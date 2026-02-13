LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Assorted Items

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Starting bid
Ancestry DNA Kit
Discover your story! Discover your history through the world’s largest online collection of family history records-including over 3 billion international records. You can follow your family’s journey across continents and trace your heritage to the countries where it began. Building your family tree is the first step to making new discoveries. The names, dates, and places you add to your tree helps Ancestry DNA search their record collection for life details and hidden ancestors. The highest bidder will receive code to be used online.
$99 Value
Starting bid
Certified Authentic Cleveland Cavaliers Package
Craig Porter Jr. autographed pennant, wristband, stress ball, pen, pencil, and sticker
$ (Priceless)
Starting bid
Jonathon Khoi Nail Spa Signature Pedicure
Seasonal foot soak, nail, cuticle & heel care, relaxing foot & leg massage. Complete with your choice of JKNS polish. Gel polish included at no extra charge!
$56.00 Value (Giftcard)
Starting bid
Massage Envy
Relax and Renew with a 60-minute massage. Massage helps to reduce stress levels, relieves pain by relaxing stressed muscles, and helps you to feel more energized. Treat yourself today!
$125 Value (Giftcard)
Starting bid
Fresh Water Pearl Stud Earrings
Elegant fresh water pearls are perfect for a casual day in or a night on the town.
$99 Value
Starting bid
Mixtiles and Chatbooks
Enjoy your photos with your unique creations! Included you will receive (6) 8x8 photo tiles and a $25 credit to be used towards Chatbooks.
$125 Value (Gift Certificate and code)
Starting bid
CAMELOT
Specializing in haircuts, hairstyling, hair coloring, perming, nail services, and waxing.
$50 Value (Gift Card)
Starting bid
Autographed Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward 8x10 photograph
Cameron Heyward, #97, is a defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
$ (Priceless)
Starting bid
Large Dog Delights
This is the perfect blend of treasures and treats for your favorite large breed best friend. This package includes a little of everything. Your dog will receive 3 Boss Bones, Chicken DENTASTIX, Beef DENTASTIX, a Chew Well Chompin’ Chew Toy, a TOP PAW SLOW-FEEDER MAT, a WATER BLADDER HARNESS to carry water on long walks, and a gift certificate for a (1) hour coaching session (phone or video appointment) with Hans Wilke. He is the owner/trainer of H.W. Dog
training, specializing in all breeds.
$210 Value
Starting bid
Small Dog Delights
Treat your small breed best friend to an early Christmas! They will enjoy a CRAZY COMFY giraffe, a game of fetch with 4 new balls that second as treat holders, a West Paw Hurley bone for tough chewers, a serve them on the go bowl, a large bag of Greenies, a new collar, 4 water toys, and a $20 gift card to PetSmart.
$120 Value
Starting bid
Relax and Read Bundle
New Testament Spiral Bible, Free Rein Coffee w/ scoop (Get Up & Texas Pecan), The BIG ONE Plush Throw, and Begin - a journey through scriptures for seekers and new believers - a powerful guide to understanding the structure and context of the Bible.
$98 Value
spiralbible.com/collections/collections-spiral-bible%E2%84%A2-world-english-bible/products/spiral-bible%E2%84%A2-web-new-testament-green-marble
www.masterbooks.com/begin-gift-edition?srsltid=AfmBOor8FrD6wWKo2RVjRcCEvGTL8exN8GzlELXYEtKcF5NfmyP96naD
Starting bid
Build Your Own Rifle Kit
Acme Machine 350 Legend Build Your Own Kit AM-15 Rifle 16”
This builds you the upper receiver of a rifle. It does not come with the lower receiver or parts for a lower receiver.
$650 Value
https://www.acmemachine.com/firearms-packages/build-your-own-kit-am-15-16-pick-your-caliber/
Starting bid
Outdoor Fun
BolderPlay’s Slackers Swingline, Rollerline, and Playzone Obstacle Race Set.
$260 Value
Starting bid
Fine Art Print by Local Artist, Mary Cole (Cat)
Mary Cole is 32 years old and has Autism. She loves to express herself through her art. This print is 16x20 including matte.
$120 Value
Starting bid
Fine Art Print by Local Artist, Mary Cole (Horse)
Mary Cole is 32 years old and has Autism. She loves to express herself through her art. This print is 16x20 including matte.
$120 Value
Starting bid
Swan Creek Candle Factory Gift Basket
Swan Creek Candle Company is known for their remarkable candles that are all made from 100% American Soybean Wax. Included in this basket is a 4oz Cherry Almond Buttercream ($9.99), 12oz Early Grey Mist ($24.99), 10.5oz Tart Michigan Cherry ($19.99), 8.5oz White Peach & Clove ($24.99), 12oz Fresh Strawberry ($24.99), 12oz Citrus Grove ($24.99), and a 13oz Frosted Mulberry ($29.99)
$159.93 Value
Starting bid
Nutrilite Bundle
Nutrilite is Amway's premiere brand of plant-forward vitamins and dietary supplements. They target an array of wellness needs. Nutrilite vitamin B dual-action helps to fight fatigue, while the Nutrilite double-x is the ultimate dietary supplement. It contains 22 vitamins and minerals and 22 plant concentrates. Each box is a one month supply.
$36.75
Starting bid
Get your YUM on!
Enjoy Red Robin or Chick-Fil-A! This bundle includes ($45) in Red Robin gift cards (does not include alcoholic beverages.) Also included are (11) gift cards for your choice of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meal or an 8-count Chicken Nuggets Meal. ( Chick-fil-A Airport Hwy location only) Also included is a full size bottle of Red’s original seasoning.
$175 Value
(Chick-Fil-A expires 11-30-2026)
Starting bid
Car Care Bundle
Enjoy 6 car washes at Super Wash offering a high pressure rinse. This bundle also includes 2 FREE oil changes at Ballas Chevrolet.
$ 220 Value
Oil changes expire 12-31-2026
Starting bid
Comfort and Card Games
Get comfortable on your extra large sand cloud towels and bring out the card games!
$189.97 Value
Starting bid
Spiritual Growth & Study Bundle
Cozy up with The BIG ONE plush throw and check out these meaningful titles:
Jesus > Religion (Why he is so much better than trying harder, doing more, and being good enough) by Jefferson Bethke
Proof of Heaven (A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Afterlife) by Eben Alexander, M.D.
Grace for the Moment by Max Lucado
The Marriage You’ve Always Dreamed Of by Dr. Greg Smalley
Meaningful: The Story of Ideas That Fly by Bernadette Jiwa
$88 Value
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Date Night
This Texas Road House package offers a Dinner for Two certificate, Steak Seasoning, Steak Sauce, and a package of their signature Peanut Brittle
$ 78.00 Value
Starting bid
Movies and Wings
(2) Cinemark movie passes, BW3’s giftcards, and a trio pack of signature sauces.
$70.00 Value
Exp 12/31/26 (BW3’s giftcards)
Starting bid
TREAT YOURSELF!
YUM! This includes deliciousness everywhere you turn! Included gift cards are 5th Street Pub ($25), Biaggi’s ($25), Odd Fodder ($20), Bibibop Asian Grill (4) free bowls, and Tropical Smoothie ($10 gift card, VIP card good for (1) FREE food or 24oz. Smoothie item of your choice, and a FREE 24oz. smoothie.)
$140 Value
Starting bid
Evolve Dance Company
Evolve Dance Company offers training in styles like ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary for various ages and skill levels. You’ll get a fun Evolve bag for all of your gear along with new socks, a cup, stickers, and a $50 gift card.
$80 Value
Expires 12-31-2026
Starting bid
DANCEFAM BALLROOM & LATIN STUDIO
This package is the true definition of romance. You will enjoy (2) 45-minute PRIVATE lessons with a professional from the studio. Also included is a $20 giftcard to Uptown Pizzeria and Wine Bar Restaurant, along with a smooth bottle of Barefoot Bubbly- California Champagne Brut Cuvee.
Dance lessons expire 6/1/2026
$185 Value (Giftcard)
Starting bid
Bowling and Burgers
What a fun family afternoon or a great friends night out! You will receive 6 tickets for one free game of bowling (this does not include shoe rental) and a $50 giftcard to Sidelines.
$ 86.00 Value (Bowling Passes and Sidelines Gift Card)
Starting bid
The Sandbox and Lunch
The Sandbox ($100 giftcard) for Kids is an indoor playground featuring a large 1,000-square-foot sandbox filled with safe, silica-free, dust-free sand and tons of toys for a creative afternoon! After the sandbox, enjoy a delicious lunch at Chick-fil-A with (4) gift cards of your choice of a chicken sandwich meal or an 8-count nugget meal (Meals expire 9/30/2026 and are good for Central Ave location ONLY.)
$140 Value (Gift Cards)
Starting bid
Melissa’s Dance Academy
Melissa’s Dance Academy offers Cecchetti Ballet Method, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, and Hip Hop. This certificate is good for ONE MONTH of dance classes for ages 3-adult OR one of their summer 2026 sessions.
Expires 11/1/26
$55 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
SNAPOLOGY
Discover innovative STEM camps for kids. Ignite learning through fun and educational activities. This can be used towards any Snapology camp at Urban Air or Monclova Community Center
Expires 12-31-2026
$150 VALUE (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Perrysburg Salt Cave
Salt caves are designed so that you can relax in a soothing and tranquil environment. You can sit back and experience the halotherapy treatment in a very peaceful and stress-free setting. Some people read, listen to music or nap. The room’s temperature, humidity, pressure and salt particles concentration are maintained. The lighting is dim and relaxing music is played. You can close your eyes and meditate or relax and just breathe.
$75 Value
saltcaveofperrysburg.com
Starting bid
Cleaning and Organization
Carla is a specialist at cleaning and organizing! You will receive a very thorough 2-hr cleaning session to beautify your home!
You will receive a call to schedule if you are the highest bidder.
$80 Value
Starting bid
Hot Shot’s Secret Oil Package
Hot Shot’s Secret products are scientifically proven to help you solve and prevent diesel headaches. Whether you depend on your vehicle for work or play, Hot Shot's Secret has the right products for your particular engine.
Items included: stiction eliminator, f3 friction reducer, lx4 lubricating extreme, never rust lubricants, protectant spray, decal
Value: $101.95
Starting bid
Kate Farms Kids Nutritional Shakes
1 case (12) Chocolate
1 case (12) Strawberry
Kate Farms High Protein Nutrition Shake is an excellent source of protein designed to give you the nutritional support you need for muscle health, during weight loss, or everyday enjoyment. Each carton delivers 160 calories, 25 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fiber. It’s a convenient choice for anyone seeking high-quality, plant-based protein and essential nutrients—all in one easy shake.
Value $110
Starting bid
Amara Organic Breakfast Oat Melts
12 boxes
Our Breakfast Oat Melts are the perfect snack for busy days with your little one. These single-serve, fiber-fueled snacks are ready for anything— a quick bite before heading out the door, a tasty addition to breakfast, or a snack to power through the day.
At Amara, we deliver nutritious, delicious snacks for your family:
No Added Sugars
Simple, Whole Food Ingredients
Organic, Non-GMO
Value: $275.88
https://amaraorganicfoods.com/
Starting bid
Fulton County Health and Fitness Center and Lowe’s
Located in Wauseon, Ohio, this wellness center is open 24/7 and offers fitness classes, open swim, and personal training. This is for a one month single elite membership. Also included is a Lowes $25 giftcard.
$80 Value
Expires 2-16-27
Starting bid
Hand & Stone Spa Facial
Nourish your skin and spirit with a customized facial designed for deep renewal and relaxation. (Perrysburg location only.)
$85.35
Expires 10-23-26
Starting bid
True Rest Float Spa
The unique environment of a float pod creates several physiological effects that contribute to its powerful benefits. You will receive 2 gift cards. Each card is redeemable for a 1 hr float, along with therapeutic salt to use at home. You will also receive a buy one get one free float spa experience coupon (Perrysburg Location ONLY.)
$188 Value
Starting bid
Serenity At It’s Finest and Teen Reads
Surround yourself in a beautiful setting while you learn from an amazing instructor who will educate you and give you the best of experiences. Also included are a series of horse books for a teen who loves to read!
$135 Value
Starting bid
Serenity At It’s Finest
Surround yourself in a beautiful setting while you learn from an amazing instructor who will educate you and give you the best of experiences. Also included are horse books…something for every horse lover out there.
$125 Value
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