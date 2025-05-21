2025 Leaders of Democracy Silent Auction

Private Guesthouse in Gunnison, Colorado
Sleeps 4 · 2 Bedrooms · 2 Beds · 1 Bath
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38646963
Treat yourself to a peaceful two-night stay in this cozy, well-appointed guesthouse — ideal for a serene retreat, romantic weekend, or a well-deserved break from the busyness of everyday life.
Retail value: $440
The Power to Renew
$100
Starting bid
Med Spa Treatment Package from Novuskin
https://www.novuskin.com
Rejuvenate your skin — and your spirit — with this luxurious self-care experience from Novuskin, a med spa dedicated to helping every client feel radiant, confident, and cared for. Because even democracy needs downtime.
Includes:
• Salmon DNA Microneedling Facial
• Purifying & Balancing Facial Cleanser
• Micellar Rose Water Gentle Makeup Remover
• Intensive Repair Day Cream
Retail value: $800
To Rest in the Moment
$100
Starting bid
Original Mixed-Media Artwork by Joy Redstone
Layered with broken glass, stones, beads, and memory, this one-of-a-kind piece invites stillness, presence, and the rediscovery of beauty in what has been broken. A meditation on transformation, grief, and quiet resilience.
Retail value: $450
The Local Lore Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Petals & Pages Bookstore · Thalia Oster Pottery · Sweet Bloom Coffee
🔗 https://www.petalsandpagesofdenver.com/
🔗 https://sweetbloomcoffee.com/
Celebrate Colorado’s creative soul with this thoughtfully curated bundle featuring:
• Gift card to Petals & Pages, Denver’s queer, feminist bookstore and community hub
• Handcrafted pottery by Thalia Oster
• A bag of freshly roasted beans from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters
Books, beauty, and the perfect brew — all in support of civic action.
Retail value: $150
Witness
$100
Starting bid
“Bear Lake in Winter,” by John Tynes
🔗 https://www.tynesphoto.com/
This breathtaking 20 x 60 inch panoramic landscape photograph captures Bear Lake in Winter, in Rocky Mountain National Park. Printed on archival acrylic, this large-scale work blends clarity, depth, and emotion — inviting reflection and awe.
Created by John Tynes, a Denver-based photographer, writer, and traveler, this piece calls us to truly see.
Retail value: $1,000
Medium: Archival print on acrylic
Dimensions: 20" x 60"
Vision & Vibes
$50
Starting bid
Tarot Reading with Sterling Moon + $50 Gift Certificate
🔗 https://www.ritualcravt.com https://www.sterlingmoontarot.com/
Retail value: $215
Step into the unknown with confidence and clarity. This package includes a personalized tarot reading with Colorado’s own Sterling Moon, a seasoned intuitive, medium, and folk magician known for creating grounded, supportive space for personal exploration.
Sterling’s approach is rooted in the belief that everyone has the ability to connect with spirit and find meaning through intuitive tools. Whether you’re navigating a life transition or seeking insight on the road ahead, this experience offers wisdom, reflection, and empowerment.
Includes:
• Full-length tarot reading with Sterling Moon (value $165)
• $50 gift certificate toward a future reading, class, or service
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set
$50
Starting bid
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set
Retail Value: $100
https://ravizupa.com
Bold, subversive, and unmistakably powerful – this curated collection from Denver-based artist Ravi Zupa blends visual art with civic voice. Known for his fusion of global iconography and revolutionary spirit, Ravi’s work challenges and inspires.
This package includes:
“Hard to Be Humble” 11x17 Poster
https://ravizupa.com/products/hard-to-be-humble-11x17-poster-rza
“This Machine Kills Fascists” 11x17 Poster
https://ravizupa.com/products/this-machine-11x17-poster-rza
“Vote!” Stamp Sheet
https://ravizupa.com/products/vote-stamp-sheet-rza
Vote! Stickers
Set of Artist-Designed Greeting Cards
A striking addition to any space, and a reminder that democracy is both art and action.
