Leadership Jackson IMPACT Scholarship Golf Cart Fundraiser

About this raffle
Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship Raffle
Official Rules
Conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Benefiting the Leadership Jackson Program
1. Organization Conducting the Raffle
This raffle is conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization organized under IRS Section 501(c)(6). Proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Leadership Jackson program and the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship fund.
2. Raffle Prize
The raffle prize is one (1) golf cart purchased from Putters Golf Carts, located in Hoschton, Georgia. Approximate retail value: $9,072.43. The prize consists solely of the golf cart as provided by Putters Golf Carts. No cash alternative will be provided unless the Chamber determines the prize becomes unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted.
3. Ticket Price
Raffle tickets are:
1 ticket = $25
3 tickets = $50
7 tickets = $100
Each ticket represents one entry into the raffle drawing.
4. Eligibility
Participants must:
Members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026, Chamber staff, and their household members may purchase tickets but are not eligible to win unless otherwise approved by the Chamber.
5. Ticket Sales Period
Ticket sales will begin on April 16, 2026 and end on June 9, 2026.
Tickets may be purchased from members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026 or through other approved sales channels.
6. Drawing Date and Location
The raffle drawing will take place on:
June 11, 2026
Putters Golf Carts
Hoschton, GA
The drawing will be conducted publicly.
The winner does not need to be present to win.
7. Winner Notification
The winning ticket will be drawn at random.
The winner will be contacted using the contact information provided at the time of ticket purchase.
If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, the Chamber reserves the right to draw another winning ticket.
8. Prize Acceptance
The winner must claim the prize within 30 days of notification.
The winner will be required to visit Putters Golf Carts to:
Delivery fees, if applicable, are the responsibility of the winner.
9. Taxes
The winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes associated with receiving the prize. The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce may issue any required tax forms in accordance with applicable law.
10. Liability
By participating in the raffle, participants agree to release and hold harmless:
from any liability arising from participation in the raffle or use of the prize.
11. Raffle Licensing
This raffle will be conducted in compliance with applicable Georgia laws and any required raffle licensing issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Check with Melissa Britt on the Chamber’s license.
12. Use of Proceeds
Net proceeds from the raffle will support the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship, providing financial assistance to future Leadership Jackson participants.
13. Acceptance of Rules
Participation in the raffle constitutes acceptance of these Official Rules.
Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Jackson Program
Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship Raffle
Official Rules
Conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Benefiting the Leadership Jackson Program
1. Organization Conducting the Raffle
This raffle is conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization organized under IRS Section 501(c)(6). Proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Leadership Jackson program and the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship fund.
2. Raffle Prize
The raffle prize is one (1) golf cart purchased from Putters Golf Carts, located in Hoschton, Georgia. Approximate retail value: $9,072.43. The prize consists solely of the golf cart as provided by Putters Golf Carts. No cash alternative will be provided unless the Chamber determines the prize becomes unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted.
3. Ticket Price
Raffle tickets are:
1 ticket = $25
3 tickets = $50
7 tickets = $100
Each ticket represents one entry into the raffle drawing.
4. Eligibility
Participants must:
Members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026, Chamber staff, and their household members may purchase tickets but are not eligible to win unless otherwise approved by the Chamber.
5. Ticket Sales Period
Ticket sales will begin on April 16, 2026 and end on June 9, 2026.
Tickets may be purchased from members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026 or through other approved sales channels.
6. Drawing Date and Location
The raffle drawing will take place on:
June 11, 2026
Putters Golf Carts
Hoschton, GA
The drawing will be conducted publicly.
The winner does not need to be present to win.
7. Winner Notification
The winning ticket will be drawn at random.
The winner will be contacted using the contact information provided at the time of ticket purchase.
If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, the Chamber reserves the right to draw another winning ticket.
8. Prize Acceptance
The winner must claim the prize within 30 days of notification.
The winner will be required to visit Putters Golf Carts to:
Delivery fees, if applicable, are the responsibility of the winner.
9. Taxes
The winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes associated with receiving the prize. The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce may issue any required tax forms in accordance with applicable law.
10. Liability
By participating in the raffle, participants agree to release and hold harmless:
from any liability arising from participation in the raffle or use of the prize.
11. Raffle Licensing
This raffle will be conducted in compliance with applicable Georgia laws and any required raffle licensing issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Check with Melissa Britt on the Chamber’s license.
12. Use of Proceeds
Net proceeds from the raffle will support the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship, providing financial assistance to future Leadership Jackson participants.
13. Acceptance of Rules
Participation in the raffle constitutes acceptance of these Official Rules.
Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Jackson Program
Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship Raffle
Official Rules
Conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Benefiting the Leadership Jackson Program
1. Organization Conducting the Raffle
This raffle is conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization organized under IRS Section 501(c)(6). Proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Leadership Jackson program and the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship fund.
2. Raffle Prize
The raffle prize is one (1) golf cart purchased from Putters Golf Carts, located in Hoschton, Georgia. Approximate retail value: $9,072.43. The prize consists solely of the golf cart as provided by Putters Golf Carts. No cash alternative will be provided unless the Chamber determines the prize becomes unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted.
3. Ticket Price
Raffle tickets are:
1 ticket = $25
3 tickets = $50
7 tickets = $100
Each ticket represents one entry into the raffle drawing.
4. Eligibility
Participants must:
Members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026, Chamber staff, and their household members may purchase tickets but are not eligible to win unless otherwise approved by the Chamber.
5. Ticket Sales Period
Ticket sales will begin on April 16, 2026 and end on June 9, 2026.
Tickets may be purchased from members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026 or through other approved sales channels.
6. Drawing Date and Location
The raffle drawing will take place on:
June 11, 2026
Putters Golf Carts
Hoschton, GA
The drawing will be conducted publicly.
The winner does not need to be present to win.
7. Winner Notification
The winning ticket will be drawn at random.
The winner will be contacted using the contact information provided at the time of ticket purchase.
If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, the Chamber reserves the right to draw another winning ticket.
8. Prize Acceptance
The winner must claim the prize within 30 days of notification.
The winner will be required to visit Putters Golf Carts to:
Delivery fees, if applicable, are the responsibility of the winner.
9. Taxes
The winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes associated with receiving the prize. The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce may issue any required tax forms in accordance with applicable law.
10. Liability
By participating in the raffle, participants agree to release and hold harmless:
from any liability arising from participation in the raffle or use of the prize.
11. Raffle Licensing
This raffle will be conducted in compliance with applicable Georgia laws and any required raffle licensing issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Check with Melissa Britt on the Chamber’s license.
12. Use of Proceeds
Net proceeds from the raffle will support the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship, providing financial assistance to future Leadership Jackson participants.
13. Acceptance of Rules
Participation in the raffle constitutes acceptance of these Official Rules.
Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Jackson Program
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