Learning 4 Life Farm

Offered by

Learning 4 Life Farm

About this shop

Learning 4 Life Farm's Holiday Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Farm T-Shirt sizes range from S-2XL.

Goat Milk Soap item
Goat Milk Soap
$6

Nourish your skin with the gentle touch of nature! Our Soap provides a creamy lather with a blend of natural oils.

Handcrafted Candles item
Handcrafted Candles
$10

Bring warmth to your space with a holiday scented candle!

Alpaca Yarn item
Alpaca Yarn
$25

Soft, strong, and naturally hypoallergenic...our alpaca yarn is spun from the fleece of our very own alpacas!

Beeswax Wrap (Size Medium) item
Beeswax Wrap (Size Medium)
$4

Crafted from natural cotton, beeswax, pine rosin, and jojoba oil-- creating a reusable alternative to plastic wrap! (Perfect for casserole dishes and holiday leftovers!)

Simmer Pot Bags item
Simmer Pot Bags
$5

Thoughtfully blended with dried fruits, herbs, and spices... ready to drop into a pot and simmer to create the comforting aroma of holiday cheer!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!