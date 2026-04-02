Altrusa International of Anderson County, Inc.

Offered by

Altrusa International of Anderson County, Inc.

About the memberships

Leading to a Better Community—One Level of Service at a Time - Donor

Service Starter Level - Annual
$50

Renews yearly on: June 1

Represents members who take the first step in service. This level honors those who show up, contribute, and help initiate projects that make a difference.

Service Starter Level - Monthly
$4.17

Renews monthly

Represents members who take the first step in service. This level honors those who show up, contribute, and help initiate projects that make a difference.

Literacy Advocate Level - Annual
$100

Renews yearly on: June 1

Recognizes members who actively support education, reading, and lifelong learning—key pillars for empowering individuals and families.

Literacy Advocate Level - Monthly
$8.34

Renews monthly

Recognizes members who actively support education, reading, and lifelong learning—key pillars for empowering individuals and families.

Community Champion Level - Annual
$250

Renews yearly on: June 1

Honors individuals who go beyond participation to actively uplift and strengthen the community through leadership and engagement.

Community Champion Level - Monthly
$20.84

Renews monthly

Honors individuals who go beyond participation to actively uplift and strengthen the community through leadership and engagement.

Leadership Legacy Circle - Annual
$500

Renews yearly on: June 1

Recognizes those making a lasting, transformational impact—leaders who help shape the future of the organization and the community.

Leadership Legacy Circle - Monthly
$41.67

Renews monthly

Recognizes those making a lasting, transformational impact—leaders who help shape the future of the organization and the community.

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