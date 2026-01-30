Leadership Germantown 2026 Title Sponsorship

Thank you for serving as the Title Sponsor of Leadership Germantown during our 30th-year program and largest class to date. Your leadership-level support is instrumental in making this milestone year possible.
This sponsorship includes:
- Title Sponsor recognition throughout the program year
- Logo placement on class signage and recognition at each class session
- Recognition on Leadership Germantown’s website and social media platforms
- Session Sponsorship Leadership Under Pressure session with Police and Fire on April 22
- Opportunity to speak at the Leadership Germantown graduation ceremony
We are deeply grateful for First Horizon Bank’s commitment to leadership development, public service, and the future of our community.
Please include any preferred logo files or branding guidelines upon payment or email them to us for recognition purposes.
Thank you for serving as the Title Sponsor of Leadership Germantown during our 30th-year program and largest class to date. Your leadership-level support is instrumental in making this milestone year possible.
This sponsorship includes:
- Title Sponsor recognition throughout the program year
- Logo placement on class signage and recognition at each class session
- Recognition on Leadership Germantown’s website and social media platforms
- Session Sponsorship Leadership Under Pressure session with Police and Fire on April 22
- Opportunity to speak at the Leadership Germantown graduation ceremony
We are deeply grateful for First Horizon Bank’s commitment to leadership development, public service, and the future of our community.
Please include any preferred logo files or branding guidelines upon payment or email them to us for recognition purposes.