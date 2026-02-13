LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Assorted Items

Spiritual Growth & Study Bundle

Cozy up with The BIG ONE plush throw and check out these meaningful titles:

Jesus > Religion (Why he is so much better than trying harder, doing more, and being good enough) by Jefferson Bethke

Proof of Heaven (A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Afterlife) by Eben Alexander, M.D.

Grace for the Moment by Max Lucado

The Marriage You’ve Always Dreamed Of by Dr. Greg Smalley

Meaningful: The Story of Ideas That Fly by Bernadette Jiwa

$88 Value



