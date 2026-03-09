Felix Gillet Institute

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Felix Gillet Institute

About this event

Learn the Magic of Grafting: Unleash Your Inner Fruit Tree Whisperer 2026

12629 McCourtney Rd

Grass Valley, CA 95949, USA

Hands-On Fruit Tree Grafting Workshop
Pay what you can

Learn how to create your own fruit trees in this hands-on workshop! Guided by experts, you’ll master the selection of rootstock and scion wood, proper tool usage, with safe and effective grafting techniques, including cleft and whip-and-tongue methods. Learn best practices for caring for your newly grafted trees to ensure long-term success. 


Includes grafting tape, rootstock and scionwood from the Felix Gillet Collection to make one grafted tree.


Available for purchase: Professional grafting knife, cut-resistant glove, grafting tape, & metal tree labels.

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