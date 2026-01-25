Leadership Ladies UpState SC's Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
See the players and all the action like never before in Fluor Field's unique Mountain Dew Dugout. This space comes complete with 20 tickets and an awesome field-level view of the game with private space away from the field to enjoy a ballpark buffet, complete with burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chips, peanuts and soft drinks. Catch a glimpse of future MLB players as they walk on and off the field through the players' tunnel.
Rent for a Friday game, and your group will have exclusive access to watch the amazing Friday Night Fireworks show, powered by GE Vernova, from the field.
Starting bid
You don’t need more “stuff.” You need meaning on your walls — something that reminds you who you are as a family.We get it. And we’ve created a portrait experience that reflects your heart and supports your home’s emotional rhythm.
Each certificate is valid for an in studio custom portrait session with Phil Hyman Portraits and a $500 portrait credit (total value $700). Which gives you 2 different winners. These gift certificates cannot be combined with any other certificate or offer and will expire (expiration date which is 6 months after the event).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay with breakfast for two in beautiful downtown Greenville, SC at the prestigious AC Hotel!
Starting bid
Bossy Business Babes is a brand for ALL women who want to live the LUXURY lifestyle on HER own terms. This is a women empowerment brand for all the current and future BOSS BABES.
Starting bid
Over 700 fabrics and 8 hat styles to choose from to design your own reversible, foldable, packable custom hat. OR select a ready-made hat from our inventory of over 200 hats.
The Village of West Greenville
1211 Pendleton Street,
Suite 101 Greenville, SC
Starting bid
Scentsy is a direct-selling company specializing in safe, wickless candle warmers and scented wax bars. Using low-wattage light bulbs or heating elements, these products melt fragrant wax without smoke or soot. The company offers a wide range of home fragrance products, including diffusers, oils, cleaning supplies, and laundry items, sold through independent consultants.
This basket was donated by Sarah Jones Scentsy consultant- 864-494-1622
Starting bid
Shan-Marie’s Signature Gift Basket
Donated by S.C. Paralegal & Notary Service
Indulge in a beautifully curated basket designed to bring comfort, joy, and a touch of luxury. Shan-Marie’s Gift Basket features a delightful blend of sweet treats, pampering essentials, and charming surprises — thoughtfully arranged to create the perfect moment of relaxation.
This basket is ideal for gifting, celebrating, or simply treating yourself. Every item inside was selected with care to reflect warmth, elegance, and appreciation.
✨ Your bid helps empower women across the Upstate!
Starting bid
📸 Silent Auction Feature!
Custom Photo Book by Taylor Made Custom Creations
Capturing Your Special Moments
(Value: $150)
Looking for the perfect way to preserve life’s most meaningful memories? This stunning custom photo book is designed to showcase your favorite moments with beauty, elegance, and personal flair.
Whether it’s a wedding, family milestone, graduation, or a season you want to cherish forever —
Taylor Made Custom Creations turns your memories into a keepsake you’ll treasure for years.
✨ Bid with purpose.
Every bid supports Leadership Ladies Upstate SC scholarships, community programs, and educational workshops.
Don’t miss your chance to win this one-of-a-kind memory book and make an impact at the same time!
Starting bid
✨ Bible for HER Deluxe Devotional Basket — Donated by Anchor of Hope & Paired With a Hulken Tote ✨
This beautifully curated basket is designed for the woman who loves to stay rooted in God’s word. Packed with faith-filled essentials, this devotional bundle makes quiet time richer, deeper, and more intentional.
Inside, she’ll find tools to strengthen her study life, encourage spiritual discipline, and help her stay focused as she grows in her walk with Christ. From calming study accessories to inspiring reading companions, every item has been chosen with purpose.
And the best part?
It all comes with the famous Hulken Tote Bag — sturdy, stylish, and perfect for carrying her Bible, journals, devotionals, and all her essentials wherever the journey takes her.
A perfect auction item for the woman becoming everything God designed her to be — inside and out.
This basket isn’t just a gift… it’s a spiritual restart, recharge, and reminder wrapped in love and intention
