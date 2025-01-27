Leaving The Jar's shop

For a limited time, you can purchase two copies for just $25—one for yourself and one to gift to a friend or loved one. Living Waters is a 30-day devotional journal designed to help you embrace God’s transformative love. Through guided prompts, reflections, and prayer, it creates a space to pause, connect with God, and deepen your faith. Drawing from stories in Scripture, it shares accounts of individuals who faced profound trials and found hope and renewal in God’s unconditional love. Whether followed in order or explored by topic, this journal serves as a sanctuary for your soul—a place to encounter God’s peace, joy, and healing as you spend time with Him each day. Living Waters is created by Leaving the Jar, an organization committed to combating human trafficking. All proceeds from this devotional journal directly support our work with individuals facing pain, trauma, loss, and grief, helping them find the hope and restoration that comes through Christ.

