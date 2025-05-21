2025 Leaders of Democracy Silent Auction

Tarot Reading with Sterling Moon + $50 Gift Certificate 🔗 https://www.ritualcravt.com https://www.sterlingmoontarot.com/ Retail value: $215 Step into the unknown with confidence and clarity. This package includes a personalized tarot reading with Colorado’s own Sterling Moon, a seasoned intuitive, medium, and folk magician known for creating grounded, supportive space for personal exploration. Sterling’s approach is rooted in the belief that everyone has the ability to connect with spirit and find meaning through intuitive tools. Whether you’re navigating a life transition or seeking insight on the road ahead, this experience offers wisdom, reflection, and empowerment. Includes: • Full-length tarot reading with Sterling Moon (value $165) • $50 gift certificate toward a future reading, class, or service

