Leadership Interest

Facilitate and lead the committee in planning virtual and in-person events that will support our mission. This includes using your professional network, reaching out to literacy experts, brainstorming ways to engage members, and more.
Facilitate and lead the committee in planning virtual and in-person events that will support our mission. This includes using your professional network, reaching out to literacy experts, brainstorming ways to engage members, and more.
Publicity Chair
Free
No expiration
Lead the growing TRL-VA Ambassador program and spread the word about TRL-VA and the events we host. Work together with your team to share ideas about outreach, ways to gain momentum and engagement, and how to leverage our website and social media. Manage all website and social media updates.
Lead the growing TRL-VA Ambassador program and spread the word about TRL-VA and the events we host. Work together with your team to share ideas about outreach, ways to gain momentum and engagement, and how to leverage our website and social media. Manage all website and social media updates.
Membership Chair
Free
No expiration
Work alongside fellow TRL-VA members to identify ways to grow and maintain membership. Collaborate about how to engage current members with up to date information and inform current and future members about what it means to be a member.
Work alongside fellow TRL-VA members to identify ways to grow and maintain membership. Collaborate about how to engage current members with up to date information and inform current and future members about what it means to be a member.
Advancement Chair
Free
No expiration
Collaborate with publicity and membership to develop actionable fundraising steps. Coordinate with national to plan and implement a plan to raise funds to help maintain TRL-VA annual expenses.
Collaborate with publicity and membership to develop actionable fundraising steps. Coordinate with national to plan and implement a plan to raise funds to help maintain TRL-VA annual expenses.
Governance Chair
Free
No expiration
Support the healthy development and functionality of the board, its committees, and individual members.
Support the healthy development and functionality of the board, its committees, and individual members.
Officer position: Treasurer
Free
No expiration
Officer position: Vice President
Free
No expiration
Officer position: Secretary
Free
No expiration
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