Carroll County Chamber Five

Hosted by

Carroll County Chamber Five

About this event

Leadership Carroll County

REGISTRATION 2026-27 Participant
$300

Participate in the 2026-27 Leadership Carroll County Program

Premier Sponsor
$1,000

Your support includes top level recognition and speaking opportunities at one session plus the graduation ceremony.

Leadership Sponsor
$800

Sponsor both a participant and a session combined. You may choose a session to speak to participants.

Session Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a session to support guest speakers and program costs. You may choose a session to speak to participants.

Scholarship Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a participant in the 2026-27 Session

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!