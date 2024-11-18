One Night in Vegas Auction

In 2024 the Leatherstocking and Longhouse Councils hosted a joint NYLT Course at Camp Kingsley. This patch set is the only complete patch set that has been made available for purchase. All other patches went to course staff, participants, and supporters.
2023 National Jamboree Patch Set
$40
Starting bid
2023 Leatherstocking Council National Jamboree Patch Set
Only 50 sets made
All Day Hugs Earrings in White Gold
$125
Starting bid
FMV: $250
Express your on-trend style with our All Day Hugs in white gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern simplicity, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined luxury to your everyday ensemble.
Design: The All Day Hugs feature a sleek and minimalist hoop design that hugs your earlobes for a comfortable and chic look. These earrings are adorned with intricate micro-pave detailing throughout the hoop, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously lined in simulated diamond micro-pave stones designed to enhance its shine and elegance. The earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Brushed Gold Link Bracelet
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate timeless elegance with our Brushed Gold Link Bracelet in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes sophistication and style, making it a must-have addition to any jewelry collection. The piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The bracelet features a series of interlocking links with a brushed finish that exudes a subtle yet captivating shine. The design seamlessly combines contemporary style with traditional craftsmanship, creating a versatile piece that can elevate any outfit. The bracelet measures 6.5 inches. A signature camellia flower detail with the JWP logo complements this lovely piece.
Material: The bracelet is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver overlaid with yellow gold. The links are alternatively detailed with micro-pave simulated diamonds. It is hypoallergenic and adjustable to fit comfortably on any wrist.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this bracelet is sure to delight. The piece is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Eternal Love Ring & Eternity Band Set in White Gold
$500
Starting bid
FMV: $1,000
Celebrate your everlasting bond with our Eternal Love Ring & Eternity Band Set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes eternal commitment and enduring elegance, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Perfect for as a travel accessory, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic beauty and modern sophistication, adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The set features an exquisite ring with an ice-cut shape, creating a unique and captivating brilliance. The ring is complemented by a matching eternity band, adorned with a continuous circle of simulated diamonds that sparkle with every movement. Together, they symbolize an unbreakable bond and everlasting love. Size 7 fits most.
Material: The ring and eternity band are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance, providing the look of genuine diamonds without the high cost. Both pieces in the set are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're celebrating an engagement, anniversary, or simply expressing your love, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Graceful Cross Necklace & Earrings Set in White Gold
$200
Starting bid
FMV: $400
Celebrate your faith in style with the Graceful Cross Necklace & Earrings Set in shimmering white gold. Our beautifully crafted set symbolizes grace and devotion, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your spiritual journey while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a stunning cross pendant, symbolizing faith and serenity. Matching post earrings complement the necklace. A signature camellia flower detail with the JWP logo completes this lovely piece.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver, finished with white gold, and inlaid with simulated diamonds. Each piece features intricate detailing to enhance its beauty. The chain measures 18 inches, and both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box.
Lovely Lariat Necklace & Earrings Set Yellow Gold
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate your refined taste with our Lovely Lariat Set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and sophistication, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect modern trends while adding a touch of timeless grace to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a sleek lariat design with a delicate chain that culminates in a shimmering circle pendant and linear drop. The pendant is accented with micro-pave simulated diamonds and complemented by matching post earrings with micro-pave detailing both in and outside of the double-circle design. A signature camellia flower detail with the JWP logo complements this lovely piece.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is designed to catch the light beautifully, enhancing its elegant appearance. The chain measures 18 inches and is adjustable. Both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Modern Classic Necklace & Earrings Set in White Gold
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Modern Classic Necklace and Earrings set in white gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated diamond pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching post earrings mirror the necklace design.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp. All pieces in the set are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Modern Pearls Necklace & Earrings Set in Yellow Gold
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate contemporary elegance with our Modern Pearls Necklace & Earrings Set. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes sophistication and grace, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain with a lobster clasp adorned with lustrous pearls, exuding a blend of contemporary style and classic charm. The necklace is complemented by matching lever-back earrings, each featuring a single, radiant pearl, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Both feature stunning round freshwater pearls. The chain measures 18 inches, and both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet in Yellow Gold
$180
Starting bid
FMV: $350
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Bracelet in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The bracelet is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The bracelet features a series of delicate links adorned with lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped accents, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look for any outfit.
Material: The bracelet is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The bracelet measures 6.5 inches and fits most wrists. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Mother-of-Pearl Earrings in Yellow Gold
$160
Starting bid
FMV: $300
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Earrings in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The lever-back earrings feature a lustrous mother-of-pearl flower-shaped pendant and a single small simulated diamond at the top, delivering an air of sophistication and harmony to any outfit.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. Hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this bracelet effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this piece is sure to delight. Packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Mother-of-Pearl Cocktail Ring in Yellow Gold
$200
Starting bid
FMV: $400
Celebrate your elegance and style with our Mother of Pearl Ring in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes grace and timeless beauty, making it a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. The ring is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The ring features a radiant mother-of-pearl flower-shaped centerpiece, surrounded by a delicate yellow-gold setting that exudes a harmonious and sophisticated look. This stunning jewel is a messenger of encouragement, with the word “BELIEVE” engraved on the bottom. Size 7 fits most.
Material: The ring is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. The mother-of-pearl shell piece is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The ring is hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this ring effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this ring is sure to delight. It is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Paper Clip Earrings in Yellow Gold
$125
Starting bid
FMV: $250
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Paper Clip Earring in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and modern chic, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The earrings are thoughtfully designed to reflect contemporary trends while adding a touch of refined everyday luxury to your ensemble.
Design: These on-trend hoop earrings feature a unique chain-link style inspired by the classic paper clip design. Their bold yet elegant look adds a captivating brilliance and modern edge to any outfit.
Material: The earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece is meticulously polished to enhance its shine and elegance. The post earrings are hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, these earrings effortlessly transition from casual outings to elegant evenings, making them a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, these earrings are sure to delight. They are packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Paw Prints on My Heart Necklace and Earrings Set in Yellow G
$200
Starting bid
FMV: $400
Express love and devotion to your furry companion in exquisite style by wearing Paw Prints on My Heart Necklace and Earrings Set in yellow gold. This beautifully crafted set symbolizes the joy and companionship they bring. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect your passion for animals while adding a touch of refined elegance to your ensemble.
Design: The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a heart-shaped pendant, beautifully accented with micro-pave diamonds forming a charming paw print within the heart. The necklace is complemented by matching earrings, each featuring a heart shape with a sparkling paw print of micro-pave diamonds, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Material: The necklace and earrings are crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with yellow gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each piece features intricate simulated diamond micro-pave detailing, enhancing its brilliance. The chain measures 18 and is adjustable, with a lobster clasp. Both the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a fellow pet lover, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Striking Aquamarine Cocktail Ring in White Gold
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Striking Aquamarine Cocktail Ring in white gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The ring is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The bold ring features a striking aquamarine as its centerpiece, exuding a captivating brilliance. The aquamarine is surrounded by intricate micro-pave detailing that runs the length of the band, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication. This design enhances the aquamarine's natural beauty, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that is sure to turn heads.
Material: The ring is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each lab-grown aquamarine and simulated diamond micro-pave detailing is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The ring is hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Size 7 fits most.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this ring effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this ring is sure to delight. It is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Striking Blue Sapphire Cocktail Ring in White Gold
$250
Starting bid
FMV: $500
Celebrate your sophisticated style with our Striking Blue Sapphire Cocktail Ring in white gold. This beautifully crafted piece symbolizes elegance and timeless beauty, making it a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The ring is thoughtfully designed to reflect a blend of classic and modern aesthetics while adding a touch of refined luxury to your ensemble.
Design: The bold ring features a striking blue sapphire as its centerpiece, exuding a captivating brilliance. The sapphire is surrounded by intricate micro-pave detailing that runs the length of the band, adding an extra layer of sparkle and sophistication. This design enhances the sapphire's natural beauty, creating a harmonious and sophisticated look that is sure to turn heads.
Material: The ring is crafted from solid 925 sterling silver and overlaid with white gold to ensure durability and a luxurious finish. Each lab-grown sapphire and simulated diamond micro-pave detailing is carefully selected for its quality and brilliance. The ring is hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort for daily wear. Size 7 fits most.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this ring effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this ring is sure to delight. It is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Stunning Aquamarine Necklace & Earrings in White Gold
$500
Starting bid
FMV: $1,000
There is no thrill quite like delighting your loved ones with a gift they didn’t even know they wanted. OR simply immerse yourself in the pinnacle of elegance with this Stunning Aquamarine Set, a truly luxurious offering that epitomizes the art of fine jewelry. Designed for those who seek sophistication and beauty in every detail, this set promises to elevate your style with unparalleled brilliance and refinement. The intersection of fine craftsmanship and European Artistry delivers stunning detail and quality, which you’ll treasure for a lifetime.
Design: The centerpiece of each design is a premium lab-grown gemstone—its serene hues radiate a mesmerizing glow. Surrounding the stone are precision-cut simulated diamonds, arranged in an exclusive ice-cut design that reflects light with infinite sparkle, ensuring you captivate every gaze. The necklace features a delicate chain adorned with a striking simulated aquamarine pendant surrounded by micro-pave diamonds that exude a modern yet classic allure. A signature camellia flower complements this lovely piece. Matching lever back earrings mirror the necklace design.
Material: Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, each piece in this breathtaking collection is a celebration of luxury. Set in solid 925 sterling silver and flawlessly finished in white gold for an opulent sheen, the necklace and earrings are hypoallergenic and ensure long lasting wear and durability. Each simulated diamond is carefully selected for its sheen and brilliance. The chain measures 18 inches and has a lobster clasp.
Versatility: Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, this set effortlessly transitions from casual outings to elegant evenings, making it a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
Ideal Gift: Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift for a loved one, this set is sure to delight. The set is packaged in a stylish keepsake gift box, ready to be presented to someone special.
Fishing package
$50
Starting bid
FMV: $250 Cool fishing stuff for reeling in a big one!
Fold over puffer backpack
$10
Starting bid
FMV: 50
Puffer backpack, headbands, pens, phone charger and notepad
Star Wars toy basket
$10
Starting bid
Star Wars Toy set
Room essentials
$15
Starting bid
FMV: $70
Room essentials including hexagon bulletin tiles, string lights, wind chime decor, and a notebook
Play time and lunch time
$15
Starting bid
FMV: $50
2 lunch boxes to replace the ones already lost this year and some fun toys including hot wheels, squirrel girl, and Wolverine claw
Pony’s, Princesses, and Peppa Pig
$15
Starting bid
FMV: $75
Get your little one ready for school with a vibrant pony backpack, hand sanitizer, markers, a popper change purse, cup, and toys.
Heyday school day
$20
Starting bid
FMV: $80
Pop into school with rizz with 3 rad bags, vibrant pink headphones, and lots of other fun swag!
School swag basket
$15
Starting bid
FMV:$60
Fun basket packed with swag!
Space explorers backpack
$20
Starting bid
FMV:$90
Out of this world backpack with slippers, turtle plushie, and lots of scholastic activity books for those long cold snow days with nothing to do.
White headphones basket
$15
Starting bid
FMV: $60
Basket packed with cool school swag
Water bottle mini backpack basket
$10
Starting bid
FMV:$60
Quilted backpack, owala water bottle, and hair accessories
Beauty basket
$10
Starting bid
FMV: $45
Cute purse, sunglasses, LED nail gel, and hair accessories
Home swag package
$50
Starting bid
FMV: $130
Threshold 12 piece dish set, cook book, apron, and lots of great home necessities.
14kt white gold citrine/diamond ring
$150
Starting bid
FMV: $775
Stunning 14kt white gold citrine/diamond ring
Citizen watch
$75
Starting bid
FMV: $250
Beautiful citizen watch with diamonds
Gamer pack
$15
Starting bid
FMV: $60
Xbox controller, black backpack , and sync power adapter
