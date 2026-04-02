Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors® Flagler County Network

About this event

Leadership FireSide Chat

105 S Riverside Dr

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, USA

Single Ticket
$75
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 9
$575

Table of 9 seats

Main Event Sponsor
$1,500

2 Event Tickets (Includes Lunch)

8-Minute Speaking Opportunity

Dedicated Display Table

Featured as Top Sponsor in Social Media (April–October)

3- Video Features & Event Advertising

Swag Bags

Leadership Sponsors – $500 (6 Available)
$500

1 Event Ticket (Includes Lunch)

3-Minute Speaking Opportunity

Display Table for Marketing Materials

Items for Swag Bags

Social Media Promotion

Booth Sponsors
$250

Booth Space Banners & Marketing Materials - Lunch Provided

Opportunity to Host a Raffle or Giveaway

Social Media Promotion

Table Sponsors
$100

Logo & Name Displayed at Sponsored Table

Opportunity to Leave Promotional Materials

Social Media Promotion

Full Page Ad
$100

Full Page Ad in Event Program

Half Page Ad
$50

Half Page Ad in Event Program

Business Card Ad
$25

Business Card Ad in Event Program

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