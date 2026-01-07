LEAP INC

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LEAP INC

About this event

LEAP Second Semester Registration for 2025/2026

Half Tuition
$100

Please select the number of students you are enrolling for the semester

Class Supply Fee
$25

Please select the number of students you are enrolling for the semester

Building Fee
$70

This fee goes to the church to pay for building use. This is a one-time, per family fee.

Insurance Fee
$40

This fee covers the liability insurance needed to run the co-op. This is a one-time, per family fee.

End of Day Cleaning Opt-Out
$45

You may select this payment to opt out of the required 3 end of day cleaning days per year. This money will go towards cleaning costs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!