Illuminating Leadership 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Indulge in the BEST of Downtown Columbia with a perfect mix of fine dining and entertainment! This exclusive package includes:
Market Value: $100
Bid for a chance to enjoy Downtown Columbia's premier dining experience and talk of the town events. Starting at just $300, this package can be yours — don’t miss this opportunity to support Leadership Howard County!
Starting bid
Explore Old Ellicott City and enjoy treasures and treats from the following merchants:
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a day of exceptional golf with Brock Yetso, CEO of Ulman Foundation and two friends at one of America's most historic and prestigious clubs. Founded in 1898, Baltimore Country Club's East Course at Five Farms is consistently ranked among the top 100 courses in America by Golf Digest. Experience the masterful A.W. Tillinghast design that has challenged and delighted golfers for generations.
Package Includes:
About Baltimore Country Club
Experience golfing excellence on the legendary East Course:
Market Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful variety of white/rose wines, including the following selections:
2017 ~ Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé
2017 ~ Gran Moraine Chardonnay [USA - Yamhill - Carlton District] 2015 ~ Legacy Chardonnay
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable journey with two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines to any of their exciting destinations. Whether you dream of palm trees and Caribbean beaches, the bright lights of Las Vegas, the majestic peaks of the Rockies, or the charm of historic New England, the choice is yours with this flexible travel package.
Package Includes:
Market Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an evening of elegance and unforgettable flavors. Included are the following selections:
2018 ~ Favia Cabernet Sauvignon Carbone [USA Napa]
2016 ~ Testarossa Pinot Noir Doctor’s Vineyard [USA]
2014 ~ Andrew Will Sorella Champoux Vineyard [USA]
Market Value: $300
Starting bid
Experience the action up close with front-row seats to the Baltimore Ravens’ thrilling showdown against the New England Patriots! Enjoy the heart-pounding excitement from one of the best views in the stadium — Section 114, Row 1, Seats 1 — as the Ravens battle in what could be a crucial game of the season.
Take in every play, every tackle, and every game-changing moment as if you’re part of the team! Bidding starts at only $500 — secure these exclusive seats and support Leadership Howard County’s mission!
Package Includes:
Market Value: $1800
Starting bid
Margaret Kim, Educational Consultant with Higher Ed Prep, provides personalized guidance to help students ages 13 and up navigate the academic and college preparation process with confidence, clarity, and purpose.
Academic Planning & Course Strategy:
Margaret works with students and families to build a strong academic foundation beginning as early as middle school. She reviews transcripts, evaluates academic interests, and helps students select the right mix of courses—honors, AP, IB, or dual-enrollment—to support future college goals. Her holistic approach also includes advice on balancing academics with extracurricular involvement and identifying summer or enrichment opportunities that strengthen a student’s profile.
Ideal for: Students ages 13–17 who want a clear plan to stay on track for competitive college admissions.
Market Value: $450
Starting bid
Prepare to own a piece of local spirits legend: two extraordinary bottles from the infamous "Whistle Pig Incident" store picks at All View Liquor. This exclusive package features not just exceptional whiskey but carries with it tales that have become whispered legend among Howard County's finest spirits enthusiasts.
Whistle Pig
12-Year Old Store Pick Includes:
Whistle Pig
18-Year Old Store Pick Includes:
The Legend: These extraordinary bottles were personally selected by our very own Tim Payne during what has become known as "The Whistle Pig Incident." While the full story remains known to only a select few, whispers speak of tales that can only be shared by Tim himself... for the right price
"Some stories are better told over a glass of exceptional whiskey" - Tim Payne
Market Value: $700
Note: Must be 21 or older to bid. Tales from "The Incident" may vary based on Tim's discretion and the quality of whiskey being shared at the time of telling.
Starting bid
Indulge in an exceptional day of golf with exuberant former LHC Board Chair Trevor Garner and two additional guests at one of Maryland's most scenic and sought-after courses. Known for its beautiful rolling fairways, challenging layout, and top-notch amenities, Cattail Creek promises a memorable experience for golf enthusiasts of all levels.
Experience Includes:
About Cattail Creek Country Club
Experience one of Maryland's finest golf venues, designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio:
Market Value: $750
Starting bid
Escape to the Delaware shore for a week of sun, sand, and relaxation in this beautiful villa graciously offered by David and Nicole Koonce. Located in one of the East Coast's most cherished beach communities, this spacious residence provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable family vacation or gathering with friends.
Amenities Include:
Property Highlights:
Bear Trap Dunes Experience:
Package Terms: Valid through June 2026. Subject to mutual date agreement with owners. Also includes a premier bottle of wine, valued at over $100, and a $200 gift card to be used for a couple of rounds of golf, Gear at the Pro Shop, or dinner at the Clubhouse.
Holiday weeks may be excluded. A Security deposit is required. Professional cleaning fee included. No pets allowed. No smoking.
Market Value: $ 2,000
