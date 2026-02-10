Learning Forward GA (GA Staff Development Council)

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Learning Forward GA (GA Staff Development Council)

About this event

Learning Forward Georgia Winter PL Conference

1560 Metropolitan Pkwy SW

Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

General Admission - Individual Ticket
$249

Not a Learning Forward member? Join today and claim your discount!



Individual Ticket (Learning Forward Member)
$199

Thank you for being a Learning Forward Member.

Individual Ticket (Benchmarking Lab Participants)
$199

This ticket price is available to individuals whose school districts have participated in the NCEE/Learning Forward GA Benchmarking Lab event. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.

Individual Ticket (Learning Forward District Membership)
$199

This ticket price is available to individuals whose school districts have an active and current Learning Forward district membership for all district employees. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.

Teams of 5 or More Only (Benchmarking Lab Participants)
$199

Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly. This ticket price is available to school districts that have participated in the NCEE/Learning Forward GA Benchmarking Lab event. 1. District or organization email is required to register for this price. 2. Assigned code is also required.

Teams of 5 or More Only (Learning Forward District Members)
$199

Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly.

Teams of 5 or More Only
$199

Discounted Price listed is per person price. Please note that the Team Lead will receive the tickets and receipt for the entire group/team. It is important to list all team names and email addresses correctly.

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