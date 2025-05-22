eventClosed

Leaving The Jar's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

14750 Conference Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151, USA

Mini Photo Session - Heidi Fam item
Mini Photo Session - Heidi Fam item
Mini Photo Session - Heidi Fam item
Mini Photo Session - Heidi Fam
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Capture love, laughter, and connection in just 15–20 minutes! This mini photography session offers the same professional quality and heart as a full shoot—without the long time commitment. Perfect for updating family photos, holiday cards, announcements, or a fresh headshot, this session is ideal for anyone who wants meaningful portraits without the fuss.

With a keen eye for detail and a perfectionist’s touch, your photographer will ensure each image tells a beautiful story. Whether you’re camera-shy or on a tight schedule, this session is all about making you feel seen, comfortable, and celebrated. For more info - https://heidifamphotography.com/mini-sessions

Jeff Lubin Portrait Package item
Jeff Lubin Portrait Package item
Jeff Lubin Portrait Package item
Jeff Lubin Portrait Package
$1,700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience the legacy of Jeff Lubin, a nationally‑recognized portrait artist with over 37 years of photography excellence in the D.C. area. His client list spans luminaries like Lynda Carter, Cal Ripken, and high courts, and his work has adorned courts of appeal and dignified homes

Washington, D.C. Food Tour for Two item
Washington, D.C. Food Tour for Two item
Washington, D.C. Food Tour for Two item
Washington, D.C. Food Tour for Two
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

An Evening of Flavor, Culture, and Discovery at Navy Yard.

Experience the best of D.C.’s vibrant culinary scene on a guided food tour for two. This specially curated evening will take you to some of the city’s most beloved local spots — from cozy hidden gems to iconic favorites — where you’ll enjoy tastings of diverse dishes that reflect the city’s rich cultural flavors.

Perfect for a date night or a memorable outing with a friend, this tour includes multiple stops with thoughtfully selected food pairings and light refreshments.

Come hungry — and leave inspired by the tastes, stories, and neighborhoods that make D.C. unforgettable.

Global Gourmet Coffee Collection item
Global Gourmet Coffee Collection item
Global Gourmet Coffee Collection item
Global Gourmet Coffee Collection
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Indulge in a world-class coffee journey with this exclusive collection of the finest coffee beans sourced from premier regions across the globe. Carefully hand-selected and roasted by some of the world’s top artisans, each blend offers a distinct, elevated flavor experience not available in the United States.

From rich African roasts to bold South American beans, this curated set brings the world’s most sought-after flavors directly to your cup.

Whether you're a connoisseur or just love a good brew, this rare global tasting experience is sure to awaken your senses.

Signature Glow HydraFacial (1 of 2) item
Signature Glow HydraFacial (1 of 2) item
Signature Glow HydraFacial (1 of 2)
$275

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate
Reveal your skin’s natural radiance with this essential HydraFacial. This 3-step treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and delivers intense hydration to refresh and revive dull or tired skin. Perfect for first-timers or anyone looking for a quick, rejuvenating boost.

Signature Glow HydraFacial (2 of 2) item
Signature Glow HydraFacial (2 of 2) item
Signature Glow HydraFacial (2 of 2)
$275

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate
Reveal your skin’s natural radiance with this essential HydraFacial. This 3-step treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and delivers intense hydration to refresh and revive dull or tired skin. Perfect for first-timers or anyone looking for a quick, rejuvenating boost.

Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (1 of 2) item
Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (1 of 2) item
Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (1 of 2)
$320

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED Therapy
Elevate your glow. This deluxe treatment includes everything in the Signature facial, plus a personalized booster to target your unique skin concerns—whether it's fine lines, dark spots, or congestion. Finished with LED light therapy to calm and energize the skin for maximum impact.

Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (2 of 2) item
Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (2 of 2) item
Deluxe Radiance HydraFacial (2 of 2)
$320

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED Therapy
Elevate your glow. This deluxe treatment includes everything in the Signature facial, plus a personalized booster to target your unique skin concerns—whether it's fine lines, dark spots, or congestion. Finished with LED light therapy to calm and energize the skin for maximum impact.

Red Carpet Platinum HydraFacial item
Red Carpet Platinum HydraFacial item
Red Carpet Platinum HydraFacial
$450

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED · Lymphatic Drainage
The ultimate pre-event treatment. This all-in-one luxury facial combines advanced hydration with detoxifying lymphatic drainage, a tailored booster, and LED therapy. Designed to contour, smooth, and deeply nourish—leaving your skin firm, radiant, and red carpet–ready.

2-Night stay Forest Haven Cabin Stay item
2-Night stay Forest Haven Cabin Stay item
2-Night stay Forest Haven Cabin Stay item
2-Night stay Forest Haven Cabin Stay
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2-Night Stay in Shenandoah Valley
Valued at over $600 | Excludes federal holidays

Escape the chaos and step into serenity at Forest Haven, a modern rustic cabin tucked in Virginia’s breathtaking Shenandoah Valley—just 90 minutes from Washington, D.C. This 2-night stay offers the perfect blend of luxury and nature, making it ideal for couples, families, or a small group of friends.

Your stay includes:

3 beautifully decorated bedrooms surrounded by forest views

Private hot tub under the stars

Outdoor movie theater in screened-in lounge area

Fire pit + telescope for unforgettable stargazing

Fully stocked kitchen, Smart TV, PS4, Wi-Fi, washer/dryer, fireplace

Pet-friendly with plenty of room to roam

Set on half an acre of mature trees, this recently renovated cabin offers the perfect mix of peace, comfort, and adventure—just minutes from Shenandoah National Park and Massanutten Mountain trails. Whether you're roasting s'mores or cozying up with a movie, Forest Haven is more than a stay—it’s a memory in the making.

📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 2 nights, excluding federal holidays. Subject to availability.

4 - Night Woodland Cabin Getaway w/FirePit, HotTub, GameRoom item
4 - Night Woodland Cabin Getaway w/FirePit, HotTub, GameRoom item
4 - Night Woodland Cabin Getaway w/FirePit, HotTub, GameRoom item
4 - Night Woodland Cabin Getaway w/FirePit, HotTub, GameRoom
$2,800

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wonderful Woodland Getaway – Greentown, PA
4-Day / 3-Night Stay for Up to 16 Guests

Perched atop a hill overlooking the breathtaking Susquehanna River, this beautiful cabin retreat offers stunning views, peaceful forest surroundings, and a perfect blend of comfort and adventure.

Enjoy a 4-day / 3-night getaway in this spacious cabin that accommodates up to 16 guests—ideal for family gatherings, weekend getaways, or group retreats.

What’s Included:

Sleeps up to 16 guests

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

Private hot tub

Fire pit under the stars

Full kitchen with coffee, linens, and paper goods provided

Wraparound deck with mountain and river views

Game room with pool table, pinball, foosball, darts & 55” Smart TV

BBQ grill & outdoor seating

Free parking, pet-friendly

Self check-in with keypad

Located minutes from Sky Top, Mountain Lake & Lake Wallenpaupack

Whether you're stargazing, exploring the Poconos, or just relaxing in the hot tub with a view, the Wonderful Woodland Getaway promises a stay full of peace, play, and unforgettable memories.

3-Night Stay Overlooking the Susquehanna River item
3-Night Stay Overlooking the Susquehanna River item
3-Night Stay Overlooking the Susquehanna River item
3-Night Stay Overlooking the Susquehanna River
$2,800

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3-Night Stay with National Geographic Views
If you're looking for a peaceful escape with unforgettable scenery, this 7-bedroom cabin in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania is the perfect retreat. Featured in National Geographic for its stunning backyard views of the Susquehanna River, this spacious home offers the ultimate setting for family gatherings, group getaways, or a relaxing weekend in nature.

Your 3-night stay includes:

7 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

Private hot tub with river and mountain views

Huge wraparound deck with BBQ grill and fire pit

Game room and multiple cozy indoor spaces

Full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and Smart TV

Dedicated workspace + washer and dryer

Free parking, pet-friendly, and self check-in

Set in the heart of Tunkhannock, this home combines rustic charm with unbeatable views. Sip your morning coffee as deer pass through the yard, soak in the hot tub under the stars, or simply breathe in the quiet. It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave.

📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 3 nights. Excludes federal holidays. Subject to availability.

Monochrome Lion – Original Oil Painting item
Monochrome Lion – Original Oil Painting
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Step into the wild beauty of Africa with this stunning monochrome lion portrait, hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created on raw, hand-woven canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece captures the quiet power and nobility of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.

The painting’s textured detail and bold scale make it an unforgettable statement piece for any room.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

A rare blend of artistic depth and cultural authenticity—this piece brings the soul of the safari into your space.

Lion in Color – Original Oil Painting item
Lion in Color – Original Oil Painting
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Bring the vivid beauty of the African savanna to life with this stunning full-color lion portrait by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Painted by hand on raw, weaved canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece radiates strength, warmth, and artistic mastery.

The vibrant tones and intricate detail make this canvas a bold centerpiece for any space, celebrating the majesty of Africa’s most iconic creature.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

A powerful blend of color, culture, and craftsmanship—this artwork tells a story that roars with purpose.

Monochrome Elephant – Original Oil Painting item
Monochrome Elephant – Original Oil Painting
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

This powerful and elegant monochrome elephant portrait is hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka, capturing the wisdom and majesty of Africa’s gentle giant. Crafted in the Lusaka District on raw, hand-woven canvas, this piece blends natural texture with striking artistry.

A statement piece that brings depth, emotion, and the spirit of the African landscape into any room.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Add this breathtaking work to your space and honor the beauty of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (1 of 3) item
Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (1 of 3)
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (2 of 3) item
Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (2 of 3)
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (3 of 3) item
Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (3 of 3)
$700

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Hand-Carved Tribal Mask Set – South Africa item
Hand-Carved Tribal Mask Set – South Africa
$350

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This striking set of three hand-carved wooden masks blends traditional craftsmanship with rich cultural symbolism. Made by indigenous South African artisans, each mask features a unique finish and is hand-painted with vibrant colors and historic tribal patterns once used to signify ancestral lineage and identity.

Perfect as a bold wall accent, this collection brings heritage, history, and handmade artistry into your home.

Details:

Set of 3 unique masks

Hand-carved and hand-painted wood

Origin: South Africa

Sizes range from 12–15" in length and ~4" in width

A meaningful conversation piece and a beautiful tribute to African art and tradition.

Maasai Tribe Trio Carving item
Maasai Tribe Trio Carving
$225

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Kenya 

Size: 26 inches


This statue is intricately carved and finished to symbolize a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, the Maasai Tribe.


Angle B


Angle A


Authentic Australian Didgeridoo item
Authentic Australian Didgeridoo
$180

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Elevate your space or musical collection with this authentic
Australian didgeridoo, a traditional wind instrument of the
Aboriginal people of Australia. Carved from sustainably sourced
wood, this piece is not only a playable instrument but also a
striking work of art.

Measuring approximately 34 inches, it features intricate
hand-painted Aboriginal dot artwork symbolizing connection to
land, spirit, and story. When played through the
mouthpiece--encased in raw bee’s wax-- it produces the deep,
resonant drone tones that have echoed through the Australian
outback for centuries.

Whether you're a musician, collector, or cultural enthusiast,
this didgeridoo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of
indigenous heritage and craftsmanship. A true conversation
starter and a powerful statement of tradition and beauty.

Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 1) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 1) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 1) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 1)
$360

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: South Africa


Size: Approx. 19 inches



This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior. 


Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 2) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 2) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 2) item
Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 2)
$360

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: South Africa


Size: Approx. 19 inches



This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior. 


African Comb item
African Comb item
African Comb item
African Comb
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: South Africa

Size: 24 inches


African Combs are historically used throughout the content the reflect local traditions and functional artifact throughout the continent. The meticulous artistry is commonly found in variations around Ghana- known as an “Ashanti Wedding Comb” or in the heart of the Ivory Coast made by the Baule People. Now you can own this large, one-of-a-kind piece, carved in South Africa to embellish any wall with this unique piece of art.


Table Tapestry item
Table Tapestry item
Table Tapestry
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Zambia 


Bring your dining room to life with this hand-made decorative cloth that can be used as a table cover or wall tapestry. This colorful design brings to life “Africa’s Big 5” – The Lion, Rhinoceros, Elephant and African Buffalo– to life in a tribal pattern sure to be a centerpiece of any area. The cloth is made from sturdy organic fabric decorated to be viewed from any side.


Coffee Table Set item
Coffee Table Set item
Coffee Table Set
$950

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Kenya


One of our more exquisite pieces- hand carved from one slate of wood in the heart of Kenya: this three piece complete set comes with two wooden chairs and small coffee table engraved with the majestic nature of the Loxodonta: known as the Africa’s elephant. Each chair is two distinct pieces from the same trunk of wood to form a seating platform which come together to surround a petite ‘table basse’. The table is also two pieces with the top hand carved with Africa’s most recognizable animals inlayed into the shape of the African Continent. The table is held by a foldable tri-base with each of the three legs carving the silhouette of an elephant with detailing etched on the trunk.  

Maasai Tribe Totem Set item
Maasai Tribe Totem Set item
Maasai Tribe Totem Set item
Maasai Tribe Totem Set
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Kenya

Size: 17 inches


The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, near the African Great Lake. These hand carved totems represent the Massai Family and the distinct clans of the Massai Family. 


Ostrich Eggs (1) item
Ostrich Eggs (1)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: South Africa

Size: 6 inches


These decorative ostrich eggs have been adorned with beautiful works of art and would make a fantastic addition to any den. The eggs come with a hand carved wooden stand and come in a number of assorted decorations.


Ostrich Eggs (2) item
Ostrich Eggs (2) item
Ostrich Eggs (2)
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: South Africa

Size: 6 inches


These decorative ostrich eggs have been adorned with beautiful works of art and would make a fantastic addition to any den. The eggs come with a hand carved wooden stand and come in a number of assorted decorations.


Candle Set item
Candle Set item
Candle Set item
Candle Set
$90

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Kenya


Embellish any table with this set of 2 hand carved candle holders, bringing an organic essence with an elegant touch to your table layout. Candle set also comes with a set of coasters to compliment the layout. 


Flag Runner item
Flag Runner item
Flag Runner item
Flag Runner
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Origin: Zambia 


Used as a table runner, a flag streamer or an artistic piece on your wall as a canvas, this hand made giraffe print on raw canvas fabric will couple vibrance and warmth to any space.


“Moon” (24x24) Acrylic on Canvas item
“Moon” (24x24) Acrylic on Canvas
$1,250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Novi Beerens Bio:

Born and raised in Indonesia, I immigrated to the USA in 2008 to pursue my American dream. After a traumatic event in 2017 left me with PTSD, I found healing and peace through arts. Since then I have dedicated my creativity and experience to support those impacted by trauma or simply needed healing and ears to listen. Alongside my professional job as a Linguist, I have been actively facilitated and did workshops in art & psychology as well as train therapy dogs. My artworks reflect strength, peace, resilience and transformation. You can found my paintings on instagram @boldbybeerens and my love for dogs on YouTube @novibeerens.

“Meadow” (24x18) Acrylic on Canvas item
“Meadow” (24x18) Acrylic on Canvas
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Novi Beerens Bio:

Born and raised in Indonesia, I immigrated to the USA in 2008 to pursue my American dream. After a traumatic event in 2017 left me with PTSD, I found healing and peace through arts. Since then I have dedicated my creativity and experience to support those impacted by trauma or simply needed healing and ears to listen. Alongside my professional job as a Linguist, I have been actively facilitated and did workshops in art & psychology as well as train therapy dogs. My artworks reflect strength, peace, resilience and transformation. You can found my paintings on instagram @boldbybeerens and my love for dogs on YouTube @novibeerens.

Kukri Dagger
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Size: 15 inches length

origin: Nepal

The kukri often appears in Nepalese heraldry and is used in many traditional rites such as wedding ceremonies. It also serves as a melee weapon and as a basic utility item. This vintage, handmade Kukri was made by traditional inheritors of the art of kukri-making in Nepal. The sheath of this kukri is decorated with four vintage coins, once used as Nepalese currency.

Hand-Carved Wooden Giraffes from Kenya (Set of 3)
$325

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This stunning trio of giraffes was hand-carved in Kenya, reflecting the rich tradition of African artistry and craftsmanship. Each giraffe is carefully shaped from wood and hand-painted with intricate patterns that mirror the natural beauty of these graceful animals. The set includes three sizes, creating a striking family grouping that adds warmth and character to any space.

    •    Origin: Kenya

    •    Material: Hand-carved and hand-painted wood

    •    Set Includes: 3 giraffes (tall, medium, small)

African Bust Carving
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Size: 26 Inches

Origin: South Africa

This is a one-of-a-kind, hand made carving from a single splint of wood from South Africa. This unique piece of art brings together Africa’s indigenous features into a complex sculpture hand crafted over many months of meticulous work. The bark maintains the natural live edge of the original tree and modernizes with a matte finish surrounding the cavities of two busts, with the bust creatively utilizing the live edge of the wood as head pieces. A head turner for sure!

20' Australian Boomerang (1 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (1 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (1 of 4)
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (2 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (2 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (2 of 4)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (3 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (3 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (3 of 4)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (4 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (4 of 4) item
20' Australian Boomerang (4 of 4)
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
18' Australian Boomerang (1 of 1) item
18' Australian Boomerang (1 of 1) item
18' Australian Boomerang (1 of 1)
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2) item
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2) item
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2)
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2) item
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2) item
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2)
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing