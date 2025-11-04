Illuminating Leadership 2025 Silent Auction

Experience the action up close with front-row seats to the Baltimore Ravens’ thrilling showdown against the New England Patriots! Enjoy the heart-pounding excitement from one of the best views in the stadium — Section 114, Row 1, Seats 1 — as the Ravens battle in what could be a crucial game of the season.





Take in every play, every tackle, and every game-changing moment as if you’re part of the team! Bidding starts at only $500 — secure these exclusive seats and support Leadership Howard County’s mission!





Package Includes:

Two Tickets

Raven’s Tailgate Swag





Market Value: $1800