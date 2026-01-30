Leadership Germantown 2026 - Community Partner & Session Sponsor

Thank you for your generous support of Leadership Germantown and our 30th-year program celebration. Your partnership plays a meaningful role in supporting our largest class to date and advancing Leadership Germantown’s mission of developing informed, engaged community leaders.





This sponsorship includes:

Community Partner recognition with visibility on Leadership Germantown’s website, social media platforms, and additional opportunities throughout the program year

Two (2) tickets to the Leadership Germantown 30th Anniversary Reunion Gala

Session Sponsorship of the Economic Vitality & Innovation session on March 4, including a 5–10 minute speaking opportunity during lunch and the ability to distribute materials to the class

We are grateful for your continued partnership and commitment to the growth, collaboration, and economic vitality of Germantown and the greater region.





Please include any preferred logo files or branding guidelines upon payment or email them to us for recognition purposes.