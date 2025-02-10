Leadership Sponsors

🏆 Victory Lane Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
The ultimate winner’s circle for top sponsors!
Premier logo placement on event materials, signage
Recognition in all promotional emails and social media
Speaking opportunity during the workshop
Full-page ad in the COL program
Special recognition during opening and closing sessions
Pole Position Speaker Sponsor
$2,500
🚦 Pole Position Speaker Sponsor – $2,500
Start in front with keynote speaker recognition!
Recognition as the exclusive Speaker Sponsor
Logo placement on speaker session signage
Half-page ad in the COL program
Social media shout-out before the event
Pit Stop Book Giveaway Sponsor
$1,000
⛽ Pit Stop Book Giveaway Sponsor – $1,000
Fuel attendees' knowledge with a book giveaway!
Logo on book giveaway table and book inserts
Recognition in the COL program
Acknowledgment during the giveaway session
Fast Lane Lunch Sponsor
$1,000
🔥 Fast Lane Lunch Sponsor – $1,000
Fuel up for the afternoon with a winning meal!
Logo on lunch signage and event materials
Recognition in the COL program
Checkered Flag Reception Sponsor
$500
🏁 Checkered Flag Reception Sponsor – $500
Celebrate success with a networking reception!
Logo displayed at the reception area
Verbal recognition during the event
Recognition in the COL program
Top Gear Tuesday Breakfast Sponsor
$500
🚀 Top Gear Tuesday Breakfast Sponsor – $500
Kickstart the morning with high-octane energy!
Logo on breakfast signage
Recognition in the COL program
Rev Up Wednesday Breakfast Sponsor
$500
🏎️ Rev Up Wednesday Breakfast Sponsor – $500
Morning boost for a productive day!
Logo on breakfast signage
Recognition in the COL program
Crew Chief Associate Sponsor
$250
🔧 Crew Chief Associate Sponsor – $250
Support the event like a great pit crew!
Name listed in the COL program
Rookie Sponsor
$100
🏅 Rookie Sponsor – $100
Start your sponsorship journey in the race!
Name listed in the COL program
