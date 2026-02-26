Learnwell North Georgia's Silent Auction

Escape to the Bahamas on a 3- or 4-night Royal Caribbean cruise for two in an oceanview stateroom. Enjoy beautiful ocean views, incredible dining, world-class entertainment, and a relaxing getaway at sea.





Included with this certificate:

Cruise fare for TWO in an oceanview stateroom (3rd and/or 4th guest can be added for an additional cost)

Taxes & fees

Prepaid gratuities

With sailings available year-round, this is the perfect opportunity to plan a quick couples escape or a future getaway to look forward to. You choose your departure port. No blackout dates except major holidays!





Typical sailings for this package range from $2,500–$3,000, depending on travel dates and ship selection.





Details & Restrictions:

Valid for a 3- or 4-night Bahamas sailing for two guests in an oceanview stateroom. Certificate is valid for use within 2 years at full value. Blackout dates are limited to Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of December.

Cruise fare, taxes, and standard recommended gratuities are included. Additional expenses such as transportation to port, onboard purchases, specialty dining, and excursions are not included.





Redemption:

Winners will receive official certificates with instructions for booking. Reservations must be made directly through Royal Caribbean using the provided certificate details. Kristen Lamm, Travel Advisor, is available to assist with questions and guidance along the way.