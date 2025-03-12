Leave Your Legacy at Rosemont – Be Part of The Cornelian’s Comeback!
Eighth Page: 4.25" x 2"
$50
Perfect for a brief message or small tribute, this affordable option allows you to honor a student, alum, or loved one while supporting the Rosemont College Yearbook. Ideal for a meaningful shout out that leaves a lasting impression.
Perfect for a brief message or small tribute, this affordable option allows you to honor a student, alum, or loved one while supporting the Rosemont College Yearbook. Ideal for a meaningful shout out that leaves a lasting impression.
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Quarter Page: 4.25" x 5"
$100
A great choice for sharing a more detailed tribute, family achievement, or small business advertisement. This option offers more space to personalize your message while making a strong impact on the Rosemont community.
A great choice for sharing a more detailed tribute, family achievement, or small business advertisement. This option offers more space to personalize your message while making a strong impact on the Rosemont community.
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Half Page: 8.5" x 5"
$200
With ample space to showcase artwork, business promotions, or heartfelt dedications, this option allows for an expressive tribute that captures attention and leaves a lasting legacy in the yearbook.
With ample space to showcase artwork, business promotions, or heartfelt dedications, this option allows for an expressive tribute that captures attention and leaves a lasting legacy in the yearbook.
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Full Page: 8.5" x 10"
$400
Make a bold statement with a full page ad! Whether it's a comprehensive tribute, business showcase, or a major celebration, this is the best option for those who want to create a memorable, standout presence in the Rosemont Yearbook.
Make a bold statement with a full page ad! Whether it's a comprehensive tribute, business showcase, or a major celebration, this is the best option for those who want to create a memorable, standout presence in the Rosemont Yearbook.
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Add a donation for Rosemont College
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