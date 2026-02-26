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Learnwell North Georgia

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Learnwell North Georgia's Silent Auction

Bio Gymnastics Birthday Party item
Bio Gymnastics Birthday Party
$5

Starting bid

Flip, tumble, and celebrate in style with this Silver Party Package, the perfect way to host an unforgettable birthday party. The package includes 90 minutes of supervised gym time filled with high-energy fun, followed by 30 minutes in the party room for cake, gifts, and celebration, and is designed for up to 8 children. Kids will love exploring the gym, playing games, and burning off energy in a safe and exciting environment, while you enjoy a stress-free, organized celebration that everyone will be talking about.

60-Minute Active Gaming Experience at Activate Alpharetta item
60-Minute Active Gaming Experience at Activate Alpharetta
$5

Starting bid

Winners can bring up to five people for a 60-minute experience at Activate Alpharetta, where you don’t just play the game, you become the player. Step into the world’s first active gaming facility and move through a series of dynamic challenge rooms designed to test your speed, strategy, and teamwork. Jump, climb, problem-solve, and laugh as you and your friends take on interactive games powered by real-time responsive technology.

Spring Break Staycation item
Spring Break Staycation
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a full day of fun with this staycation experience, including two tickets to Zoo Atlanta for animal exhibits and encounters, plus tickets for up to six to Activate Games Alpharetta for an interactive gaming adventure. Perfect for family or friends!

Hamilton Hotel Stay item
Hamilton Hotel Stay
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at The Hamilton Alpharetta, located in the heart of downtown. Experience modern comfort, stylish accommodations, and convenient access to shopping and dining.

Georgia Aquarium Tickets item
Georgia Aquarium Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with two tickets to the Georgia Aquarium. Explore one of the world’s largest aquariums and experience breathtaking exhibits featuring incredible marine life from around the globe. From mesmerizing jellyfish and playful sea otters to massive whale sharks and graceful manta rays, this experience offers wonder and discovery for all ages.

Facial item
Facial
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a refreshing 30-minute facial at Clean Your Dirty Face. This express facial is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and glowing. It’s the perfect quick self-care break for busy schedules while still delivering noticeable results. Please note that this facial expires on April 30, 2026, so be sure to schedule your appointment soon and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.

Photography Package with Monica Carlson item
Photography Package with Monica Carlson
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun, relaxed photography session with Monica Carlson. Her style focuses on capturing genuine connections and candid moments, no perfectly posed kids or props, just real interactions. From cozy cuddles on the couch to playful moments in the yard, your session will create lasting memories your family will treasure for years.

Stars and Strikes Family Fun Pack item
Stars and Strikes Family Fun Pack
$10

Starting bid

Treat your crew to a fun-filled outing with this Family Fun Pass to Stars and Strikes. Designed for a family of six, this package includes two hours of bowling with shoes included, plus one pizza and soft drinks to keep everyone fueled and ready to roll. It’s the perfect way to enjoy friendly competition, great food, and quality time all in one exciting experience.

Class Pizza Party item
Class Pizza Party
$15

Starting bid

Treat 1 class to a special pizza party. The winning bidder will receive a pizza party for one class. A fun and memorable treat for students to enjoy together.


Date to be coordinated with the classroom teacher.

Photography Package item
Photography Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a professional photo session with Allison Lowe of The Lowe House Photography. Known for her friendly, approachable style, Allison makes sessions fun and easy while guiding poses to create beautiful, high-quality images. This 30-minute session includes 25+ fully edited high-resolution images delivered via digital download within two weeks. Families of six or more may consider a 60-minute session ($850). Sessions are confirmed the week of your date, with reschedules available for bad weather. Visit @thelowehouse on Instagram for more details.

Tellus Science Museum item
Tellus Science Museum
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun and educational experience for two at Tellus Science Museum, featuring hands-on exhibits, interactive displays, and exciting science demonstrations.

Two Tickets to Dad's Garage Improv Theatre item
Two Tickets to Dad's Garage Improv Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of laughter with two tickets to a live improv show at Dad’s Garage in Atlanta. Expect spontaneous comedy, fun audience interactions, and a memorable night out.

School Movie Night item
School Movie Night
$40

Starting bid

The winning bidder will enjoy a private school movie night for one class. Students will have a fun, memorable evening watching a movie together in a special school setting.

Date to be coordinated with the school.

Junior Beginner Tennis Lessons Gift Card item
Junior Beginner Tennis Lessons Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Get your junior started on the court with professional instruction and fun, foundational tennis skills. Lessons focus on building confidence, learning proper technique, and developing a love for the game! Perfect for beginners ready to serve, rally, and have a blast!


Redeemable: Online at www.cherokeetenniscenter.com or in person at the pro shop.

Financial Planning Session item
Financial Planning Session
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1.5-hour virtual financial planning session with Amy Artiga, CFP®, CKA® of Guide Financial Planning. Connect with a trusted expert to discuss your financial questions and goals. Learn more at https://guidefp.com/quick-start-session.

Family Cooking Class item
Family Cooking Class
$5

Starting bid

Join Rebecca Vahey of Beautiful Day Culinary Services for a fun, hands-on cooking class! Kids and families will learn to make homemade comfort foods like pasta, fried chicken, pizza, chicken nuggets, mac ‘n’ cheese, tacos, and more. Discover why ingredients work together, explore different cooking and baking methods, and get inspired to try new foods.

Beat the Bomb Gift Certificate item
Beat the Bomb Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Suit up in official hazmat gear and step into the action for an unforgettable team adventure! This gift certificate is valid for a party of six to experience the thrilling “Mission Experience” at Beat The Bomb. You’ll work together to crack codes, solve challenges, and navigate through interactive rooms in a race against the clock to disarm the World’s Largest Paint and Foam Bomb. Can your team beat the clock… or will you get blasted? Perfect for families, friends, or team-building fun!

Face Evaluation, Botox and Filler item
Face Evaluation, Botox and Filler
$25

Starting bid

Full Face Evaluation with Botox and filler treatment at Face Haven Advanced Aesthetics and Laser Center.


Includes a gift bag with select skincare creams and mascara to keep you glowing at home!

Shine on the School Marquee item
Shine on the School Marquee
$10

Starting bid

Have your child’s birthday featured on the school marquee in celebration of their special day! Surprise them with a big, public birthday shout-out that the whole school community will see as they drive by. It’s a fun and memorable way to make their day feel even more special.

7-Night Tuscany Getaway item
7-Night Tuscany Getaway
$2,800

Starting bid

Enjoy seven nights of accommodations for four guests (double occupancy) in a charming property in Manciano, Italy. This hill town on the southern edge of Tuscany is just 1½ hours north of Rome. Flexible travel—there’s no expiration date, and your stay can be postponed to any future year. Explore the beauty and history of Tuscany at your leisure. For more details about the property and surrounding area, visit www.tuscanresort.com.

*Airfare not included

5 lbs of Locally Raised Ground Beef item
5 lbs of Locally Raised Ground Beef
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy 5 pounds of locally grown, pasture-raised ground beef—perfect for burgers, tacos, chili, and family dinners. Raised with care and quality you can taste, this beef is a delicious way to support local agriculture.


Must be used by 4/30/26.

King of Pops Catering Package item
King of Pops Catering Package
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy 50 delicious King’s Choice pops served with 1 hour of full-service catering from King of Pops! Perfect for parties, school events, or celebrations. Must be scheduled in advance and is subject to availability. Event must be within zip codes 30040 or 30041. Additional pops may not be available outside this area.


Expires 12/31/2026. Not redeemable for cash.

Lego Lovers Basket item
Lego Lovers Basket
$25

Starting bid

This fun-filled LEGO basket is perfect for young builders! It includes a variety of LEGO sets featuring cars, animals, and an exciting pirate ship, offering hours of creative building and imaginative play. To keep everything organized, the basket also includes a convenient storage container so all the LEGO pieces can be easily stored and ready for the next adventure.


Basket Includes:

  • LEGO Speed Champions Back to the Future Car
  • Classic LEGO Brick Mat for building and play
  • “Brick Like This!” Game for family fun
  • LEGO 3-in-1 Bunny Set
  • LEGO Pirate Ship
  • LEGO Formula 1 Car
  • LEGO Bugatti
  • LEGO Storage Container
ASUS Zenbook S 14 – Ultralight Laptop item
ASUS Zenbook S 14 – Ultralight Laptop
$100

Starting bid

Super thin and lightweight at just 0.47" thick and 2.65 lbs, this ASUS Zenbook S 14 features a stunning 14" Lumina OLED touchscreen (2880×1800, 120Hz). Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, it includes 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a long-lasting 77Wh battery. The durable Ceraluminum™ metal chassis, quiet dual-fan cooling, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI, and 4-speaker audio system make it a premium laptop for work, streaming, and light gaming.

Austin Riley Autographed & MLB Authenticated 8x10 Photo item
Austin Riley Autographed & MLB Authenticated 8x10 Photo
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for any baseball fan, this 8x10 photo autographed by Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves is a standout collectible. The signature has been officially authenticated by Major League Baseball, ensuring its authenticity and value for collectors.

First Grade Art item
First Grade Art
$5

Starting bid

Take home a charming, framed owls created by our Tuesday/Thursday Learnwell first graders. Perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and color to any space!

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate Game Night! This basket includes a selection of fun games along with popcorn and delicious snacks! Perfect for a cozy night in with family and friends. Just add players and let the games begin!


Basket Includes:

  • Snack Bin
  • 10 Boxes Assorted Candy
  • 3 Bags Kilwin’s Gourmet Popcorn
  • $45 Door Dash Gift Card
  • Games: Ticket to Ride, Herd Mentality, Uno, Mantis
  • Waterproof Cards
  • Lego and Coca Cola Puzzles
"I Am" Poems by Ms. Jennie's M/W 1st and 2nd Grade Class item
"I Am" Poems by Ms. Jennie's M/W 1st and 2nd Grade Class
$5

Starting bid

Own a unique piece of creativity from Ms. Jennie’s M/W 1st and 2nd grade class: a one-of-a-kind collection of “I Am” poems, each paired with a student photo! Cherished memories captured forever!

Cabin in Helen item
Cabin in Helen
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay in one of three charming Helen, GA cabins—Mountain Tranquility, Alpine Serenity, or Moonlight Kiss. Each cabin features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and comfortably sleeps two. Offer must be used by March 31, 2027; September and October rentals are excluded. Visit www.northgagetaways.com to check availability for all three cabins. Donated by Brian and Tammy Patton. Questions? Contact Hillary Hull at 404-606-1222.

Self-Care Package item
Self-Care Package
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing self-care package with a visit to The Salt Center! Your experience includes 3 dry salt sessions and 3 Normate sessions to refresh and rejuvenate your body. Plus, pamper yourself with a $50 gift card to Elegant Touch Nails for a manicure or pedicure of your choice. A perfect way to unwind and treat yourself!

Far East Nail Salon item
Far East Nail Salon
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to $50 worth of pampering at Far East Beauty and Head Spa. Enjoy relaxing nail services and a little self-care indulgence!

Far East Nail Salon #2 item
Far East Nail Salon #2
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to $50 worth of pampering at Far East Beauty and Head Spa. Enjoy relaxing nail services and a little self-care indulgence!

Fresh & Fabulous Home Gift Basket item
Fresh & Fabulous Home Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Give your home a top-to-bottom refresh with this incredible “Fresh & Fabulous Home” gift basket, thoughtfully curated by the 6th Grade class.This all-in-one package is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a beautifully refreshed home with professional support and practical upgrades.

  • $650 cleaning certificate to Wade's Cleaning Service
  • $350 exterior window cleaning service from Matt's Exterior Window Cleaning
  • $150 gift card to The Home Depot
  • $55 trash cleaning service to keep your bins fresh and sanitized
  • A selection of home cleaning supplies to help maintain that sparkling finish
"Yes Day" Basket item
"Yes Day" Basket
$10

Starting bid

Make every day a “Yes Day” with this fun-filled basket! Packed with a notepad, colored pencils, art markers, slime, and two 3D-printed Learnwell Owls, plus gift cards to Bruster’s, Andy’s Custard, Dunkin’ Donuts, Chipotle, and Texas Roadhouse. Perfect for creativity, treats, and family fun!


Basket Includes:

  • Notepad with Markers
  • 2 3D-printed Learnwell Owls
  • Slime
  • $40 Bruster’s gift card
  • $30 Andy’s Custard gift card
  • $20 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card
  • $40 Chipotle gift card
  • $25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
Spa basket item
Spa basket
$10

Starting bid

Relax and recharge with this spa-inspired basket featuring a 30-minute facial and everything you need for the perfect at-home spa day. Enjoy a jade roller and gua sha, nourishing argan oil for skin and hair, a bamboo bath caddy, Dr. Teal’s bubble bath and Epsom salt, Korean collagen face masks, a collagen foot mask, 30 pairs of collagen eye masks, and a soft spa headband for the ultimate self-care experience.


Basket Includes:

  • 30-Minute Facial
  • Jade Roller & Gua Sha
  • Argan Oil for Skin & Hair
  • Bamboo Bath Caddy
  • Dr. Teal’s Bubble Bath & Epsom Salt
  • 2 Sets of Korean Collagen Face Masks
  • Collagen Foot Mask
  • 30 Pairs of Collagen Eye Masks
  • Spa Headband
Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Everything you need for a cozy movie night at home! This basket includes a DASH Fresh Popcorn Maker, two soft fleece bubble blankets, and plenty of movie snacks to enjoy. Pop up fresh popcorn with three packs of organic non-GMO popcorn kernels and flavor it with three organic popcorn seasonings. Sweet treats include YumEarth Sour Littles & Giggles, UNREAL Dark Chocolate Crisps, and SkinnyDipped Peanut Butter Cups. Perfect for sharing during your next movie night.


Basket Includes:

  • DASH Fresh Popcorn Maker
  • 2 Fleece Bubble Blankets
  • 3 Organic Popcorn Seasonings
  • 4 Packs of Organic/NON-GMO Popcron Kernals
  • Yum Earth Sour Littles & Giggles
  • Unreal Dark Chocolate Crisps
  • Skinny Dipped Peanut Butter Cups
Wine Night Gift Basket item
Wine Night Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect Wine & Charcuterie Night! This basket includes wine, wine glasses, tasting placemats, a wine cooler, cheese board, charcuterie knives, salami, flatbread bites, cherry spread, and the Cheese Board Deck book for creative entertaining inspiration.


Basket Includes

  • Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, Antigal Malbec, and Coppola Mini Prosecco with Huski wine cooler
  • Two hand-blown red wine glasses
  • Marble & wood cheese board with Finocchiona salami, organic sourdough flatbread bites, and Divina sour cherry spread
  • Wine tasting placemats and The Cheese Board Deck book
  • Charcuterie knives (set of 3)
Ice Cream Basket item
Ice Cream Basket
$10

Starting bid

A sweet treat for any ice cream lover! This delightful basket is filled with an array of ice cream toppings, fun candies, gift cards for your favorite ice cream spots, and a whipped cream maker to top it all off. Perfect for creating delicious sundaes and sweet memories.

$180 Value

Ice Cream Basket #2 item
Ice Cream Basket #2
$10

Starting bid

A sweet treat for any ice cream lover! This delightful basket is filled with an array of ice cream toppings, fun candies, gift cards for your favorite ice cream spots, and a whipped cream maker to top it all off. Perfect for creating delicious sundaes and sweet memories.

$180 Value

Ms. Janeen's Kindergarten Owls item
Ms. Janeen's Kindergarten Owls
$5

Starting bid

Bring home a charming keepsake with Ms. Janeen’s Wise Owls Platter! This beautiful platter features a delightful collection of wise owls, lovingly created by our Kindergarten class!

Cruise Package item
Cruise Package
$1,300

Starting bid

Escape to the Bahamas on a 3- or 4-night Royal Caribbean cruise for two in an oceanview stateroom. Enjoy beautiful ocean views, incredible dining, world-class entertainment, and a relaxing getaway at sea.


Included with this certificate:

  • Cruise fare for TWO in an oceanview stateroom (3rd and/or 4th guest can be added for an additional cost)
  • Taxes & fees
  • Prepaid gratuities

With sailings available year-round, this is the perfect opportunity to plan a quick couples escape or a future getaway to look forward to. You choose your departure port. No blackout dates except major holidays!


Typical sailings for this package range from $2,500–$3,000, depending on travel dates and ship selection.


Details & Restrictions:
Valid for a 3- or 4-night Bahamas sailing for two guests in an oceanview stateroom. Certificate is valid for use within 2 years at full value. Blackout dates are limited to Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of December.

Cruise fare, taxes, and standard recommended gratuities are included. Additional expenses such as transportation to port, onboard purchases, specialty dining, and excursions are not included.


Redemption:
Winners will receive official certificates with instructions for booking. Reservations must be made directly through Royal Caribbean using the provided certificate details. Kristen Lamm, Travel Advisor, is available to assist with questions and guidance along the way.

Books and Blankets Basket item
Books and Blankets Basket
$10

Starting bid

Snuggle up with the perfect basket for book lovers! Includes a Kindle for adults or kids, a variety of engaging books, a soft throw blanket, and a comfortable sit-up pillow!


This basket includes:

  • $130 Kindle
  • $40 Basket
  • $25 Pillow
  • $200+ Variety of Books
  • Blanket
Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the perfect night out with this thoughtfully curated Date Night Basket! Start your evening with a delicious dinner using a $100 gift card to Marlow's Tavern, then head to AMC Theatres for a movie night complete with two tickets and an extra $20 for concessions. Keep the fun going with a $25 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery for a sweet treat, and enjoy a cozy coffee date anytime with a $15 gift card to Starbucks. This basket also includes classic movie snacks like popcorn and candy--everything you need for a memorable night together!


This basket includes:


  • $100 gift card to Marlow's Tavern
  • AMC Theatres gift card covering two movie tickets + $20 for concessions
  • $25 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery
  • $15 gift card to Starbucks
  • Popcorn
  • Assorted candy
Loft Salon Gift Basket item
Loft Salon Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Upgrade your hair routine with this salon-quality styling bundle—perfect for achieving smooth, voluminous curls and maintaining healthy, beautiful hair at home.


This basket includes:

  • Bio Ionic StyleWinder Curling Iron
  • $100 Gift Card to the Salon
  • Verb Hair Care Products
  • Wet Brush for gentle, tangle-free styling
3rd Grade M/W Fingerprint Pot item
3rd Grade M/W Fingerprint Pot
$5

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind fingerprint pot is a beautiful keepsake created with love!

3rd Grade T/Th Fingerprint Pot item
3rd Grade T/Th Fingerprint Pot
$5

Starting bid

Each child in the class added their unique fingerprint, turning this pot into a truly one-of-a-kind work of art!

2nd Grade T/Th Cookbook item
2nd Grade T/Th Cookbook
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy this delightful collection of class favorites, lovingly assembled into a one-of-a-kind cookbook! Each 2nd grader has contributed a favorite recipe, complete with their own illustrations. This special keepsake is sure to become a treasured addition to your home library for years to come.

Family Camping Basket item
Family Camping Basket
$5

Starting bid

Our 5th grade T/Th class has assembled a basket for the campground or your backyard.


This basket includes:

  • Table top firepit with 2 roasting sticks
  • Wise Owl hammock with tree straps
  • Picnic table cover and bench covers
  • Foldable waterproof picnic blanket
  • Campfire color changing packets
  • S'mores starter kit with marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate bars, and peanut butter cups
5th Grade T/Th Get to Know Us Book item
5th Grade T/Th Get to Know Us Book
$5

Starting bid

"Get to Know Us" Class Memory Book--5th Grade Keepsake

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