LEAP Surprise Auction Before The Auction: Landoll's Mohican Castle Overnight Stay

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About this event
Starting bid
Landoll's Mohican Castle is a unique, fairy tale-themed hotel and event venue located in the forests of Loudonville, Ohio. It features a full-service restaurant, and an indoor pool and spa area.
Terms and Conditions:
-Excludes Holidays and the Sunday before a Holiday
-Excludes the Landoll Suite
-No Cash value
-Taxes NOT included! To be paid at the time of booking
-Certificate must be turned in at check-in to be redeemed
-Expires 10/13/27
$225 value
(Gift Certificate)
https://www.landollsmohicancastle.com
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