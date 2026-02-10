LEAP LOVES LOCAL

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About this event
Includes 1 free drink, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, and programming. Cash bar available.
Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 6 complimentary tickets!
Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 4 complimentary tickets!
Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 2 complimentary tickets!
Name & logo listed on website
$
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