ft7P1OSYJM9G-j/view?usp=sharing
On evening (1 hour) per week for 12 consecutive weeks. This will take place every Thursday evening at 6 PM ET.
Phase 2: Leadership in Action
April – June (12 Workshops)
Each workshop will be recorded and shared with registered participants each week.
🏆 Certificate of Completion awarded at the end of Phase 2.
Click HERE for more details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xPqB7Cawmwfn9N9428Ft7P1OSYJM9G-j/view?usp=sharing
Summer Option 1 (July 9 & 10, 2026): 2 Full Days - 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM - Online Training
This is the Skyline Part of the Transforming School Leadership Series. There are seven (7) workshops that are organized over 2 days. The workshops are organized to provide personal reflection and foundational aspects of leadership, management, and school community.
Click HERE for more details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xPqB7Cawmwfn9N9428Ft7P1OSYJM9G-j/view?usp=sharing
Summer Option 2 (August 20 & 21, 2026): 2 Full Days - 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM - Online Training
This is the Skyline Part of the Transforming School Leadership Series. There are seven (7) workshops that are organized over 2 days. The workshops are organized to provide personal reflection and foundational aspects of leadership, management, and school community.
Click HERE for more details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xPqB7Cawmwfn9N9428Ft7P1OSYJM9G-j/view?usp=sharing
Full day, 2-week summer program happening in person in Trinidad and Tobago (actual address in Trinidad will be determined soon). The program is organized for Monday through Thursday of each week (4 days each week). The tentative schedule is from 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM each day.
This is a life-changing leadership development program that fuses theory with practice for budding and veteran school leaders.
Discounts and scholarship are available through ESI network and based on individual school leader's needs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!