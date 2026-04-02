Leadership FireSide Chat

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About this event
Table of 9 seats
2 Event Tickets (Includes Lunch)
8-Minute Speaking Opportunity
Dedicated Display Table
Featured as Top Sponsor in Social Media (April–October)
3- Video Features & Event Advertising
Swag Bags
1 Event Ticket (Includes Lunch)
3-Minute Speaking Opportunity
Display Table for Marketing Materials
Items for Swag Bags
Social Media Promotion
Booth Space Banners & Marketing Materials - Lunch Provided
Opportunity to Host a Raffle or Giveaway
Social Media Promotion
Logo & Name Displayed at Sponsored Table
Opportunity to Leave Promotional Materials
Social Media Promotion
Full Page Ad in Event Program
Half Page Ad in Event Program
Business Card Ad in Event Program
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