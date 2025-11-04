Hosted by

Leadership Howard County

About this event

Sales closed

Illuminating Leadership 2025 Silent Auction

Downtown Columbia - An Unforgettable Experience item
Downtown Columbia - An Unforgettable Experience
$100

Starting bid

Indulge in the BEST of Downtown Columbia with a perfect mix of fine dining and entertainment! This exclusive package includes:


  • Access to events - Two Tickets to DTC Discover Downtown 5K (April 2026) and Merriweather District Cocktail Crawl (December 5, 2025)
  • Downtown Columbia’s Local Restaurants - Choose the gift card to craft your dining experience:
    • Seasons 52 – A rotating seasonal menu paired with exceptional wines
    • The Food Market – Creative, elevated comfort food
    • Medium Rare – Authentic Mediterranean flavors in a cozy setting

Market Value: $100


Bid for a chance to enjoy Downtown Columbia's premier dining experience and talk of the town events. Starting at just $300, this package can be yours — don’t miss this opportunity to support Leadership Howard County!

Ellicott City treasures and treats item
Ellicott City treasures and treats
$75

Starting bid

Explore Old Ellicott City and enjoy treasures and treats from the following merchants:


  • $50 Backwater Books
  • $75 Su Casa
  • $50 Phoenix Upper Main
  • $50 Sweet Elizabeth Jane
  • $25 Partridge Creamery
  • $50 Georgia Grace

Market Value: $300

A Historic Golf Experience at Baltimore Country Club item
A Historic Golf Experience at Baltimore Country Club
$800

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in a day of exceptional golf with Brock Yetso, CEO of Ulman Foundation and two friends at one of America's most historic and prestigious clubs. Founded in 1898, Baltimore Country Club's East Course at Five Farms is consistently ranked among the top 100 courses in America by Golf Digest. Experience the masterful A.W. Tillinghast design that has challenged and delighted golfers for generations.


Package Includes:

  • 18 holes of championship golf for three players on the East Course with Brock Yetso of the Ulman Foundation
  • Pristine bent grass fairways and perfectly manicured greens
  • Lunch, cocktails, cigars and good stories on the course
  • Post Round Happy Hour with heavy appetizers
  • Complimentary range balls

About Baltimore Country Club

Experience golfing excellence on the legendary East Course:

  • Classic A.W. Tillinghast design restored by Keith Foster
  • Par 70 championship course stretching to 7,181 yards
  • Consistently ranked in Golf Digest's Top 100 Courses in America
  • Named among the top 50 private clubs in the United States


Market Value: $1,000

Select White/Rose Wine Basket item
Select White/Rose Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful variety of white/rose wines, including the following selections:


2017 ~ Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé

2017 ~ Gran Moraine Chardonnay [USA - Yamhill - Carlton District] 2015 ~ Legacy Chardonnay


Market Value: $300

Adventure Awaits: Your Dream Destination Beckons item
Adventure Awaits: Your Dream Destination Beckons
$500

Starting bid

Embark on an unforgettable journey with two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines to any of their exciting destinations. Whether you dream of palm trees and Caribbean beaches, the bright lights of Las Vegas, the majestic peaks of the Rockies, or the charm of historic New England, the choice is yours with this flexible travel package.


Package Includes:

  • Two round-trip tickets to any Southwest Airlines destination
  • Valid for Continental U.S., Hawaii, Caribbean, and Mexico routes
  • Free checked bags included (2 per person)
  • No blackout dates
  • Southwest's famous flexible booking policy


Market Value: Priceless

Select Red Wine Basket item
Select Red Wine Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an evening of elegance and unforgettable flavors. Included are the following selections:


2018 ~ Favia Cabernet Sauvignon Carbone [USA Napa]


2016 ~ Testarossa Pinot Noir Doctor’s Vineyard [USA]


2014 ~ Andrew Will Sorella Champoux Vineyard [USA]


Market Value: $300

Front Row Seats: Baltimore Ravens vs. NE Patriots item
Front Row Seats: Baltimore Ravens vs. NE Patriots
$500

Starting bid

Experience the action up close with front-row seats to the Baltimore Ravens’ thrilling showdown against the New England Patriots! Enjoy the heart-pounding excitement from one of the best views in the stadium — Section 114, Row 1, Seats 1 — as the Ravens battle in what could be a crucial game of the season.


Take in every play, every tackle, and every game-changing moment as if you’re part of the team! Bidding starts at only $500 — secure these exclusive seats and support Leadership Howard County’s mission!


Package Includes:

  • Two Tickets
  • Raven’s Tailgate Swag


Market Value: $1800

College Readiness Package: 3 College Prep Consulting Session item
College Readiness Package: 3 College Prep Consulting Session
$200

Starting bid

Margaret Kim, Educational Consultant with Higher Ed Prep, provides personalized guidance to help students ages 13 and up navigate the academic and college preparation process with confidence, clarity, and purpose.


Academic Planning & Course Strategy:

Margaret works with students and families to build a strong academic foundation beginning as early as middle school. She reviews transcripts, evaluates academic interests, and helps students select the right mix of courses—honors, AP, IB, or dual-enrollment—to support future college goals. Her holistic approach also includes advice on balancing academics with extracurricular involvement and identifying summer or enrichment opportunities that strengthen a student’s profile.


Ideal for: Students ages 13–17 who want a clear plan to stay on track for competitive college admissions.


Market Value: $450

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Whiskey Experience item
A Once-in-a-Lifetime Whiskey Experience
$350

Starting bid

Prepare to own a piece of local spirits legend: two extraordinary bottles from the infamous "Whistle Pig Incident" store picks at All View Liquor. This exclusive package features not just exceptional whiskey but carries with it tales that have become whispered legend among Howard County's finest spirits enthusiasts.


Whistle Pig

12-Year Old Store Pick Includes:

  • Exceptional single barrel selection
  • Uniquely finished in Vino de Naranjo casks
  • Notes of citrus, oak, and mystery

Whistle Pig

18-Year Old Store Pick Includes:

  • Ultra-rare aged expression aged in PX Sherry cask
  • Custom, one-of-a-kind decorative bottle topper
  • The crown jewel of the "Incident" collection

The Legend: These extraordinary bottles were personally selected by our very own Tim Payne during what has become known as "The Whistle Pig Incident." While the full story remains known to only a select few, whispers speak of tales that can only be shared by Tim himself... for the right price


"Some stories are better told over a glass of exceptional whiskey" - Tim Payne


Market Value: $700


Note: Must be 21 or older to bid. Tales from "The Incident" may vary based on Tim's discretion and the quality of whiskey being shared at the time of telling.

A Premier Golf Experience at Cattail Creek Country Club item
A Premier Golf Experience at Cattail Creek Country Club
$600

Starting bid

Indulge in an exceptional day of golf with exuberant former LHC Board Chair Trevor Garner and two additional guests at one of Maryland's most scenic and sought-after courses. Known for its beautiful rolling fairways, challenging layout, and top-notch amenities, Cattail Creek promises a memorable experience for golf enthusiasts of all levels.


Experience Includes:

  • 18 holes of championship golf for three players with former LHC Board Chair Trevor Garner of IdeaCrew
  • Lunch, Bridie Juice, Stoogies and all the course secrets
  • Complimentary range balls

About Cattail Creek Country Club

Experience one of Maryland's finest golf venues, designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio:

  • Par 72 championship course with five sets of tees (7,200 yards from championship tees)
  • Dramatic elevation changes with panoramic views of the Patapsco Valley
  • Bent grass tees, fairways, and lightning-fast greens
  • State-of-the-art GPS-equipped golf carts
  • Named "Best Private Course in Howard County" three years running
  • Certificate valid for one year from the auction date
  • Tee times are subject to availability
  • Not valid for tournament play, holidays, or weekends before 1 p.m.


Market Value: $750

Bethany Beach Getaway item
Bethany Beach Getaway item
Bethany Beach Getaway item
Bethany Beach Getaway
$750

Starting bid

Escape to the Delaware shore for a week of sun, sand, and relaxation in this beautiful villa graciously offered by David and Nicole Koonce. Located in one of the East Coast's most cherished beach communities, this spacious residence provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable family vacation or gathering with friends.  


Amenities Include:

  • Ocean view
  • Community offers pools, fitness facilities, tennis, walking trails and clubhouse dining

Property Highlights:

  • Location: Delaware’s premier golf community
  • Duration: 8-day/7-night stay during off-season
  • Sleeps up to 8, ideal for families or groups
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2

Bear Trap Dunes Experience:

  • 4-minutes from Bethany Beach, combines resort amenities, seaside access, and golf course views.
  • 27-hole championship golf course designed by Rick Jacobson

Package Terms: Valid through June 2026. Subject to mutual date agreement with owners. Also includes a premier bottle of wine, valued at over $100, and a $200 gift card to be used for a couple of rounds of golf, Gear at the Pro Shop, or dinner at the Clubhouse.

Holiday weeks may be excluded. A Security deposit is required. Professional cleaning fee included. No pets allowed. No smoking.


Market Value: $ 2,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!