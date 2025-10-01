League City Lions Club Village Fair Raffle 2025

TWO CHANCES TO WIN. ONLY CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PURCHASING ON-SITE AT THE VILLAGE FAIR. YOU WILL FILL OUT YOUR TICKETS AND ADD THEM TO THE ITEM BUCKET OF YOUR CHOICE. THANK YOU!
FIVE CHANCES TO WIN. ONLY CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PURCHASING ON-SITE AT THE VILLAGE FAIR. YOU WILL FILL OUT YOUR TICKETS AND ADD THEM TO THE ITEM BUCKET OF YOUR CHOICE. THANK YOU!
Purchase Two Chances to WIN a 2 carat diamond earring set generously donated by Diamonds Direct valued at more than $4,000
Purchase Five Chances to WIN a 2 carat diamond earring set generously donated by Diamonds Direct valued at more than $4,000
Purchase Two Chances to WIN an assortment of alcohol in a wagon valued at more than $1,200
Purchase Five Chances to WIN an assortment of alcohol in a wagon valued at more than $1,200
Purchase Two Chances to WIN a two night stay, waterpark passes, and a gift basket from Great Wolf Lodge valued at more than $1,000
Purchase Five Chances to WIN a two night stay, waterpark passes, and a gift basket from Great Wolf Lodge valued at more than $1,000
Purchase Two Chances to WIN a bundle of restaurant gift cards valued at more than $1,000
(Red River Cantina, Red River BBQ, Esteban's Cantina, Kolache Bakery, La Brisa Mexican Restaurant, Starbucks, Pappasito's Cantina, Main Street Bistro and more!)
Purchase Five Chances to WIN a bundle of restaurant gift cards valued at more than $1,000
(Red River Cantina, Red River BBQ, Esteban's Cantina, Kolache Bakery, La Brisa Mexican Restaurant, Starbucks, Pappasito's Cantina, Main Street Bistro and more!)
Purchase Two Chances to WIN an outdoor package valued at more than $1,000
(Wood Furniture Set from Lynn's Landscaping, Gift Cards from McCoy's and EDS, Gift Baskets from King Ranch and Gripon Gardens)
Purchase Five Chances to WIN an outdoor package valued at more than $1,000
(Wood Furniture Set from Lynn's Landscaping, Gift Cards from McCoy's and EDS, Gift Baskets from King Ranch and Gripon Gardens)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing