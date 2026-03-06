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Participate in the 2026-27 Leadership Carroll County Program
Your support includes top level recognition and speaking opportunities at one session plus the graduation ceremony.
Sponsor both a participant and a session combined. You may choose a session to speak to participants.
Sponsor a session to support guest speakers and program costs. You may choose a session to speak to participants.
Sponsor a participant in the 2026-27 Session
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!