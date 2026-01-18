L.E.A.R.N. Collaborative Program Registration - Per Session Payment

Offered by
About this shop
Spanish ages 7+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM.
Spanish ages 7+
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM.
Life Skills & Personal Leadership for 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Life Skills & Personal Leadership for 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Those Who Wander ages 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM.
Supplemental waiver required.
Those Who Wander ages 8+.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
Supplemental waiver required.
Intergenerational String Orchestra for ages 8 and up.
Meets twice weekly, Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM.
(Placement guidance available.)
Intergenerational String Orchestra for ages 8 and up.
Meets twice weekly, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
(Placement guidance available.)
Practical Spanish Workshop. This option is for choosing a specific lesson only, not the entire 6-week workshop. Once paid for, a LEARN representative will reach out to add you to specific dates.
Practical Everyday Tech for adults. Learn the basics of email use, apps, smart phone use and internet search and safety.
This option is for choosing a specific lesson only, not the entire 6-week workshop. Once paid for, a LEARN representative will reach out to add you to specific dates.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!