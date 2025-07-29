Leadership Lake County Sponsorship Packages

Community Builder Sponsorship
$250

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

Changemaker Sponsorship
$750

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

·       Signature Meet the Class

Trailblazer Sponsorship
$1,750

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

·       Signature Meet the Class

·       Alumni Mystery Bus

Community Champion Sponsorship
$2,250

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

·       Signature Meet the Class

·       Alumni Mystery Bus

·       Alumni Lunch & Learn

Game Changer Sponsorship
$3,250

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

·       Signature Meet the Class

·       Alumni Mystery Bus

·       Alumni Lunch & Learn

·       Holiday Gathering

·       Galentine’s + Palentine’s Wine & Bourbon Tasting

Visionary Sponsorship
$5,250

Includes sponsorship of the following event(s):

·       Community Builders Meet the Class

·       Signature Meet the Class

·       Alumni Mystery Bus

·       Alumni Lunch & Learn

·       Holiday Gathering

·       Galentine’s + Palentine’s Wine & Bourbon Tasting

·       Graduation + Leader of the Year

·       Golf Corporate Foursome

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!