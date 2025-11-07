Learning 4 Life Farm's Holiday Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Farm T-Shirt sizes range from S-2XL.
Nourish your skin with the gentle touch of nature! Our Soap provides a creamy lather with a blend of natural oils.
Bring warmth to your space with a holiday scented candle!
Soft, strong, and naturally hypoallergenic...our alpaca yarn is spun from the fleece of our very own alpacas!
Crafted from natural cotton, beeswax, pine rosin, and jojoba oil-- creating a reusable alternative to plastic wrap! (Perfect for casserole dishes and holiday leftovers!)
Thoughtfully blended with dried fruits, herbs, and spices... ready to drop into a pot and simmer to create the comforting aroma of holiday cheer!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!