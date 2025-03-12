Leave Your Legacy at Rosemont – Be Part of The Cornelian’s Comeback!

Make a bold statement with a full page ad! Whether it's a comprehensive tribute, business showcase, or a major celebration, this is the best option for those who want to create a memorable, standout presence in the Rosemont Yearbook.

Make a bold statement with a full page ad! Whether it's a comprehensive tribute, business showcase, or a major celebration, this is the best option for those who want to create a memorable, standout presence in the Rosemont Yearbook.

More details...