Learning Forward Georgia Winter PL Conference

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Not a Learning Forward member? Join today and claim your discount!
Thank you for being a Learning Forward Member.
This ticket price is available to individuals whose school districts have participated in the NCEE/Learning Forward GA Benchmarking Lab event. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.
This ticket price is available to individuals whose school districts have an active and current Learning Forward district membership for all district employees. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.
Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly. This ticket price is available to school districts that have participated in the NCEE/Learning Forward GA Benchmarking Lab event. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.
Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly.
Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly.
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