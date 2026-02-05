Benicia Art Gallery Alliance

Hosted by

Benicia Art Gallery Alliance

About this event

Benicia Arts Festival Sponsorship Levels

Founding Partner
$250

Website recognition.

Color Palette Partner
$500

Website and social media recognition.

Spotlight Sponsor
$1,000

Website recognition, promotion, and two tickets to the Sponsor Appreciation Party.

Community Arts Cornerstone
$1,500

Prominent website placement, social media recognition, and two tickets to the Sponsor Appreciation Party.

Patron of the Arts
$2,500

Includes trolley banner logo placement, featured promotion, and four tickets to the Sponsor Appreciation Party.

Gallery Guardians
$5,000

Our top-tier sponsorship, including prominent recognition, trolley banner logo placement, featured promotion, a team experience, and six tickets to the Sponsor Appreciation Party.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!