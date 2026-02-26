Learnwell North Georgia's Shop

Learnwell North Georgia

Chromebook and License
$325

We are seeking 35 Chromebooks, each with a license, to support student learning.

CPR/First Aid Training for Staff
$120

Your contribution will fund CPR/First Aid certification for three staff members.

AED Machine
$1,775

Your contribution will fund an AED Machine for campus.

Water Fountain and Bottle Filler
$2,550

Help us provide a new water fountain with a bottle filling station to keep students hydrated during the day.

TVs and Wall Mounts for Classrooms
$300

Help us equip middle and high school classrooms with TVs and wall mounts to enhance learning and display education content.

Summer Renovations
$15,000

Support improvements to our school this summer, including finishing the StoryLab and creating an additional office space for assistant principals by repurposing an oversized elementary classroom. Your confibution helps makes these important upgrades possible.

Student Birthday Cards and Stamps
$150

Help us celebrate every student's special day by funding birthday cards and stamps for the school year. Your support ensures each student receives a personal birthday greeting.

K-7 Art Elective
$500

Support a 6-week art elective for students in grades K-7. Your contribution helps fund a teacher and provides a creative, hands-on learning experience for students.

Vex GO Robotics Classroom Bundle (Elementary)
$2,291

VEX GO Small Classroom Bundle + Storage Cart + GO Competition Field Kit + Warranty

VEX IQ Robotics Classroom Kit
$4,538

VEX IQ Small Classroom Bundle + Storage Cart + IQ Competition Field Kit + Warranty

1-Year Access to VEX Professional Development
$999

Provide teachers with a full year of access to VEX professional development courses and instructional materials. This comprehensive training supports educators in leading robotics classes and preparing students for competition with confidence and skill.


Resources include curriculum guidance, competition preparation strategies, classroom implementation support, and ongoing professional learning designed specifically for VEX robotics programs.

Stage Cube Box Set
$1,773

10 piece stage cube set for use for drama productions

