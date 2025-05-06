Leadership Winston-Salem's 40th Anniversary Online Silent Auction!

WS Fire Truck Visit – A Birthday Surprise to Remember!
$500
Starting bid
🚒 Fire Truck Visit – A Birthday Surprise to Remember!
Make your child’s birthday extra unforgettable with a visit from a real fire truck! Courtesy of our local fire department, this exciting experience brings the thrill of firefighting right to your driveway.
Your child and their guests will get a close-up look at the fire truck, meet real firefighters, and even learn about fire safety in a fun and interactive way. Lights, sirens, and smiles guaranteed!
🎈 Perfect for a birthday party or special celebration
📍 Available for locations within Winston-Salem
⏰ Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with the fire department
This is a once-in-a-lifetime memory waiting to happen—and it all supports the Leadership Winston-Salem General Scholarship Fund!
Let the sirens sound and the celebration begin!
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour of WFIRM w/ Dr. Atala
$1,500
Starting bid
Step into the future of medicine with a private tour for up to four people at WFIRM—an international leader in regenerative medicine and the first in the world to successfully implant lab-grown organs into humans!
Explore groundbreaking innovations in tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, and cell therapies, and see how a team of 400+ scientists is working to cure—not just treat—disease.
✨ A rare, insider experience perfect for science enthusiasts, students, or anyone curious about the future of healthcare.
📍 Located in the Innovation Quarter, Winston-Salem, NC
Bid now to witness the next evolution in medical treatment—up close and in action!
Experience High-Tech Policing at the Real Time Crime Center
$150
Starting bid
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour for up to four people with Chief William Penn at Winston-Salem’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), where cutting-edge technology meets public safety.
See how real-time data, surveillance tools, and advanced systems help officers respond swiftly and strategically to keep our community safe. This fascinating, eye-opening experience is perfect for tech lovers, public safety advocates, or anyone curious about the future of law enforcement.
👮♂️ Witness the technology transforming policing
📍 Located in the heart of Winston-Salem
Learn how residents and businesses can partner in public safety
Bid now to step into the command center of modern policing!
Shadow the Sheriff – A Day with Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough
$300
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it's like to walk in the shoes of a Sheriff? Now’s your chance! Spend an unforgettable day shadowing Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County’s first African-American Sheriff and a dynamic leader with over 40 years of law enforcement experience on both the local and federal level.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at public safety in action—and enjoy lunch with the Sheriff as he shares insights from a career that spans the Winston-Salem Police Department, the DEA, and beyond.
🔹 A powerful, one-of-a-kind experience for anyone inspired by justice, leadership, or community impact.
Bid now for your seat beside the Sheriff!
Tour the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center
$100
Starting bid
Experience the scale and operations of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center, a state-of-the-art maximum-security facility. This exclusive tour offers a unique opportunity to explore one of the largest detention centers in North Carolina, featuring 400,000 square feet of space and housing over 1,000 inmates.
Learn about the daily operations and security measures that keep the facility running smoothly, all while gaining a better understanding of the role detention centers play in the criminal justice system.
📍 Located in downtown Winston-Salem
👥 Tour for up to four people
Bid now for this one-of-a-kind, informative experience!
Experience a Ride-Along with the Winston-Salem Police Dept
$100
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it's like to patrol the streets of Winston-Salem? Now’s your chance! Bid for an exclusive ride-along experience with the Winston-Salem Police Department. You’ll get an up-close look at the daily operations of the department and gain insight into the work and dedication that keeps our community safe.
🔹 Ride alongside a seasoned officer
🔹 See firsthand the challenges and rewards of law enforcement
🔹 A unique opportunity to ask questions and learn from the experts
Bid now for this exciting, educational experience!
Own an Original Painting by Sam “The Dot Man" McMillian
$500
Starting bid
Bid on an original painting by Sam McMillan, the beloved self-taught artist whose colorful, dotted artwork captured the hearts of many and earned national acclaim. Known for transforming everyday objects with his signature polka dots, McMillan’s work is a testament to creativity and resilience.
This unique piece embodies the spirit of McMillan’s vibrant, one-of-a-kind style, and would make a truly special addition to any collection. Whether you're an art enthusiast or a lover of folk and outsider art, this is your chance to own a piece of Winston-Salem’s artistic legacy.
Bid now and take home a piece of McMillan’s unforgettable vision!
2 Tickets for the 2025-2026 WFU Face to Face Speaker Forum
$450
Starting bid
By bidding on this exclusive package, you’ll receive two Tier 3 tickets to the season opener of the Face to Face Speaker Forum featuring Earvin “Magic” Johnson, plus a VIP parking pass for one vehicle. Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Magic Johnson is also a trailblazing entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for underserved communities. His journey from NBA legend to influential business leader will make for an inspiring and powerful evening.
The event takes place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the LJVM Coliseum (doors open at 6:00 PM). Even better, proceeds benefit Leadership Winston-Salem’s General Scholarship Fund—so your winning bid makes an impact far beyond the event.
Don’t miss the chance to hear from a living legend and visionary leader. Bid now to secure your seats and support the next generation of community changemakers!
Lunch with the Mayor: A VIP Experience for Two!
$300
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable lunch with Mayor Allen Joines, Winston-Salem's longest-serving mayor, and gain a unique perspective from one of North Carolina's most influential leaders. For over two decades, Mayor Joines has guided the city through remarkable growth and change, making a lasting impact on the community.
This is your opportunity to have an intimate conversation with the man behind the economic development, job creation, and social initiatives that have shaped Winston-Salem’s future. Whether you're interested in leadership, civic engagement, or local history, this lunch offers an exclusive and inspiring conversation you won’t find anywhere else.
Don’t miss your chance to dine with a local legend. Bid now for this one-of-a-kind experience!
Step Into the World of Sight Restoration w/Miracles In Sight
$300
Starting bid
Since 1951, Miracles In Sight has been transforming lives through the gift of corneal transplantation. Now, you and your group of up to 10 people have the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at their brand-new headquarters and state-of-the-art lab.
This exclusive experience includes a guided tour and Eye Banking 101 training, offering an inside look at the groundbreaking work that has made Miracles In Sight a global leader in vision restoration.
Discover their inspiring history, cutting-edge research, and the powerful impact they continue to make in eye health and transplantation.
Bid now for a one-of-a-kind chance to learn from one of the most impactful organizations in the field of sight-saving care!
Contrast Therapy for Two at Pure Sweat Studios
$150
Starting bid
Recharge your body and mind with a Contrast Therapy session for two at Pure Sweat Studios—featuring a powerful combo of infrared sauna and cold plunge therapy. This invigorating experience promotes recovery, reduces inflammation, and leaves you feeling refreshed and rebalanced.
To elevate your wellness journey, this package also includes 2 premium Cymbiotika supplements, designed to support hydration, energy, and cellular health.
Bid now for this transformative, full-body reset—sweat, chill, and thrive together!
2 Tickets to a UNC Basketball Home Game
$500
Starting bid
Score big with 2 tickets to a UNC Basketball home game at the iconic Dean E. Smith Center! This is your chance to experience the thrilling energy of a Tar Heel game against an ACC opponent in one of college basketball’s most legendary arenas.
Excludes UNC vs. Duke game.
Whether you're a lifelong UNC fan or just love high-energy college hoops, this is a can’t-miss opportunity to catch the Tar Heels in action.
Bid now to win 2 tickets—for an action-packed experience and your chance to be part of the excitement at the Dean Dome!
Experience the Action: 2025 Winston-Salem Open Tickets
$300
Starting bid
Get ready for a world-class tennis experience right here in Winston-Salem! This auction item includes 4 tickets to the 2025 Winston-Salem Open, plus parking, so you can enjoy the action without the hassle.
Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, this ATP Tour 250 event is the final stop before the U.S. Open and attracts some of the biggest names in men’s tennis. Since its debut in 2011, the Winston-Salem Open has become one of the premier sports events in the region, offering fans up-close excitement in a vibrant, fan-friendly atmosphere.
Whether you're a die-hard tennis fan or just looking for a fun and unforgettable summer outing, this is your chance to witness top-tier competition at its finest.
Bid now for your chance to attend one of the most thrilling tournaments on the ATP Tour—right in your own backyard!
Feel the Heat: 3 Infrared Sauna Sessions
$150
Starting bid
Embark on a transformative wellness journey with a 3-session infrared sauna package at Pure Sweat Studios. Each 45-minute session takes place in a private, full-spectrum Sunlighten cabin, utilizing Far, Mid, and Near-Infrared wavelengths to deliver deep tissue heat and advanced health benefits.
Benefits include:
Detoxification: Eliminate toxins through deep sweating.
Pain Relief & Muscle Recovery: Reduce inflammation and promote healing.
Skin Health: Stimulate collagen production for a youthful glow.
Weight Loss & Metabolism Boost: Burn up to 600 calories per session.
Stress Reduction & Improved Sleep: Enhance mood and relaxation.
Personalize your experience with chromotherapy, entertainment options, and wellness products. Hydrate throughout your session and refresh with a complimentary chilled peppermint oil cloth.
Bid now and embrace a holistic approach to health and well-being!
Sip in Style: Premium Whiskey Gift Basket
$150
Starting bid
Elevate your whiskey experience with this Premium Whiskey Gift Basket, featuring two of the most iconic bourbons—Buffalo Trace and Angel’s Envy—alongside a stunning Dashing whiskey glass set for the ultimate tasting experience.
Included in this exclusive package:
Buffalo Trace Bourbon – smooth, rich, and award-winning
Angel’s Envy Bourbon – finished in port wine barrels for a complex, unforgettable flavor
A Dashing whiskey glass set – sleek, modern, and made for savoring every sip.
Whether you're hosting a tasting, enjoying a quiet evening, or gifting a fellow connoisseur, this basket blends flavor, function, and style.
Bid now and toast to great taste!
A Perfect Trio: Subscriptions to the Winston-Salem Symphony
$400
Starting bid
Enjoy the music your way with two (2) Pick 3 Subscription Packages to the Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2025–2026 season! Choose any three performances from a spectacular lineup—including holiday favorites, classical masterworks, and special guests like Ben Folds.
Flexible, customizable, and perfect for music lovers looking to experience the best of the Symphony.
Bid now and get ready for a season of unforgettable sound!
2 Tickets for the 2025-2026 WFU Face to Face Speaker Forum
$400
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and artistry with Cynthia Erivo, award-winning actress, singer, and advocate for equity and change. As part of Season Five of the acclaimed Face to Face Speaker Forum, Cynthia Erivo will take the stage in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, for a powerful conversation exploring creativity, courage, and the impact of storytelling.
By bidding on this exclusive auction package, you’ll receive two Tier 3 tickets to Cynthia Erivo’s appearance, along with a VIP parking pass for one vehicle. The event will take place at 7:30 PM at the LJVM Coliseum (doors open at 6:00 PM), and promises to be a highlight of the season.
Even better, proceeds benefit Wake Forest University’s need-based student scholarships—so your bid supports both an unforgettable night out and the future of deserving students.
Don’t miss your chance to be in the room for this extraordinary event. Place your bid today and experience the brilliance of Cynthia Erivo up close!
4-Month Career Change Coaching Package
$200
Starting bid
Ready for a fresh start? Bid on a comprehensive 4-month career transition coaching package designed specifically for mid-career professionals ready to pivot with purpose!
Whether you're feeling stuck or simply seeking a new direction, this personalized plan will help you confidently transition into a fulfilling new role—in just 4 months.
What’s Included:
✔️ Career, skills, and values assessments to uncover your best-fit path
✔️ A step-by-step execution strategy with weekly goals and check-ins
✔️ Guidance on skill development, networking, and gaining real-world experience
✔️ Resume + LinkedIn makeover tailored to your new direction
✔️ Job search strategies and mock interview prep
✔️ Exclusive gap analysis to target exactly what’s needed to move forward
From assessment to offer letter, you'll receive expert coaching and a personalized roadmap for a successful transformation.
Bonus: Weekly progress reviews and on-call support to keep you motivated and on track.
💥 Valued at $8,500, this is your opportunity to invest in a transformational career shift—at a fraction of the cost.
Perfect for:
Mid-career professionals seeking change, re-entering the workforce, or finally chasing a long-held dream.
This is more than coaching—it’s a life-changing experience.
Your next chapter starts now—bid to win!
Two Tickets to the 2026 NBTF Opening Night Gala
$500
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of culture, elegance, and celebration! This exclusive package includes two tickets to the 2026 National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) Opening Night Gala, one of the most anticipated arts and cultural events in the country.
Held biennially in Winston-Salem, the NBTF Opening Night Gala brings together acclaimed artists, community leaders, and theater lovers from across the globe for a night of entertainment, connection, and inspiration. From the red carpet arrivals to the star-studded performances, this is your chance to be part of history and experience the magic of Black theatre at its finest.
🎭 Celebrate tradition.
🌟 Witness excellence.
💜 Support community and the arts.
Bid now to secure your seats for this premier event and support Leadership Winston-Salem in the process!
3 Tickets + Parking Pass to WFU at Duke Basketball Game
$500
Starting bid
Get ready for one of the most electrifying matchups in college basketball! This exclusive package includes three tickets to see Wake Forest take on Duke at the legendary Cameron Indoor Stadium—two seats in Section 8 and one in Section 9—plus a parking pass for added convenience.
Whether you're a die-hard Demon Deacon or a passionate Blue Devil, this is a can't-miss opportunity to witness ACC basketball in one of the most iconic venues in the sport.
📅 Date & time to be announced in September 2025 (game held during the 2025–2026 season)
🎟️ Two tickets in Section 8
🎟️ One ticket in Section 9
🅿️ One parking pass included
Don't miss your shot at this unforgettable experience—start bidding at $500 and support Leadership Winston-Salem while securing your seat at one of the hottest games of the season!
