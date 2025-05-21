Hosted by

League Of Women Voters Of Colorado Lwvco

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Leaders of Democracy Silent Auction

Pick-up location

110 16th St Mall suite 1326, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Weekend Retreat item
Weekend Retreat item
Weekend Retreat item
Weekend Retreat
$250

Starting bid

Private Guesthouse in Gunnison, Colorado Sleeps 4 · 2 Bedrooms · 2 Beds · 1 Bath https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38646963 Treat yourself to a peaceful two-night stay in this cozy, well-appointed guesthouse — ideal for a serene retreat, romantic weekend, or a well-deserved break from the busyness of everyday life. Retail value: $440
The Power to Renew item
The Power to Renew item
The Power to Renew item
The Power to Renew
$100

Starting bid

Med Spa Treatment Package from Novuskin https://www.novuskin.com Rejuvenate your skin — and your spirit — with this luxurious self-care experience from Novuskin, a med spa dedicated to helping every client feel radiant, confident, and cared for. Because even democracy needs downtime. Includes: • Salmon DNA Microneedling Facial • Purifying & Balancing Facial Cleanser • Micellar Rose Water Gentle Makeup Remover • Intensive Repair Day Cream Retail value: $800
To Rest in the Moment item
To Rest in the Moment item
To Rest in the Moment
$100

Starting bid

Original Mixed-Media Artwork by Joy Redstone Layered with broken glass, stones, beads, and memory, this one-of-a-kind piece invites stillness, presence, and the rediscovery of beauty in what has been broken. A meditation on transformation, grief, and quiet resilience. Retail value: $450
The Local Lore Bundle item
The Local Lore Bundle item
The Local Lore Bundle item
The Local Lore Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Petals & Pages Bookstore · Thalia Oster Pottery · Sweet Bloom Coffee 🔗 https://www.petalsandpagesofdenver.com/ 🔗 https://sweetbloomcoffee.com/ Celebrate Colorado’s creative soul with this thoughtfully curated bundle featuring: • Gift card to Petals & Pages, Denver’s queer, feminist bookstore and community hub • Handcrafted pottery by Thalia Oster • A bag of freshly roasted beans from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters Books, beauty, and the perfect brew — all in support of civic action. Retail value: $150
Witness item
Witness item
Witness
$100

Starting bid

“Bear Lake in Winter,” by John Tynes 🔗 https://www.tynesphoto.com/ This breathtaking 20 x 60 inch panoramic landscape photograph captures Bear Lake in Winter, in Rocky Mountain National Park. Printed on archival acrylic, this large-scale work blends clarity, depth, and emotion — inviting reflection and awe. Created by John Tynes, a Denver-based photographer, writer, and traveler, this piece calls us to truly see. Retail value: $1,000 Medium: Archival print on acrylic Dimensions: 20" x 60"
Vision & Vibes item
Vision & Vibes item
Vision & Vibes
$50

Starting bid

Tarot Reading with Sterling Moon + $50 Gift Certificate 🔗 https://www.ritualcravt.com https://www.sterlingmoontarot.com/ Retail value: $215 Step into the unknown with confidence and clarity. This package includes a personalized tarot reading with Colorado’s own Sterling Moon, a seasoned intuitive, medium, and folk magician known for creating grounded, supportive space for personal exploration. Sterling’s approach is rooted in the belief that everyone has the ability to connect with spirit and find meaning through intuitive tools. Whether you’re navigating a life transition or seeking insight on the road ahead, this experience offers wisdom, reflection, and empowerment. Includes: • Full-length tarot reading with Sterling Moon (value $165) • $50 gift certificate toward a future reading, class, or service
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set item
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set item
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set item
Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set
$50

Starting bid

Ravi Zupa Art & Activism Set Retail Value: $100 https://ravizupa.com Bold, subversive, and unmistakably powerful – this curated collection from Denver-based artist Ravi Zupa blends visual art with civic voice. Known for his fusion of global iconography and revolutionary spirit, Ravi’s work challenges and inspires. This package includes: “Hard to Be Humble” 11x17 Poster https://ravizupa.com/products/hard-to-be-humble-11x17-poster-rza “This Machine Kills Fascists” 11x17 Poster https://ravizupa.com/products/this-machine-11x17-poster-rza “Vote!” Stamp Sheet https://ravizupa.com/products/vote-stamp-sheet-rza Vote! Stickers Set of Artist-Designed Greeting Cards A striking addition to any space, and a reminder that democracy is both art and action.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!