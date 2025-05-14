2025 Leadership & Education Dinner

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
The Catalyst
$500
Name Recognition: Company logo on the event website and social media platforms.
Event Recognition: Verbal acknowledgment during the dinner program.
Tickets: Two (2) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner.
Program Recognition: Recognition in the event program.
Name Recognition: Company logo on the event website and social media platforms.
Event Recognition: Verbal acknowledgment during the dinner program.
Tickets: Two (2) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner.
Program Recognition: Recognition in the event program.
The Advocate
$1,000
All benefits from "The Catalyst" tier, plus:
Enhanced Visibility: Company logo displayed on event banners.
Table Signage: Company logo displayed on a table at the dinner.
Tickets: Four (4) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner.
All benefits from "The Catalyst" tier, plus:
Enhanced Visibility: Company logo displayed on event banners.
Table Signage: Company logo displayed on a table at the dinner.
Tickets: Four (4) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner.
The Visionary - VIP Admission
$2,000
All benefits from "The Advocate" tier, plus:
Premier Placement: Company logo with enhanced size and prominence on event banners and programs.
Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity for a company representative to give brief remarks (3 minutes) at the dinner.
Tickets: Six (6) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner
VIP Seating: Priority table placement
All benefits from "The Advocate" tier, plus:
Premier Placement: Company logo with enhanced size and prominence on event banners and programs.
Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity for a company representative to give brief remarks (3 minutes) at the dinner.
Tickets: Six (6) tickets to the Agents of Change Dinner
VIP Seating: Priority table placement
The Change-Maker VIP Admission
$3,000
All benefits from "The Visionary" tier, plus:
Exclusive Recognition: Company logo prominently featured as the presenting sponsor on all event materials (website, banners, program, etc.).
VIP Experience: Opportunity to host a table of ten (10) guests at the Agents of Change Dinner with premier seating.
Program Dedication: A full-page advertisement in the event program.
Customized Benefits: Opportunity to discuss customized benefits to align with your company's marketing goals.
All benefits from "The Visionary" tier, plus:
Exclusive Recognition: Company logo prominently featured as the presenting sponsor on all event materials (website, banners, program, etc.).
VIP Experience: Opportunity to host a table of ten (10) guests at the Agents of Change Dinner with premier seating.
Program Dedication: A full-page advertisement in the event program.
Customized Benefits: Opportunity to discuss customized benefits to align with your company's marketing goals.
Add a donation for Bring The Change
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!