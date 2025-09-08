Education Solutions International Inc.

Transforming School Leadership Series

Grounded Training - Phase 1- Online (January to March 2026)
$165

On evening (1 hour) per week for 12 consecutive weeks. This will take place every Thursday evening at 6 PM ET.

Phase 1: Leadership Foundations

January – March (12 Workshops)

  • Explore advanced leadership theories and models
  • Develop communication and conflict resolution skills
  • Apply systems thinking and strategic planning tools
  • Build performance measurement and evaluation systems

Each workshop will be recorded and shared with registered participants each week.


🏆 Certificate of Completion awarded at the end of Phase 1.



Grounded Training - Phase 2 - Online (April to June 2026)
$165

On evening (1 hour) per week for 12 consecutive weeks. This will take place every Thursday evening at 6 PM ET.

Phase 2: Leadership in Action

April – June (12 Workshops)

  • Study Caribbean education reform case studies
  • Analyze regional innovations and challenges
  • Strengthen teacher capacity and staff development
  • Lead sustainable school improvement initiatives
  • Enhance resilience, adaptability, and stakeholder engagement

Each workshop will be recorded and shared with registered participants each week.


🏆 Certificate of Completion awarded at the end of Phase 2.



Skyline: July 2026 Cohort - July 9 & 10, 2026
$35

Summer Option 1 (July 9 & 10, 2026): 2 Full Days - 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM - Online Training

This is the Skyline Part of the Transforming School Leadership Series. There are seven (7) workshops that are organized over 2 days. The workshops are organized to provide personal reflection and foundational aspects of leadership, management, and school community.


Skyline: August 2026 Cohort - August 20 & 21, 2026
$35

Summer Option 2 (August 20 & 21, 2026): 2 Full Days - 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM - Online Training

This is the Skyline Part of the Transforming School Leadership Series. There are seven (7) workshops that are organized over 2 days. The workshops are organized to provide personal reflection and foundational aspects of leadership, management, and school community.


2-Week In Person Course (August 4 to 14, 2026 in Trinidad)
$550

Full day, 2-week summer program happening in person in Trinidad and Tobago (actual address in Trinidad will be determined soon). The program is organized for Monday through Thursday of each week (4 days each week). The tentative schedule is from 8:30 AM - 2:30 PM each day.

This is a life-changing leadership development program that fuses theory with practice for budding and veteran school leaders.


Discounts and scholarship are available through ESI network and based on individual school leader's needs.

