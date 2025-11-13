Leavenworth Lancers Swim Association

Offered by

Leavenworth Lancers Swim Association

FTLL FIT Swag Shop

Seahorse Sherpa (Youth M) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Youth M)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

Seahorse Sherpa (Youth L) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Youth L)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

Seahorse Sherpa (Youth XL) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Youth XL)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

Seahorse Sherpa (Adult S) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Adult S)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

Seahorse Sherpa (Adult M) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Adult M)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

Seahorse Sherpa (Adult L) item
Seahorse Sherpa (Adult L)
$45

Are your swimmers shivery after swim practice this winter? Are you freezing when volunteering for door duty? This sherpa fleece quarter-zip pullover with a red Lancers seahorse logo is the perfect solution! This cuddly post-swim parka makes a great holiday gift for swimmers and swim parents alike.

Stock is limited!

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