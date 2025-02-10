Leadership Gala Sponsors

Bloom of Leadership Sponsor $1,500
Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials, including programs, signage, and social media.
Harmony in Bloom Sponsor
$500
Recognition as the Entertainment Sponsor on event signage and programs.
Logo or name featured on entertainment-related announcements and promotions.
Mention during the entertainment portion of the gala.
Garden of Friendship Sponsor
$250
Name listed as an Associate Sponsor in the Banquet program.
Recognition on social media and during the event.
Seed of Service Sponsor
$100
Name listed as an Individual Sponsor in the Banquet program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!