Leading Young Women, Inc.

Hosted by

Leading Young Women, Inc.

About this event

Leading the Garden State: New Jersey Girls Leadership Summit

1 Normal Ave

Montclair, NJ 07043, USA

Early Bird Registration
$125
Available until Apr 17

Early Bird registration provides full access to the summit experience, including the Girl Scouts plenary session, interactive workshops, keynote lunch, networking opportunities with leaders across sectors, and a youth voices panel featuring girls sharing their lived experiences.

Regular Registration
$150

Your registration includes full access to the day’s programming, including the Girl Scouts plenary session, interactive workshops, keynote lunch, networking opportunities, and a youth voices panel featuring girls sharing their experiences and perspectives.


Together, participants will explore strategies, partnerships, and approaches that help translate the insights of the New Jersey Girl Report into meaningful action for girls in our schools, programs, and communities.

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