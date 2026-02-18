Yakama Higher Education Endowment Fund

Hosted by

Yakama Higher Education Endowment Fund

About this event

Leading by Design: Native Fashion Showcase

1704 W Nob Hill Blvd building 38

Yakima, WA 98902, USA

General Admission
$35

First-come, first-served seating

A selection of light appetizers included with admission.

General Admission (Table of 6)
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Full table in our General Admission seating area.

A selection of light appetizers included with admission.

Premium Seating
$50

Reserved seating with best views of runway.

A selection of light appetizers included with admission.

Premium Table (seats 6)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Full table in our Premium Seating area. Provides great views of fashion showcase.

A selection of light appetizers included with admission.

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