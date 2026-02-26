Learnwell North Georgia's Silent Auction

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Flip, tumble, and celebrate in style with this Silver Party Package, the perfect way to host an unforgettable birthday party. The package includes 90 minutes of supervised gym time filled with high-energy fun, followed by 30 minutes in the party room for cake, gifts, and celebration, and is designed for up to 8 children. Kids will love exploring the gym, playing games, and burning off energy in a safe and exciting environment, while you enjoy a stress-free, organized celebration that everyone will be talking about.
Starting bid
Winners can bring up to five people for a 60-minute experience at Activate Alpharetta, where you don’t just play the game, you become the player. Step into the world’s first active gaming facility and move through a series of dynamic challenge rooms designed to test your speed, strategy, and teamwork. Jump, climb, problem-solve, and laugh as you and your friends take on interactive games powered by real-time responsive technology.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day of fun with this staycation experience, including two tickets to Zoo Atlanta for animal exhibits and encounters, plus tickets for up to six to Activate Games Alpharetta for an interactive gaming adventure. Perfect for family or friends!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at The Hamilton Alpharetta, located in the heart of downtown. Experience modern comfort, stylish accommodations, and convenient access to shopping and dining.
Starting bid
Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with two tickets to the Georgia Aquarium. Explore one of the world’s largest aquariums and experience breathtaking exhibits featuring incredible marine life from around the globe. From mesmerizing jellyfish and playful sea otters to massive whale sharks and graceful manta rays, this experience offers wonder and discovery for all ages.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a refreshing 30-minute facial at Clean Your Dirty Face. This express facial is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and glowing. It’s the perfect quick self-care break for busy schedules while still delivering noticeable results. Please note that this facial expires on April 30, 2026, so be sure to schedule your appointment soon and enjoy a little well-deserved pampering.
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Enjoy a fun, relaxed photography session with Monica Carlson. Her style focuses on capturing genuine connections and candid moments, no perfectly posed kids or props, just real interactions. From cozy cuddles on the couch to playful moments in the yard, your session will create lasting memories your family will treasure for years.
Starting bid
Treat your crew to a fun-filled outing with this Family Fun Pass to Stars and Strikes. Designed for a family of six, this package includes two hours of bowling with shoes included, plus one pizza and soft drinks to keep everyone fueled and ready to roll. It’s the perfect way to enjoy friendly competition, great food, and quality time all in one exciting experience.
Starting bid
Treat 1 class to a special pizza party. The winning bidder will receive a pizza party for one class. A fun and memorable treat for students to enjoy together.
Date to be coordinated with the classroom teacher.
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional photo session with Allison Lowe of The Lowe House Photography. Known for her friendly, approachable style, Allison makes sessions fun and easy while guiding poses to create beautiful, high-quality images. This 30-minute session includes 25+ fully edited high-resolution images delivered via digital download within two weeks. Families of six or more may consider a 60-minute session ($850). Sessions are confirmed the week of your date, with reschedules available for bad weather. Visit @thelowehouse on Instagram for more details.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and educational experience for two at Tellus Science Museum, featuring hands-on exhibits, interactive displays, and exciting science demonstrations.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of laughter with two tickets to a live improv show at Dad’s Garage in Atlanta. Expect spontaneous comedy, fun audience interactions, and a memorable night out.
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The winning bidder will enjoy a private school movie night for one class. Students will have a fun, memorable evening watching a movie together in a special school setting.
Date to be coordinated with the school.
Starting bid
Get your junior started on the court with professional instruction and fun, foundational tennis skills. Lessons focus on building confidence, learning proper technique, and developing a love for the game! Perfect for beginners ready to serve, rally, and have a blast!
Redeemable: Online at www.cherokeetenniscenter.com or in person at the pro shop.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.5-hour virtual financial planning session with Amy Artiga, CFP®, CKA® of Guide Financial Planning. Connect with a trusted expert to discuss your financial questions and goals. Learn more at https://guidefp.com/quick-start-session.
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Join Rebecca Vahey of Beautiful Day Culinary Services for a fun, hands-on cooking class! Kids and families will learn to make homemade comfort foods like pasta, fried chicken, pizza, chicken nuggets, mac ‘n’ cheese, tacos, and more. Discover why ingredients work together, explore different cooking and baking methods, and get inspired to try new foods.
Starting bid
Suit up in official hazmat gear and step into the action for an unforgettable team adventure! This gift certificate is valid for a party of six to experience the thrilling “Mission Experience” at Beat The Bomb. You’ll work together to crack codes, solve challenges, and navigate through interactive rooms in a race against the clock to disarm the World’s Largest Paint and Foam Bomb. Can your team beat the clock… or will you get blasted? Perfect for families, friends, or team-building fun!
Starting bid
Full Face Evaluation with Botox and filler treatment at Face Haven Advanced Aesthetics and Laser Center.
Includes a gift bag with select skincare creams and mascara to keep you glowing at home!
Starting bid
Have your child’s birthday featured on the school marquee in celebration of their special day! Surprise them with a big, public birthday shout-out that the whole school community will see as they drive by. It’s a fun and memorable way to make their day feel even more special.
Starting bid
Enjoy seven nights of accommodations for four guests (double occupancy) in a charming property in Manciano, Italy. This hill town on the southern edge of Tuscany is just 1½ hours north of Rome. Flexible travel—there’s no expiration date, and your stay can be postponed to any future year. Explore the beauty and history of Tuscany at your leisure. For more details about the property and surrounding area, visit www.tuscanresort.com.
*Airfare not included
Starting bid
Enjoy 5 pounds of locally grown, pasture-raised ground beef—perfect for burgers, tacos, chili, and family dinners. Raised with care and quality you can taste, this beef is a delicious way to support local agriculture.
Must be used by 4/30/26.
Starting bid
Enjoy 50 delicious King’s Choice pops served with 1 hour of full-service catering from King of Pops! Perfect for parties, school events, or celebrations. Must be scheduled in advance and is subject to availability. Event must be within zip codes 30040 or 30041. Additional pops may not be available outside this area.
Expires 12/31/2026. Not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
This fun-filled LEGO basket is perfect for young builders! It includes a variety of LEGO sets featuring cars, animals, and an exciting pirate ship, offering hours of creative building and imaginative play. To keep everything organized, the basket also includes a convenient storage container so all the LEGO pieces can be easily stored and ready for the next adventure.
Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Super thin and lightweight at just 0.47" thick and 2.65 lbs, this ASUS Zenbook S 14 features a stunning 14" Lumina OLED touchscreen (2880×1800, 120Hz). Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, it includes 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a long-lasting 77Wh battery. The durable Ceraluminum™ metal chassis, quiet dual-fan cooling, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI, and 4-speaker audio system make it a premium laptop for work, streaming, and light gaming.
Starting bid
Perfect for any baseball fan, this 8x10 photo autographed by Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves is a standout collectible. The signature has been officially authenticated by Major League Baseball, ensuring its authenticity and value for collectors.
Starting bid
Take home a charming, framed owls created by our Tuesday/Thursday Learnwell first graders. Perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and color to any space!
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate Game Night! This basket includes a selection of fun games along with popcorn and delicious snacks! Perfect for a cozy night in with family and friends. Just add players and let the games begin!
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Own a unique piece of creativity from Ms. Jennie’s M/W 1st and 2nd grade class: a one-of-a-kind collection of “I Am” poems, each paired with a student photo! Cherished memories captured forever!
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Enjoy a 2-night stay in one of three charming Helen, GA cabins—Mountain Tranquility, Alpine Serenity, or Moonlight Kiss. Each cabin features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and comfortably sleeps two. Offer must be used by March 31, 2027; September and October rentals are excluded. Visit www.northgagetaways.com to check availability for all three cabins. Donated by Brian and Tammy Patton. Questions? Contact Hillary Hull at 404-606-1222.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing self-care package with a visit to The Salt Center! Your experience includes 3 dry salt sessions and 3 Normate sessions to refresh and rejuvenate your body. Plus, pamper yourself with a $50 gift card to Elegant Touch Nails for a manicure or pedicure of your choice. A perfect way to unwind and treat yourself!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to $50 worth of pampering at Far East Beauty and Head Spa. Enjoy relaxing nail services and a little self-care indulgence!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to $50 worth of pampering at Far East Beauty and Head Spa. Enjoy relaxing nail services and a little self-care indulgence!
Starting bid
Give your home a top-to-bottom refresh with this incredible “Fresh & Fabulous Home” gift basket, thoughtfully curated by the 6th Grade class.This all-in-one package is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a beautifully refreshed home with professional support and practical upgrades.
Starting bid
Make every day a “Yes Day” with this fun-filled basket! Packed with a notepad, colored pencils, art markers, slime, and two 3D-printed Learnwell Owls, plus gift cards to Bruster’s, Andy’s Custard, Dunkin’ Donuts, Chipotle, and Texas Roadhouse. Perfect for creativity, treats, and family fun!
Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with this spa-inspired basket featuring a 30-minute facial and everything you need for the perfect at-home spa day. Enjoy a jade roller and gua sha, nourishing argan oil for skin and hair, a bamboo bath caddy, Dr. Teal’s bubble bath and Epsom salt, Korean collagen face masks, a collagen foot mask, 30 pairs of collagen eye masks, and a soft spa headband for the ultimate self-care experience.
Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Everything you need for a cozy movie night at home! This basket includes a DASH Fresh Popcorn Maker, two soft fleece bubble blankets, and plenty of movie snacks to enjoy. Pop up fresh popcorn with three packs of organic non-GMO popcorn kernels and flavor it with three organic popcorn seasonings. Sweet treats include YumEarth Sour Littles & Giggles, UNREAL Dark Chocolate Crisps, and SkinnyDipped Peanut Butter Cups. Perfect for sharing during your next movie night.
Basket Includes:
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect Wine & Charcuterie Night! This basket includes wine, wine glasses, tasting placemats, a wine cooler, cheese board, charcuterie knives, salami, flatbread bites, cherry spread, and the Cheese Board Deck book for creative entertaining inspiration.
Basket Includes
Starting bid
A sweet treat for any ice cream lover! This delightful basket is filled with an array of ice cream toppings, fun candies, gift cards for your favorite ice cream spots, and a whipped cream maker to top it all off. Perfect for creating delicious sundaes and sweet memories.
$180 Value
Starting bid
A sweet treat for any ice cream lover! This delightful basket is filled with an array of ice cream toppings, fun candies, gift cards for your favorite ice cream spots, and a whipped cream maker to top it all off. Perfect for creating delicious sundaes and sweet memories.
$180 Value
Starting bid
Bring home a charming keepsake with Ms. Janeen’s Wise Owls Platter! This beautiful platter features a delightful collection of wise owls, lovingly created by our Kindergarten class!
Starting bid
Escape to the Bahamas on a 3- or 4-night Royal Caribbean cruise for two in an oceanview stateroom. Enjoy beautiful ocean views, incredible dining, world-class entertainment, and a relaxing getaway at sea.
Included with this certificate:
With sailings available year-round, this is the perfect opportunity to plan a quick couples escape or a future getaway to look forward to. You choose your departure port. No blackout dates except major holidays!
Typical sailings for this package range from $2,500–$3,000, depending on travel dates and ship selection.
Details & Restrictions:
Valid for a 3- or 4-night Bahamas sailing for two guests in an oceanview stateroom. Certificate is valid for use within 2 years at full value. Blackout dates are limited to Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of December.
Cruise fare, taxes, and standard recommended gratuities are included. Additional expenses such as transportation to port, onboard purchases, specialty dining, and excursions are not included.
Redemption:
Winners will receive official certificates with instructions for booking. Reservations must be made directly through Royal Caribbean using the provided certificate details. Kristen Lamm, Travel Advisor, is available to assist with questions and guidance along the way.
Starting bid
Snuggle up with the perfect basket for book lovers! Includes a Kindle for adults or kids, a variety of engaging books, a soft throw blanket, and a comfortable sit-up pillow!
This basket includes:
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Treat yourself to the perfect night out with this thoughtfully curated Date Night Basket! Start your evening with a delicious dinner using a $100 gift card to Marlow's Tavern, then head to AMC Theatres for a movie night complete with two tickets and an extra $20 for concessions. Keep the fun going with a $25 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery for a sweet treat, and enjoy a cozy coffee date anytime with a $15 gift card to Starbucks. This basket also includes classic movie snacks like popcorn and candy--everything you need for a memorable night together!
This basket includes:
Starting bid
Upgrade your hair routine with this salon-quality styling bundle—perfect for achieving smooth, voluminous curls and maintaining healthy, beautiful hair at home.
This basket includes:
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fingerprint pot is a beautiful keepsake created with love!
Starting bid
Each child in the class added their unique fingerprint, turning this pot into a truly one-of-a-kind work of art!
Starting bid
Enjoy this delightful collection of class favorites, lovingly assembled into a one-of-a-kind cookbook! Each 2nd grader has contributed a favorite recipe, complete with their own illustrations. This special keepsake is sure to become a treasured addition to your home library for years to come.
Starting bid
Our 5th grade T/Th class has assembled a basket for the campground or your backyard.
This basket includes:
Starting bid
"Get to Know Us" Class Memory Book--5th Grade Keepsake
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