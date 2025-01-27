Leaving The Jar's shop

Living Waters: A Journey to Inner Healing Paperback
$14
Living Waters is a 30-day devotional journal designed to help you embrace God’s transformative love. Through guided prompts, reflections, and prayer, it creates a space to pause, connect with God, and deepen your faith.
Drawing from stories in Scripture, it shares accounts of individuals who faced profound trials and found hope and renewal in God’s unconditional love. Whether followed in order or explored by topic, this journal serves as a sanctuary for your soul—a place to encounter God’s peace, joy, and healing as you spend time with Him each day.
Living Waters is created by Leaving the Jar, an organization committed to combating human trafficking. All proceeds from this devotional journal directly support our work with individuals facing pain, trauma, loss, and grief, helping them find the hope and restoration that comes through Christ.
2 Books:Living Waters: A Journey to Inner Healing Paperback
$25
For a limited time, you can purchase two copies for just $25—one for yourself and one to gift to a friend or loved one.
ننمو في كل شيء: خارطة طريق للنمو في كل مناحي الحياة (Arabic
$20
يركن معظمنا الي النمو في منحي واحد او اثنين من مناحي الحياة علي اقصي تقدير ، بيد ان هذا ليس قصد الله لنا لبلوغ ملئ الحياة. ان ذلك اشبه بطفل تنموا أطرافه دون باقي اجزاء جسمه، او تنمو راسه وجسمه دون اطرافه، انه نمو لا يدل بحال على نمو طبيعي.
هذا الكتاب يعطى خارطة طريق ليساعد الشباب أن ينمو في كل شيء، يمكن ايضاً أن يقرأه الاباء والمربون وخدام مدارس الأحد أيضًا حتى يدركوا ما يمكن أن يتم عمله لمساعدة الشباب للنمو الصحي " في كل شيء".
Product details
ASIN : B0BLZRWL33
Publisher : Leaving The Jar
Author : سحق اقلاديوس
Publication date : November 9, 2022
Language : Arabic
File size : 781 KB
Enhanced typesetting : Enabled
Word Wise : Not Enabled
Print length : 148 pages
ISBN-13 : 978-9779433295
Page Flip : Enabled
Reading age : 13 - 18 years
وَهَلُمَّ جَرّا: قصة عبور من الظلمة الي النور (سلسلة هكذا عر
$20
أشد ما يعجبُني في كتابة القصة هو إني المحرك الأساسيُّ لأحداثها والمُكوِّن لكل شخصياتها. فبيدي أن أجعل هذا غنيًّا أو فقيرًا، وأضفي على إحدى شخصياتي الروائية صفة البطولة وأُهمِّش آخر دون تدخل أحد أو حتى منك أنت أيها القارئ العزيز، بل إنَّ دورك سلبيٌّ تمامًا، فقط تتلقى ما أقرره أنا مسبقًا، ودون وعي منك أقودك لمبدأ ما في حياتك
أما في القصص الواقعية فإن دور الكاتب يتقلص كثيرًا، إذ يكون محكومًا بالواقع الذي تملي عليه الأمانة الالتزام به، فهو لا يستطيع أن يعبثَ كما يشاء بشخصيات روايته، بل جُلَّ جهده تطويع اللغة ومفرداتها في إظهار وتجسيم أحداث القصة. ولكن يبقى دورك عزيزي القارئ كما هو سلبيّ دون تدخل منك. ونحن هنا بصدد قصة معظم أحداثها واقعية، شاءت العناية الإلهية أن ترى النور في صورة رواية. جرت أحداث هذه القصة في بعض الْبُلْدان العربية، تحديدًا في مصر والأردن. وقتها الزمنيّ ليس ببعيد، إلا إني أؤمن أنها قديمة جدًّا، بل هي أزلية، إذ كانت أحداثها وأشخاصها في فكر الله منذ الأزل، وإنْ كانت قد ظهرت في الزمن الآن وفي جيلنا نحن الذين انتهت إلينا أواخر الدُّهو
وإن كانت واقعيَّةُ القصةِ تحكمُني بأحداثها وشخصياتِها فلا أستطيعُ أن أضيف حدثًا ما أو أن أصف إحدى الشخصيات بما لم يكن فيها. بَيْد أنَّ دورَك أيها القارئ لن يكونَ سلبيًّا. فرُغْم سلبيّة دورك المحصور في متابعة أحداث الرواية والتفاعل معها فإن في نهايتها ستعرف دورك بالتحديد، وستتخلى عن سلبيتك طواعية لتقوم بدورك المنوط بك في هذه الرواية. ولستُ أقولُ هذا حتى أزيدَ من اشتياقك لقراءتها، فهي مشوقة لا تحتاج إلى إضافات، ومثيرة جدًّا لا تحتاج إلى مؤثرات. فهذه رواية مختلفة للقارئ، لن ينحصر دوره في التفاعل السلبيِّ لأحداثها، بل سيكون داخلها ويكمل أحداثها بعد أن يطوي صفحاتِها وينهيها وهذه هي الغاية الأخيرة والقصد من كتابة هذه الرواية. Product Details
ASIN : B0D1QTSV9N
Publication by : Leaving The Jar
Publication date : April 14, 2024
Language : Arabic
Author : أسحق أقلاديوس
Print length : 202 pages
Page Flip : Enabled
Part of series : سلسلة هكذا عرفت النور
Long Sleeve LTJ Shirt
$30
Short Sleeve LTJ Shirt
$25
