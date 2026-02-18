Leading by Design: Native Fashion Showcase

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About this event
First-come, first-served seating
A selection of light appetizers included with admission.
Full table in our General Admission seating area.
A selection of light appetizers included with admission.
Reserved seating with best views of runway.
A selection of light appetizers included with admission.
Full table in our Premium Seating area. Provides great views of fashion showcase.
A selection of light appetizers included with admission.
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