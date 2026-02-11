Participant Directed Advocates of Georgia

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Participant Directed Advocates of Georgia

About this event

Leading Change: 2026 PDAG Conference

453 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE

Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

In-Person at The Carter Center
$75

This full-day event is about you — the families, self-advocates, and professionals who live, support, or are interested in the HCBS Self-Directed model in Georgia. This ticket price includes lunch, including vegetarian and vegan options, and beverages.

Professional
$100

This full-day event is about you — the families, self-advocates, and professionals who live, support, or are interested in the HCBS Self-Directed model in Georgia. This ticket price includes lunch, including vegetarian and vegan options, and beverages.

Virtual Attendance
$75

One per IP address, please.

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