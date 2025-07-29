Leadership Lake County Sponsorship Packages

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Signature Meet the Class
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Signature Meet the Class
· Alumni Mystery Bus
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Signature Meet the Class
· Alumni Mystery Bus
· Alumni Lunch & Learn
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Signature Meet the Class
· Alumni Mystery Bus
· Alumni Lunch & Learn
· Holiday Gathering
· Galentine’s + Palentine’s Wine & Bourbon Tasting
· Community Builders Meet the Class
· Signature Meet the Class
· Alumni Mystery Bus
· Alumni Lunch & Learn
· Holiday Gathering
· Galentine’s + Palentine’s Wine & Bourbon Tasting
· Graduation + Leader of the Year
· Golf Corporate Foursome
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!