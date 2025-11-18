Leadership, Interpersonal, & Intercultural Communication Workshops

The Bona Fide Program is a dedicated, year-long, professional development program. Our facilitator will deliver a collegiate sophomore-level series, meant to meet learners where they are and coach them to their next professional level. The Bona Fide Program will require about 5-10 hours of additional work each month. It will include required reading, writing assignments, and a discounted service project abroad. In order to participate, you may need a letter of support from a supervisor. At the completion of this $5,000 intensive program, you will receive a commemorative placard. Space is limited