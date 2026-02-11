Leading Change: 2026 PDAG Conference

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About this event
This full-day event is about you — the families, self-advocates, and professionals who live, support, or are interested in the HCBS Self-Directed model in Georgia. This ticket price includes lunch, including vegetarian and vegan options, and beverages.
This full-day event is about you — the families, self-advocates, and professionals who live, support, or are interested in the HCBS Self-Directed model in Georgia. This ticket price includes lunch, including vegetarian and vegan options, and beverages.
One per IP address, please.
$
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