Paula A Marshall Foundation
Leave A Legacy - Name A School
8-classroom School
$200,000
Each school is complete with: - State of the art library - School canteen - Washroom facilities - Water well
6-classroom School
$150,000
Each school is complete with: - State of the art library - School canteen - Washroom facilities - Water well
