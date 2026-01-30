Leadership Germantown 2026 Title Sponsorship

Thank you for serving as the Title Sponsor of Leadership Germantown during our 30th-year program and largest class to date. Your leadership-level support is instrumental in making this milestone year possible.





This sponsorship includes:

Title Sponsor recognition throughout the program year

Logo placement on class signage and recognition at each class session

Recognition on Leadership Germantown’s website and social media platforms

Session Sponsorship Leadership Under Pressure session with Police and Fire on April 22

Opportunity to speak at the Leadership Germantown graduation ceremony

We are deeply grateful for First Horizon Bank’s commitment to leadership development, public service, and the future of our community.



