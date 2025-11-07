LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Curriculum

Learning for the Littles

The Fidget Game “Unicorns VS. Dragons”will help your child to identify all letters of the alphabet, master letter sounds, identify colors of the rainbow, count to 36, and learn matching skills. ( thefidgetgame.com )

Bilingual Fairytales ( www.homeschoollanguages.com )

Chef Quiche’s ABC, Chef Quiche’s 123,Chef Quiche’s WorkBOOK- Meet the adorable Chef Quiche and her yummy friends. This series is such a fun way for your preschooler to learn the alphabet, counting skills, and practice what they’ve learned. ( chiarasandri.com )

Relax at the end of the day with your Bible Activity Book ( notconsumed.com ) or the Tuttle Twins Season 1 DVD ( christianbook.com )

3 pencils

A small stuffy

$124.98 Value



