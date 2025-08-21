Leadership Winston-Salem's Silent Auction

By bidding on this exclusive package, you’ll receive two Tier 3 tickets to the season opener of the Face to Face Speaker Forum featuring Earvin “Magic” Johnson, plus a VIP parking pass for one vehicle.





Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Magic Johnson is also a trailblazing entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for underserved communities. His journey from NBA legend to influential business leader will make for an inspiring and powerful evening.





The event takes place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the LJVM Coliseum (doors open at 6:00 PM). Even better, proceeds benefit Leadership Winston-Salem’s General Scholarship Fund—so your winning bid makes an impact far beyond the event.





Don’t miss the chance to hear from a living legend and visionary leader. Bid now to secure your seats and support the next generation of community changemakers!