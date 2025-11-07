LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Curriculum

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Simply Charlotte Mason Picture Study Portfolio: Da Vinci and Art Supplies
Everything you need for an artist study of Leonard da Vinci. Includes eight high quality prints with discussion thoughts and a living artist biography. (Grades 1-12) Also included are washable acrylic markers and solid tempura paint.
$68.95 Value
https://simplycharlottemason.com/store/picture-study-portfolios-da-vinci
Starting bid
IXL
IXL offers a comprehensive pre-k through 12th grade curriculum that incorporates common core standards. You will receive a single family membership with access to Math, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies for (1) child. Find content to support nearly any lesson, with more than 17,000 skills covering the 5 subjects.
$159 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Easy Grammar Systems Bundle
Learning grammar is made enjoyable and easy while ensuring that students achieve mastery. Concepts are presented with the most basic skill first, and skills continue to build for ease in understanding.
$70 Value
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A Village Learning Center
A Village Learning Center offers personalized tutoring and educational support for students Pre-K through high school, focusing on building foundational skills in reading, writing, and math. They also offer homework help and academic coaching.
$25 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Lettering Bundle
Enjoy being creative in learning to write letters in beautiful and creative ways!
$72 Value
Starting bid
Grade 4 Science, Math, & LA Bundle
MasterBooks Level 4: Adventures in the Scientific Method and Math & Language Lessons for a Living Education. Also includes Miraculous! The Ken Ham and Answers in Genesis Story By Ken Ham
$170 Value
https://www.masterbooks.com/homeschool-curriculum/grade-level/4th-grade
https://answersingenesis.org/store/product/miraculous/?sku=3001173
Starting bid
Grade 4 Geography, Social Studies, LA, & Math Bundle
MasterBooks Elementary U.S. Geography & Social Studies curriculum pack for ages 9-11. Level 4 Language Lessons and Math Lessons for a Living Education.
$132 Value
https://www.masterbooks.com/homeschool-curriculum/grade-level/4th-grade
Starting bid
Tween Bundle
An amazing collection of faith resources for girls by For Girls Like You: Includes Devotional, prayer book, back-to-school planner, coloring book, magazine, and Beautiful Hearted Women of the Bible: A Creative Mother-Daughter Devotional by Linsey Driskill.
$60.43 Value
Starting bid
Tween Bundle
An amazing collection of faith resources for girls by For Girls Like You: Includes Devotional, prayer book, back-to-school planner, coloring book, magazine, and Beautiful Hearted Women of the Bible: A Creative Mother-Daughter Devotional by Linsey Driskill.
$60.43 Value
Starting bid
Sit Back and Relax
Denise “Planners For the Way You Think" is the perfect planner for the lady on the go. Its blank pages for weeks and months give plenty of room for all of your business. Also included is a HIS GRACE IS enough size t-shirt, The Victory Handbook, A book of beautiful photography known as “Come Into His Garden" by Mark Whitney, Daily Encouragement for Homeschool Moms, and 14:6 the Life which is a scripture memory course on following Jesus.
$185.99 Value
Starting bid
MATH MAMMOTH Grade 3 Bundle
This offers a mastery-based approach that emphasizes number sense and conceptual understanding and appeals to independent learners.
$102.40 Value
Starting bid
Language Arts 7 LightUnit Set
10 LightUnit workbooks provide 170 lessons, including quizzes and tests. Lessons cover grammar, language mechanics, sentence diagramming and spelling. At least two writing lessons are included in each LightUnit.
$53.50 Value
christianlight.org
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Ancient Times Bundle and Logic of English
The ancient times bundle offers hands-on learning where your student will learn culture through crafts, food, and fun (grades K-2.) How Your Brain Learns to Read focuses on teaching how reading involves different regions of the brain, and is not a natural process, but requires much practice. You will master the rules of language with comprehensive guides when using your book Uncovering The Logic of English.
$173.73
Starting bid
Masterbooks America’s Story 2 and Christian Light Math 4
America’s Story 2 teaches upper elementary homeschool students (grades 3-6) the amazing history of the United States of America from the Civil War to the early 1900’s. Christian Lights Math LightUnit set offers 10 LightUnit books which provide a total of 170 lessons, including quizzes and tests.
$139.48
Starting bid
The Mystery of History Volume 1 (3rd Edition) Audiobook and HONEST HISTORY Subscription
Through downloadable MP3 files, you can listen through the voice of the author, Linda Lacour Hobar. With the addition of soft thematic music, you’ll feel as if you're traveling through ancient time, weaving bible history and world history and world history into one seamless timeline. Listening time is approx 12 hrs. Also included is an HONEST HISTORY 1 Year Subscriptions Get award-winning magazines delivered to your doorstep every 3 months and watch your student become inspired to create a positive impact on History. For ages 6-12
$94 Value
Starting bid
HONEST HISTORY 1 Year Subscription and Sauder Village Tickets
Get award-winning magazines delivered to your doorstep every 3 months and watch your student become inspired to create a positive impact on history for ages 6-12 (gift certificate.) Also included are (4) admission tickets to the historic Sauder Village.
$180 Value
Sauder Village tickets expire 11-1-2026
Starting bid
Mrs. Peters Math Tutoring
Mrs. Peters Math offers full year math classes online to homeschool students in grades 6th-12th. Classes include all materials, teaching, grading, and support.
Open to all families, no matter location
$750 VALUE
Starting bid
Mrs. Peters Math Tutoring
Mrs. Peters Math offers full year math classes online to homeschool students in grades 6th-12th. Classes include all materials, teaching, grading, and support.
Open to all families, no matter location
$750 VALUE
Starting bid
Learning for the Littles
The Fidget Game “Unicorns VS. Dragons”will help your child to identify all letters of the alphabet, master letter sounds, identify colors of the rainbow, count to 36, and learn matching skills. (thefidgetgame.com)
Bilingual Fairytales (www.homeschoollanguages.com)
Chef Quiche’s ABC, Chef Quiche’s 123,Chef Quiche’s WorkBOOK- Meet the adorable Chef Quiche and her yummy friends. This series is such a fun way for your preschooler to learn the alphabet, counting skills, and practice what they’ve learned. (chiarasandri.com)
Relax at the end of the day with your Bible Activity Book (notconsumed.com) or the Tuttle Twins Season 1 DVD (christianbook.com)
3 pencils
A small stuffy
$124.98 Value
Starting bid
Elementary Fun
Blast Off into Reading- A Learning Activity Book Level 1 along with the Level 1 teachers manual are an amazing addition when working on teaching reading. It’s known by many as the program to take the struggle out of reading. Many important skills will be worked on including phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. The books “Run Bug Run,” “The Runt Pig,” and “Cobweb the Cat” are wonderful books to help further your students’ reading skills. allaboutlearningpress.com
The Fidget Game Sight Words is the perfect way to sharpen up your reading skills! thefidgetgame.com
The Good and The Beautiful Music Appreciation 1 course is very unique in the way it highlights the beauty and wonder of music though stunning and interactive videos. Your student will enjoy keeping track of all of their electives using The Good and The Beautiful Electives Badge Book. www.goodandbeautiful.com
After a hard day's work The Bible Activity Book (notconsumed.com) or the Tuttle Twins DVD (www.christianbook.com) are a great way to unwind.
$269.74 Value
Starting bid
Reading Bundle
Collar Cases books 1-4 by author Amanda Trumpower- follow the adventures of feline and canine investigative reporters, Mittens Meow and Alex Digger, as they solve mysteries and learn lessons.
Charlotte Web’s reading study offers the book Charlotte’s web, a Student Guide, and a Teacher’s Guide. This unique set will guide your student through reading and comprehending the true story of Charlotte’s Web.
$72.89
Starting bid
RIghtStart Math Tutoring and Nature Explorers
RightStart Math Fractions is everything you need to teach fractions. The lessons start with introducing fractions using a linear approach, then move into addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of fractions. What a perfect way to learn! Nature Explorers was designed to take the guesswork out of nature study. Whether your new to Charlotte Mason or just looking for a more streamlined approach, this open-and-go curriculum with walk you through a year of nature lessons-complete with object lesson videos, nature walk prompts, observation booklets, living book suggestions, nature notebook ideas, and more. Studies include songbirds, wildflowers, deciduous trees, reptiles, and wild fruit. Included is also a $50 gift card to be used on any product from Sabbath Mood Homeschool.
$170.50
Starting bid
Green Ember Bundle
A fantasy book series about sword-wielding rabbits, following siblings Heather and Picket. Blending adventure, humor, and themes of faith and hope. Included with this 4 book series are also a package of collector cards and colored pencils
$124 Value
Starting bid
Boredom Buster Bundle
The Good and the Beautiful 2 Book Set, Violet and the Volcanoes (The Mysterious Manor & Alone in Iceland)
Katy Series (Katy & Katy’s Box) by Mary Evelyn Notgrass
Not Consumed Bible Activity Book
Card Game: Jelly Fish Toast & Jam (from the makers of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza)
$49 Value
https://www.target.com/p/dolphin-hat-games-jelly-fish-toast-and-jam-card-game/-/A-94246134
https://shop.notgrass.com/shop/category/other-resources-books-katy-series-41
https://www.goodandbeautiful.com/products/violet-and-the-volcanoes-series
https://store.notconsumed.com/collections/bible-activity-books/products/bible-activity-book-journey-to-the-promised-land?variant=41277335634016
Starting bid
Little Monsters Universe and Wheeler Farms
Little Monsters Universe offers Science-rooted learning for curious minds. You'll find an array of nature journals, engineering challenges, and homeschool science curriculum for students from Pre-k to 5th grade, engaging modules and subject-based bundles ($50 code that will be taken off your purchase.) Wheeler Farms offers a $25 gift card that can be used towards an array of opportunities including the Butterfly House in the summer, their Corn Maze in the fall, or their Christmas Tree Farm in the winter.
$75 Value
Starting bid
Treat Yourself to a Music Lesson
Toledo’s largest music school is offering a certificate for (1) Music lesson which is 30 minutes long. (Please review all terms listed on certificate)
$37.50 Value
Starting bid
Piano Time!
Toledo’s largest music school is offering a certificate for (1) Piano group lesson which is 30 minutes long. (Please review all terms listed on certificate)
$32.50 Value
Starting bid
Fun with Music!
Enjoy (1) Music Fun TIme 30-minute class. Ages 18 months to 5 years. This is a toddler & preschool music class which is 30-minutes long. (Please see all terms on Gift Certificate.)
$32.50 Value
Starting bid
Bible Study Appian Media
This bundle contains Searching for a King workbook, Searching for a King bluray, Trial and Triumph workbook, Trial and Triumph bluray, Lessons from the Land: The Gospels Workbook, Lessons from the Land the Gospels bluray, Appian Media water bottle, and Appian Media tshirt
Value $115
https://www.appianmedia.org/searchingforaking
Starting bid
Teen Bundle with a Treat for Mom
The Lost King’s Daughter and The Heir, both novels by A.D. German, are the first two books in the Emerald Fire Trilogy. A.D. German is known for her love of celtic and medieval writings. Included in this bundle is also a beautiful graduation package provided by Uncomplicate Faith. Perfect for grades 6th-12th 5 is a Functional Bundle that comes with the book and student workbook. This first of its kind curriculum teaches kids how to build life long health through nutrition, lifestyle, and environment. The Denison Algebra 1 Student Textbook provides book lessons as well as a lesson video for each lesson. At the end of the day curl up with your BIG ONE soft blanket and Spiral BIble
$522.97 Value
wildrootlearning.myshopify.com
Starting bid
Fun Bundle!
Pickleberry Mix, Match, and Play Baseball Cap. Change your decal whenever you want! Also included is a $25 gift card to spend as you wish with Pickleberry! Have fun with the Sneaky Elves CVC Reading game or reading any of the other books including “I wonder,” “Beth’s Sheep Ranch” series from The Good and The Beautiful, or spending time in your Bible Activity Book. Seeds “Kids Worship” is also an awesome choice. This is a 4 year worship scripture plan.
$268.46 Value
Starting bid
Latina Christiana And Reading
Latina Christinia is designed for students in grades 3-6, making it ideal for upper elementary students. It serves as a gentle, foundational base for future learning. Open Windows Reading 5 is a comprehensive program consisting of a reader and five separate LightUnits (workbooks) The Curriculum, aimed at ages 10-11, focuses on wholesome, biblically based stories and develops comprehension, vocabulary, and literacy analysis skills.
Starting bid
Train them Wisely Gift Certificates
2 $25 gift cards to use on items to build your children's faith
Value: $50
www.trainthemwisely.com
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