Learn the Magic of Grafting: Unleash Your Inner Fruit Tree Whisperer 2026

Learn how to create your own fruit trees in this hands-on workshop! Guided by experts, you’ll master the selection of rootstock and scion wood, proper tool usage, with safe and effective grafting techniques, including cleft and whip-and-tongue methods. Learn best practices for caring for your newly grafted trees to ensure long-term success.





Includes grafting tape, rootstock and scionwood from the Felix Gillet Collection to make one grafted tree.





Available for purchase: Professional grafting knife, cut-resistant glove, grafting tape, & metal tree labels.