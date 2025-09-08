Transforming School Leadership Series

On evening (1 hour) per week for 12 consecutive weeks. This will take place every Thursday evening at 6 PM ET.

Phase 1: Leadership Foundations

January – March (12 Workshops)

Explore advanced leadership theories and models

Develop communication and conflict resolution skills

Apply systems thinking and strategic planning tools

Build performance measurement and evaluation systems

Each workshop will be recorded and shared with registered participants each week.





🏆 Certificate of Completion awarded at the end of Phase 1.









Click HERE for more details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xPqB7Cawmwfn9N9428Ft7P1OSYJM9G-j/view?usp=sharing



