Learnwell North Georgia's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
We are seeking 35 Chromebooks, each with a license, to support student learning.
Your contribution will fund CPR/First Aid certification for three staff members.
Your contribution will fund an AED Machine for campus.
Help us provide a new water fountain with a bottle filling station to keep students hydrated during the day.
Help us equip middle and high school classrooms with TVs and wall mounts to enhance learning and display education content.
Support improvements to our school this summer, including finishing the StoryLab and creating an additional office space for assistant principals by repurposing an oversized elementary classroom. Your confibution helps makes these important upgrades possible.
Help us celebrate every student's special day by funding birthday cards and stamps for the school year. Your support ensures each student receives a personal birthday greeting.
Support a 6-week art elective for students in grades K-7. Your contribution helps fund a teacher and provides a creative, hands-on learning experience for students.
VEX GO Small Classroom Bundle + Storage Cart + GO Competition Field Kit + Warranty
VEX IQ Small Classroom Bundle + Storage Cart + IQ Competition Field Kit + Warranty
Provide teachers with a full year of access to VEX professional development courses and instructional materials. This comprehensive training supports educators in leading robotics classes and preparing students for competition with confidence and skill.
Resources include curriculum guidance, competition preparation strategies, classroom implementation support, and ongoing professional learning designed specifically for VEX robotics programs.
10 piece stage cube set for use for drama productions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!