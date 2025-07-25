League City Lions Club

League City Lions Club

About the memberships

League City Lions Club Memberships & Meal Plans

Membership (Standard)
$200

No expiration

2025-2026 Membership Dues

Membership (Family)
$100

No expiration

2025-2026 Additional Family Member (Must be in the same household as a standard member)

Life Member One-Time Pay
$300

No expiration

Lifetime Members must pay a one-time $300 fee to the League City Lions Club per our bylaws. Every additional year is free to the members. (Must be approved by the club after substantial time and service to our charities.)

Annual Meal Plan
$150

No expiration

2025-2026 lunch meal plan

