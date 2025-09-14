L.E.A.F. Alliance Sponsorships

The Survivor
This sponsorship acts as a powerful "pay it forward" for a survivor in need. This essential support directly enables another individual to access our vital L.E.A.F. Alliance community, where they can find peer support, educational workshops, and the first steps toward regaining control.

The Warrior
Stepping beyond survival, many individuals choose to fight for justice and recovery, becoming true warriors against legal abuse. Your $150.00 Warrior Package will gain you:

  • Website Recognition: A dedicated sponsor spotlight on the After Awareness website, reaching our growing community.
  • Social Media shout out as a new sponsor for Alliance program and how your support is put toward the training of the navigator training.


The Navigator
The journey through legal abuse requires not just resilience, but expert guidance. Your Navigator Champion sponsorship directly funds the intensive training of one dedicated L.E.A.F. Navigator, equipping them with the specialized skills and knowledge to meticulously guide survivors through the intricate legal, emotional, and financial challenges they face. Each trained Navigator is a beacon of hope, providing crucial one-on-one support that dramatically improves a survivor's chances of achieving justice and healing.

In recognition of your profound commitment to empowering survivors, your organization will receive:

  • Prominent Advertising: Enhanced visibility through our marketing channels and event promotions.
  • Website Recognition: A dedicated sponsor spotlight on the After Awareness website, and both Alliance & Directory sites.
  • L.E.A.F. Directory Listing: A complimentary, advocate listing in our L.E.A.F. Directory, connecting your services directly with survivors in need.

This sponsorship is an investment in human expertise and a testament to your leadership in fostering a more supportive and just community's

Pathfinder Patron
Pathfinder Patron sponsorship provides a life-changing opportunity, entirely funding the seven-hour, one-on-one session with our integrated L.E.A.F. Team. This includes direct access to experts in legal, emotional, and financial support, working collaboratively with the survivor's advocate and coach.


Legacy Builder
Legacy Builder sponsorship is a pivotal investment in lasting change. It fully funds the 27-hour, personalized L.E.A.F. Team Scholarship for one survivor, providing comprehensive one-on-one sessions with legal, emotional, and financial experts, alongside their advocate and coach. This ensures a survivor leaves with a meticulously organized and actionable plan, moving from crisis to a clear, empowered future.

More than immediate support, your contribution allows us to innovate and build a stronger system for all survivors. It helps establish best practices for future expert collaboration, gather critical research through surveys and follow-ups, and refine a collective network that continuously improves the journey for everyone impacted by legal abuse.


In profound gratitude for your exceptional commitment, your organization will receive a comprehensive package of elevated recognition:

  • Prominent Website Banner: A dedicated, high-visibility banner advertisement on the L.E.A.F. Alliance website, reaching our entire community of survivors, advocates, and partners.
  • Special Video Social Media Shout-Out: A bespoke video highlighting your support, shared across After Awareness's social media platforms to our engaged audience.
  • Premium L.E.A.F. Directory Listing: Your choice of a premier listing in the L.E.A.F. Directory, ensuring maximum visibility for your services among those actively seeking support.
  • Dedicated Sponsor Page: A personalized page on the main After Awareness website, detailing your commitment and connecting our community directly with your organization.

Your Visionary Partnership not only champions survivors but also positions your brand as a leader in social change, demonstrating an unparalleled dedication to justice and community well-being.

