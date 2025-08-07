LE.A.F. Directory Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Welcome to the L.E.A.F. Directory! We're excited to have you as part of our vetted network of trusted professionals. By joining us, you are making it easier for survivors of legal abuse to find the quality, specialized support they need to rebuild their lives. This includes: Team onboarding, 10% discount on any L.E.A.F. Certification training. Public or Private option.
Valid until March 18, 2027
All above + 1:1 Onboarding with a L.E.A.F. Navigator, link for your own explainer video, 25% discount on any L.E.A.F. Certification training, and New member social media spotlight.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Al above + a professional explainer video, video introduction from L.E.A.F. Navigator & CEO in order to spotlight your service of choice. (limited to 50)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!