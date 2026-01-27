LEAP Surprise Auction Before The Auction: Landoll's Mohican Castle Overnight Stay

Landoll's Mohican Castle is a unique, fairy tale-themed hotel and event venue located in the forests of Loudonville, Ohio. It features a full-service restaurant, and an indoor pool and spa area.





Terms and Conditions:

-Excludes Holidays and the Sunday before a Holiday

-Excludes the Landoll Suite

-No Cash value

​-Taxes NOT included! To be paid at the time of booking

-Certificate must be turned in at check-in to be redeemed

-Expires 10/13/27





$225 value

(Gift Certificate)

https://www.landollsmohicancastle.com



