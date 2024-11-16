ADK Holiday Gala Auction

FMV: $1,000 Celebrate your everlasting bond with our Eternal Love Ring & Eternity Band Set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes eternal commitment and enduring elegance, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Perfect for as a travel accessory, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic beauty and modern sophistication, adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble. Design: The set features an exquisite ring with an ice-cut shape, creating a unique and captivating brilliance. The ring is complemented by a matching eternity band, adorned with a continuous circle of simulated diamonds that sparkle with every movement. Together, they symbolize an unbreakable bond and everlasting love. Size 7 fits most. Material: The ring and eternity band are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance, providing the look of genuine diamonds without the high cost. Both pieces in the set are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. Ideal Gift: Whether you're celebrating an engagement, anniversary, or simply expressing your love, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.

FMV: $1,000 Celebrate your everlasting bond with our Eternal Love Ring & Eternity Band Set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes eternal commitment and enduring elegance, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Perfect for as a travel accessory, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic beauty and modern sophistication, adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble. Design: The set features an exquisite ring with an ice-cut shape, creating a unique and captivating brilliance. The ring is complemented by a matching eternity band, adorned with a continuous circle of simulated diamonds that sparkle with every movement. Together, they symbolize an unbreakable bond and everlasting love. Size 7 fits most. Material: The ring and eternity band are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance, providing the look of genuine diamonds without the high cost. Both pieces in the set are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. Ideal Gift: Whether you're celebrating an engagement, anniversary, or simply expressing your love, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.

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