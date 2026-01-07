LEAP Second Semester Registration for 2025/2026

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Please select the number of students you are enrolling for the semester
Please select the number of students you are enrolling for the semester
This fee goes to the church to pay for building use. This is a one-time, per family fee.
This fee covers the liability insurance needed to run the co-op. This is a one-time, per family fee.
You may select this payment to opt out of the required 3 end of day cleaning days per year. This money will go towards cleaning costs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!