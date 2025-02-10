Leadership Sponsors

Rails 2 Trails Pilot Club Inc

Victory Lane Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
🏆 Victory Lane Presenting Sponsor – $5,000 The ultimate winner’s circle for top sponsors! Premier logo placement on event materials, signage Recognition in all promotional emails and social media Speaking opportunity during the workshop Full-page ad in the COL program Special recognition during opening and closing sessions
Pole Position Speaker Sponsor
$2,500
🚦 Pole Position Speaker Sponsor – $2,500 Start in front with keynote speaker recognition! Recognition as the exclusive Speaker Sponsor Logo placement on speaker session signage Half-page ad in the COL program Social media shout-out before the event
Pit Stop Book Giveaway Sponsor
$1,000
⛽ Pit Stop Book Giveaway Sponsor – $1,000 Fuel attendees' knowledge with a book giveaway! Logo on book giveaway table and book inserts Recognition in the COL program Acknowledgment during the giveaway session
Fast Lane Lunch Sponsor
$1,000
🔥 Fast Lane Lunch Sponsor – $1,000 Fuel up for the afternoon with a winning meal! Logo on lunch signage and event materials Recognition in the COL program
Checkered Flag Reception Sponsor
$500
🏁 Checkered Flag Reception Sponsor – $500 Celebrate success with a networking reception! Logo displayed at the reception area Verbal recognition during the event Recognition in the COL program
Top Gear Tuesday Breakfast Sponsor
$500
🚀 Top Gear Tuesday Breakfast Sponsor – $500 Kickstart the morning with high-octane energy! Logo on breakfast signage Recognition in the COL program
Rev Up Wednesday Breakfast Sponsor
$500
🏎️ Rev Up Wednesday Breakfast Sponsor – $500 Morning boost for a productive day! Logo on breakfast signage Recognition in the COL program
Crew Chief Associate Sponsor
$250
🔧 Crew Chief Associate Sponsor – $250 Support the event like a great pit crew! Name listed in the COL program
Rookie Sponsor
$100
🏅 Rookie Sponsor – $100 Start your sponsorship journey in the race! Name listed in the COL program

