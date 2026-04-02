Leading to a Better Community—One Level of Service at a Time - Donor

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 1
Represents members who take the first step in service. This level honors those who show up, contribute, and help initiate projects that make a difference.
Renews monthly
Represents members who take the first step in service. This level honors those who show up, contribute, and help initiate projects that make a difference.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Recognizes members who actively support education, reading, and lifelong learning—key pillars for empowering individuals and families.
Renews monthly
Recognizes members who actively support education, reading, and lifelong learning—key pillars for empowering individuals and families.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Honors individuals who go beyond participation to actively uplift and strengthen the community through leadership and engagement.
Renews monthly
Honors individuals who go beyond participation to actively uplift and strengthen the community through leadership and engagement.
Renews yearly on: June 1
Recognizes those making a lasting, transformational impact—leaders who help shape the future of the organization and the community.
Renews monthly
Recognizes those making a lasting, transformational impact—leaders who help shape the future of the organization and the community.
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