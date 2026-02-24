Leading Young Women's 2nd Annual 2026 Teen Summit - Protecting Ourselves. Protecting Each Other. Leading Change.

Hosted by
Secure your spot at the Teen Summit 2026 at our lowest rate. Early Bird registration includes full access to the opening keynote, Protection Labs, College Women Mentorship Circles, Action Labs, lunch, resources, and a Summit experience packet.
Register early and commit to a day centered on leadership, protection, sisterhood, and action.
(Available through April 3rd at 5:00 PM.)
Standard registration includes full access to all summit programming: keynote session, Protection Lab selection, mentorship circles, Action Lab collaboration, lunch, and take-home materials.
Join us for a transformational day focused on rights, justice, and empowering young women to lead change in their schools and communities.
(Available through May 1st.)
Late registration provides full access to the complete Teen Summit 2026 experience, including all interactive sessions, mentorship engagement, and closing commitment ceremony.
Space is limited at this stage — secure your student’s participation before registration closes.
(Available through June 1st or until capacity is reached.)
