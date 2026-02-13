LEAP INC's 2nd Annual Silent Auction-Trips and Tickets

The YMCA of Greater Toledo: 6 Month Membership

This certificate can be used towards one of the following membership types: Individual, Two-Person, Family, Grandparent, and or Youth.

Enjoy unlimited access to the 10 area locations. You will have no contract, free group exercise classes, free drop-in childcare, and discounts on Y programs. You will also enjoy access to several indoor and outdoor pools.

$474 Value (Gift Certificate)

https://www.ymcatoledo.org/



