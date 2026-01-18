L.E.A.R.N. Collaborative Inc.

L.E.A.R.N. Collaborative Program Registration - Per Session Payment

Spanish 7+ Mondays & Wednesdays 1:30pm
$30

Spanish ages 7+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM.

Spanish 7+ - Mondays & Wednesdays 6pm
$30

Spanish ages 7+
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Life Skills & Leadership 8+ Mon. & Wed. 2:30pm
$30

Life Skills & Personal Leadership for 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Life Skills & Leadership 8+ Mon. & Wed. 4:00pm
$30

Life Skills & Personal Leadership for 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Those Who Wander 8+ Mon. & Wed. 12:30pm
$30

Those Who Wander ages 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM.


Supplemental waiver required.

Those Who Wander 8+ Mon. & Wed. 5:00pm
$30

Those Who Wander ages 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM.


Supplemental waiver required.

String Orchestra - 8+ - Mon & Wed 11:00am
$30

Intergenerational String Orchestra for ages 8 and up.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM.


(Placement guidance available.)

String Orchestra - 8+ Tues & Thurs 5:00pm
$30

Intergenerational String Orchestra for ages 8 and up.
Meets twice weekly, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM.


(Placement guidance available.)

Horsemanship — Mondays
$60

Horsemanship Training for ages 8 and up. Meets once weekly, Mondays from 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM at the RK Florida Horsemanship Ranch at 107 Dalmatian Ave. Sebring, FL 33870.

Supplemental waiver required. 3 participant max.

Horsemanship — Wednesdays
$60

Horsemanship Training for ages 8 and up. Meets once weekly, Wednesdays from 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM at the RK Florida Horsemanship Ranch at 107 Dalmatian Ave. Sebring, FL 33870.

Supplemental waiver required. 3 participant max.

Horsemanship — Fridays
$60

Horsemanship Training for ages 8 and up. Meets once weekly, Fridays from 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM at the RK Florida Horsemanship Ranch at 107 Dalmatian Ave. Sebring, FL 33870.

Supplemental waiver required. 3 participant max.

Practical Spanish Workshop for Adults
$15

Practical Spanish Workshop. This option is for choosing a specific lesson only, not the entire 6-week workshop. Once paid for, a LEARN representative will reach out to add you to specific dates.

Everyday Tech Basics Workshop for Adults
$15

Practical Everyday Tech for adults. Learn the basics of email use, apps, smart phone use and internet search and safety.


This option is for choosing a specific lesson only, not the entire 6-week workshop. Once paid for, a LEARN representative will reach out to add you to specific dates.

