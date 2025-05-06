Leadership Winston-Salem's 40th Anniversary Online Silent Auction!

Get ready for a world-class tennis experience right here in Winston-Salem! This auction item includes 4 tickets to the 2025 Winston-Salem Open, plus parking, so you can enjoy the action without the hassle. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, this ATP Tour 250 event is the final stop before the U.S. Open and attracts some of the biggest names in men’s tennis. Since its debut in 2011, the Winston-Salem Open has become one of the premier sports events in the region, offering fans up-close excitement in a vibrant, fan-friendly atmosphere. Whether you're a die-hard tennis fan or just looking for a fun and unforgettable summer outing, this is your chance to witness top-tier competition at its finest. Bid now for your chance to attend one of the most thrilling tournaments on the ATP Tour—right in your own backyard!

