League City Lions Club Village Fair Raffle 2025

On-Site Purchase Two Tickets
$10

TWO CHANCES TO WIN. ONLY CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PURCHASING ON-SITE AT THE VILLAGE FAIR. YOU WILL FILL OUT YOUR TICKETS AND ADD THEM TO THE ITEM BUCKET OF YOUR CHOICE. THANK YOU!

On-Site Purchase Five Tickets
$20

FIVE CHANCES TO WIN. ONLY CHOOSE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PURCHASING ON-SITE AT THE VILLAGE FAIR. YOU WILL FILL OUT YOUR TICKETS AND ADD THEM TO THE ITEM BUCKET OF YOUR CHOICE. THANK YOU!

Two Tickets - 2 carat diamond earrings
$10

Purchase Two Chances to WIN a 2 carat diamond earring set generously donated by Diamonds Direct valued at more than $4,000

Five Tickets - 2 carat diamond earrings
$20

Purchase Five Chances to WIN a 2 carat diamond earring set generously donated by Diamonds Direct valued at more than $4,000

Two Tickets - Booze Wagon
$10

Purchase Two Chances to WIN an assortment of alcohol in a wagon valued at more than $1,200

Five Tickets - Booze Wagon
$20

Purchase Five Chances to WIN an assortment of alcohol in a wagon valued at more than $1,200

Two Tickets - Great Wolf Lodge Package
$10

Purchase Two Chances to WIN a two night stay, waterpark passes, and a gift basket from Great Wolf Lodge valued at more than $1,000

Five Ticket - Great Wolf Lodge Package
$20

Purchase Five Chances to WIN a two night stay, waterpark passes, and a gift basket from Great Wolf Lodge valued at more than $1,000

Two Tickets - Local Restaurant Package
$10

Purchase Two Chances to WIN a bundle of restaurant gift cards valued at more than $1,000


(Red River Cantina, Red River BBQ, Esteban's Cantina, Kolache Bakery, La Brisa Mexican Restaurant, Starbucks, Pappasito's Cantina, Main Street Bistro and more!)

Five Tickets - Local Restaurant Package
$20

Purchase Five Chances to WIN a bundle of restaurant gift cards valued at more than $1,000


(Red River Cantina, Red River BBQ, Esteban's Cantina, Kolache Bakery, La Brisa Mexican Restaurant, Starbucks, Pappasito's Cantina, Main Street Bistro and more!)

Two Tickets - Outdoor Package
$10

Purchase Two Chances to WIN an outdoor package valued at more than $1,000


(Wood Furniture Set from Lynn's Landscaping, Gift Cards from McCoy's and EDS, Gift Baskets from King Ranch and Gripon Gardens)

Five Tickets - Outdoor Package
$20

Purchase Five Chances to WIN an outdoor package valued at more than $1,000


(Wood Furniture Set from Lynn's Landscaping, Gift Cards from McCoy's and EDS, Gift Baskets from King Ranch and Gripon Gardens)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing