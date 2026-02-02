Leadership Germantown Inc

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Leadership Germantown Inc

About the memberships

Leadership Germantown 2026 Community Partner Sponsorship

Leadership Germantown 2026 – Community Partner Sponsorship
$1,500

No expiration

Thank you for your generous support of Leadership Germantown and our 30th-year program, featuring our largest class to date. Community Partners play a vital role in supporting Leadership Germantown’s mission to develop informed, engaged leaders who strengthen Germantown and the greater region.


This Community Partner sponsorship includes:

  • Recognition on Leadership Germantown’s website and social media platforms
  • Acknowledgement throughout the 2026 program year as opportunities arise
  • Partnership with Leadership Germantown during a milestone anniversary year

We are grateful for your investment in leadership development and your commitment to building a strong, healthy, and engaged community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!