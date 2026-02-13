LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Trips and Tickets

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Farmstead Inn and Conference Center
Make yourself at home in this beautiful hotel located in the middle peaceful Amish country. Stroll through Shipshewana, Indiana while you enjoy quaint shops, restaurants, and a horse and buggy ride.
Expires 2/16/27
$ 225 value (Gift Certificate)
www.shipshewanatradingplace.com
Starting bid
Kalahari Resorts Sandusky (4) All Day Waterpark Admission Passes
Grab your towel and run! Over 250,000 of waterpark fun, dining options for every craving, and endless entertainment at every turn, the ultimate adventure awaits.
Expires 1/30/27
$198 Value (Passes)
Starting bid
Blue Gate Theatre Package
You will find the Blue Gate properties nestled in the middle of beautiful Shipshewana, Indiana. This package includes (2) theatre tickets to any of the four main season shows (orange and blue seating) at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, (2) meals of your choice at the Blue Gate Restaurant, and an overnight stay in a classic hotel room at the Blue Gate Garden Inn and Suites. Amish country has never been so enjoyable!
Expires 12/21/2026
$500 Value (Certificates)
Starting bid
Catawba Island Festivities
Enjoy two of Catawba Islands hidden treasures- Gideon Owen Wine Company and Orchard Bar and Table. Orchard Bar and Table, located near Port Clinton, is a quaint cafe serving an upmarket menu of New American fare, plus craft beer and an ample wine list. Gideon Owen Wine Company is a historic winery known for its blend of old world charm and modern luxury. The winery offers a large selection of wine using Lake Erie AVA grapes.
$90 Value (Gift Cards)
Starting bid
Ft. Wayne Children’s Zoo and Westmeister Farm Goodies
Have a fun afternoon with your family enjoying the well-known Ft. Wayne Children’s Zoo with (4) admission tickets. Your tickets will be accompanied by Westmeister Farm items. Items include earrings, a pin, a patch, a lollipop with a cow stuffy, and a cool axolotl buddy.
Expires 11/22/2026
$169 Value
Starting bid
Dayton Dragons Baseball Game
The Dayton Dragons are a minor league baseball team of the midwest league and play their games at Day Air Ballpark. You will receive (4) tickets and (4) baseball hats.
Good for the 2026 season
$100 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
The Ann Arbor Hands on Museum will create moments of discovery that inspire curiosity, exploration and respect for STEM and the natural world.
Expires 10/31/27
$50 Value (Gift Card)
Starting bid
Harbortown RV Resort
Harbortown is located on Lake Erie in Monroe, Michigan. You will enjoy a beautiful pool, a pond, a family golf center, and a go-kart track. It's a perfect place to make unforgettable memories!
$100 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Creation Museum
The Creation Museum is a 75, 000-square-foot museum. It's a wonderful learning experience for any age. You will receive (2) tickets. (There is a $15 parking fee for cars and a $20 parking fee for oversized vehicles that is not included). You will also receive the book Miraculous! The Ken Ham and Answers in Genesis Story.
$113.98 Value (Admission Vouchers)
Expires 11/4/2026
Starting bid
Cincinnati Reds and DoubleTree Package
WIth Cincinnati Reds tickets you have the choice of (2) terrace line ($60 value) or (4) view level tickets ($96 value.) Must redeem tickets by 9-20-2026. The Double Tree by Hilton Cincinnati Airport is the perfect place to retire for the night after the game ($145 value)
$241 Value
Hotel expires 2-16-2027
Starting bid
Hens and Chickens
(4) Mudhens tickets for 2026 season and (4) Chick-fil-A gift cards (your choice of Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal or Chick-fil-A 8-count meal). Airport Hwy location ONLY.
$95.00 Value
Chick-fil-A gift cards expire 11/30/2026
Starting bid
GO ROCKETS!
Have fun with (4) individual game tickets to a select 2026 home women's basketball game (non premium.)
$ 80.00 Value (gift certificate)
Starting bid
GO FALCONS!
Enjoy (4) general admission tickets for a BGSU Football game during the 2025-26 season.
$ 244 Value
Starting bid
Oak Openings Get Away
Choose your overnight stay in either the Caretaker’s Cottage or the Pine Ridge Chalet.
$150 Value
Expires 12-31-2026
Starting bid
Detroit Zoo Adventure and Westmeister Farm Delights
You will receive (4) tickets to the Detroit Zoo along with a parking pass. The Tauber Family Railroad, 4-D Theater, Simulator Ride, and Carasoul fees are not included.) Your Westmeister Farm tote is perfect for carrying exactly what you need to take for the day. You will also be able to cuddle the cutest ostrich stuffy around, and play with you little toy flamingo.Also included is a large magnet, (4) trading cards, a pin, a lollipop with a sheep stuffy, and a large magnet.
$173 Value
Starting bid
Resort at Erie Landing RV Resort 2 Night Stay
RV Resort and marina located on the Portage River near Lake Erie. Next to Catawba Island, Cedar Point and Put-In-Bay areas. Set on 375 spectacular acres to explore along with a beautiful outdoor and indoor pool. Live entertainment and food trucks every weekend. Arcade and on-site restaurant. Daily adult and kid activities. Themed weekends make this resort a unique find.
Expires 1/1/27
$230 value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
The YMCA of Greater Toledo: 6 Month Membership
This certificate can be used towards one of the following membership types: Individual, Two-Person, Family, Grandparent, and or Youth.
Enjoy unlimited access to the 10 area locations. You will have no contract, free group exercise classes, free drop-in childcare, and discounts on Y programs. You will also enjoy access to several indoor and outdoor pools.
$474 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Adventus Climbing 5 Visit Pass
Whether you're brand new to climbing, a seasoned pro, or somewhere in the middle, Adventus Climbing is your place to explore, challenge yourself, and be part of a welcoming community. Our walls are built for all skill levels, and our team is here to help you reach new heights—literally. Located at 2900 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. (Fi
Expires 11/1/2026
$145 Value (Gift Certificate)
https://www.adventusclimbing.com/
Starting bid
Toledo Zoo & Aquarium 1 Year Family Membership
Start a new membership or extend your current membership.
No matter your age or family dynamic, there is always something to discover and enjoy at the Zoo. Admits two named adults living in the same household and your unmarried children and/or grandchildren under the age of 21. Located at 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, OH 43609.
Benefits include: Unlimited Admission, Extended Hours, Sneak Peeks, Zoo Lights, Special Events, and Discounts.
Redeem by 5/31/2026
$140 Value (Gift Certificate)
Starting bid
Goldfish Swim School Sylvania - 4 Weeks of Lessons
Weekly Swim Lessons ages 4 mos to 12 yrs: One 30 minute lesson a week, Free make-up lessons & flexible scheduling, 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, Safety Skills taught weekly. Located at 4959 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560.
Expires 12/2026
$174 Value
https://goldfishswimschool.com/sylvania
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