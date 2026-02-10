Hope Grows Inc.

Hosted by

Hope Grows Inc.

About this event

LEAP LOVES LOCAL

2030 Main St

Batavia, IL 60510, USA

General Admission
$55

Includes 1 free drink, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, and programming. Cash bar available.

Leadership Champion Sponsorship
$1,500

Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 6 complimentary tickets!

Education Trailblazer Sponsorship
$1,000

Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 4 complimentary tickets!

Altruism Advocate Sponsorship
$500

Name & logo listed on website & social media, on all event signage, plus 2 complimentary tickets!

Philanthropy Partner Sponsorship
$250

Name & logo listed on website

Add a donation for Hope Grows Inc.

$

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