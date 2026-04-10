Leadership Jackson IMPACT Scholarship Golf Cart Fundraiser

Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship Raffle

Official Rules

Conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce

Benefiting the Leadership Jackson Program





1. Organization Conducting the Raffle

This raffle is conducted by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization organized under IRS Section 501(c)(6). Proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Leadership Jackson program and the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship fund.

2. Raffle Prize

The raffle prize is one (1) golf cart purchased from Putters Golf Carts, located in Hoschton, Georgia. Approximate retail value: $9,072.43. The prize consists solely of the golf cart as provided by Putters Golf Carts. No cash alternative will be provided unless the Chamber determines the prize becomes unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value may be substituted.

3. Ticket Price

Raffle tickets are:

1 ticket = $25

3 tickets = $50

7 tickets = $100

Each ticket represents one entry into the raffle drawing.

4. Eligibility

Participants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be legally permitted to participate in raffles under Georgia law

Members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026, Chamber staff, and their household members may purchase tickets but are not eligible to win unless otherwise approved by the Chamber.

5. Ticket Sales Period

Ticket sales will begin on April 16, 2026 and end on June 9, 2026.

Tickets may be purchased from members of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2026 or through other approved sales channels.

6. Drawing Date and Location

The raffle drawing will take place on:

June 11, 2026

Putters Golf Carts

Hoschton, GA

The drawing will be conducted publicly.

The winner does not need to be present to win.

7. Winner Notification

The winning ticket will be drawn at random.

The winner will be contacted using the contact information provided at the time of ticket purchase.

If the winner cannot be contacted within 7 days, the Chamber reserves the right to draw another winning ticket.

8. Prize Acceptance

The winner must claim the prize within 30 days of notification.

The winner will be required to visit Putters Golf Carts to:

Complete warranty registration

Review operational instructions

Arrange pickup or delivery of the golf cart

Delivery fees, if applicable, are the responsibility of the winner.

9. Taxes

The winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes associated with receiving the prize. The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce may issue any required tax forms in accordance with applicable law.

10. Liability

By participating in the raffle, participants agree to release and hold harmless:

Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Jackson

Leadership Jackson Class of 2026

Putters Golf Carts

from any liability arising from participation in the raffle or use of the prize.

11. Raffle Licensing

This raffle will be conducted in compliance with applicable Georgia laws and any required raffle licensing issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Check with Melissa Britt on the Chamber’s license.

12. Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds from the raffle will support the Leadership Jackson Impact Scholarship, providing financial assistance to future Leadership Jackson participants.

13. Acceptance of Rules

Participation in the raffle constitutes acceptance of these Official Rules.





Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Jackson Program