Leaving The Jar's Silent Auction

14750 Conference Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Capture love, laughter, and connection in just 15–20 minutes! This mini photography session offers the same professional quality and heart as a full shoot—without the long time commitment. Perfect for updating family photos, holiday cards, announcements, or a fresh headshot, this session is ideal for anyone who wants meaningful portraits without the fuss.
With a keen eye for detail and a perfectionist’s touch, your photographer will ensure each image tells a beautiful story. Whether you’re camera-shy or on a tight schedule, this session is all about making you feel seen, comfortable, and celebrated. For more info - https://heidifamphotography.com/mini-sessions
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the legacy of Jeff Lubin, a nationally‑recognized portrait artist with over 37 years of photography excellence in the D.C. area. His client list spans luminaries like Lynda Carter, Cal Ripken, and high courts, and his work has adorned courts of appeal and dignified homes
auctionV2.input.startingBid
An Evening of Flavor, Culture, and Discovery at Navy Yard.
Experience the best of D.C.’s vibrant culinary scene on a guided food tour for two. This specially curated evening will take you to some of the city’s most beloved local spots — from cozy hidden gems to iconic favorites — where you’ll enjoy tastings of diverse dishes that reflect the city’s rich cultural flavors.
Perfect for a date night or a memorable outing with a friend, this tour includes multiple stops with thoughtfully selected food pairings and light refreshments.
Come hungry — and leave inspired by the tastes, stories, and neighborhoods that make D.C. unforgettable.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in a world-class coffee journey with this exclusive collection of the finest coffee beans sourced from premier regions across the globe. Carefully hand-selected and roasted by some of the world’s top artisans, each blend offers a distinct, elevated flavor experience not available in the United States.
From rich African roasts to bold South American beans, this curated set brings the world’s most sought-after flavors directly to your cup.
Whether you're a connoisseur or just love a good brew, this rare global tasting experience is sure to awaken your senses.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate
Reveal your skin’s natural radiance with this essential HydraFacial. This 3-step treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and delivers intense hydration to refresh and revive dull or tired skin. Perfect for first-timers or anyone looking for a quick, rejuvenating boost.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate
Reveal your skin’s natural radiance with this essential HydraFacial. This 3-step treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and delivers intense hydration to refresh and revive dull or tired skin. Perfect for first-timers or anyone looking for a quick, rejuvenating boost.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED Therapy
Elevate your glow. This deluxe treatment includes everything in the Signature facial, plus a personalized booster to target your unique skin concerns—whether it's fine lines, dark spots, or congestion. Finished with LED light therapy to calm and energize the skin for maximum impact.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED Therapy
Elevate your glow. This deluxe treatment includes everything in the Signature facial, plus a personalized booster to target your unique skin concerns—whether it's fine lines, dark spots, or congestion. Finished with LED light therapy to calm and energize the skin for maximum impact.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cleanse · Extract · Hydrate · Booster · LED · Lymphatic Drainage
The ultimate pre-event treatment. This all-in-one luxury facial combines advanced hydration with detoxifying lymphatic drainage, a tailored booster, and LED therapy. Designed to contour, smooth, and deeply nourish—leaving your skin firm, radiant, and red carpet–ready.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2-Night Stay in Shenandoah Valley
Valued at over $600 | Excludes federal holidays
Escape the chaos and step into serenity at Forest Haven, a modern rustic cabin tucked in Virginia’s breathtaking Shenandoah Valley—just 90 minutes from Washington, D.C. This 2-night stay offers the perfect blend of luxury and nature, making it ideal for couples, families, or a small group of friends.
Your stay includes:
3 beautifully decorated bedrooms surrounded by forest views
Private hot tub under the stars
Outdoor movie theater in screened-in lounge area
Fire pit + telescope for unforgettable stargazing
Fully stocked kitchen, Smart TV, PS4, Wi-Fi, washer/dryer, fireplace
Pet-friendly with plenty of room to roam
Set on half an acre of mature trees, this recently renovated cabin offers the perfect mix of peace, comfort, and adventure—just minutes from Shenandoah National Park and Massanutten Mountain trails. Whether you're roasting s'mores or cozying up with a movie, Forest Haven is more than a stay—it’s a memory in the making.
📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 2 nights, excluding federal holidays. Subject to availability.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wonderful Woodland Getaway – Greentown, PA
4-Day / 3-Night Stay for Up to 16 Guests
Perched atop a hill overlooking the breathtaking Susquehanna River, this beautiful cabin retreat offers stunning views, peaceful forest surroundings, and a perfect blend of comfort and adventure.
Enjoy a 4-day / 3-night getaway in this spacious cabin that accommodates up to 16 guests—ideal for family gatherings, weekend getaways, or group retreats.
What’s Included:
Sleeps up to 16 guests
4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
Private hot tub
Fire pit under the stars
Full kitchen with coffee, linens, and paper goods provided
Wraparound deck with mountain and river views
Game room with pool table, pinball, foosball, darts & 55” Smart TV
BBQ grill & outdoor seating
Free parking, pet-friendly
Self check-in with keypad
Located minutes from Sky Top, Mountain Lake & Lake Wallenpaupack
Whether you're stargazing, exploring the Poconos, or just relaxing in the hot tub with a view, the Wonderful Woodland Getaway promises a stay full of peace, play, and unforgettable memories.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3-Night Stay with National Geographic Views
If you're looking for a peaceful escape with unforgettable scenery, this 7-bedroom cabin in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania is the perfect retreat. Featured in National Geographic for its stunning backyard views of the Susquehanna River, this spacious home offers the ultimate setting for family gatherings, group getaways, or a relaxing weekend in nature.
Your 3-night stay includes:
7 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Private hot tub with river and mountain views
Huge wraparound deck with BBQ grill and fire pit
Game room and multiple cozy indoor spaces
Full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and Smart TV
Dedicated workspace + washer and dryer
Free parking, pet-friendly, and self check-in
Set in the heart of Tunkhannock, this home combines rustic charm with unbeatable views. Sip your morning coffee as deer pass through the yard, soak in the hot tub under the stars, or simply breathe in the quiet. It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave.
📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 3 nights. Excludes federal holidays. Subject to availability.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Step into the wild beauty of Africa with this stunning monochrome lion portrait, hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created on raw, hand-woven canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece captures the quiet power and nobility of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.
The painting’s textured detail and bold scale make it an unforgettable statement piece for any room.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
A rare blend of artistic depth and cultural authenticity—this piece brings the soul of the safari into your space.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Bring the vivid beauty of the African savanna to life with this stunning full-color lion portrait by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Painted by hand on raw, weaved canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece radiates strength, warmth, and artistic mastery.
The vibrant tones and intricate detail make this canvas a bold centerpiece for any space, celebrating the majesty of Africa’s most iconic creature.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
A powerful blend of color, culture, and craftsmanship—this artwork tells a story that roars with purpose.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
This powerful and elegant monochrome elephant portrait is hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka, capturing the wisdom and majesty of Africa’s gentle giant. Crafted in the Lusaka District on raw, hand-woven canvas, this piece blends natural texture with striking artistry.
A statement piece that brings depth, emotion, and the spirit of the African landscape into any room.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Add this breathtaking work to your space and honor the beauty of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This striking set of three hand-carved wooden masks blends traditional craftsmanship with rich cultural symbolism. Made by indigenous South African artisans, each mask features a unique finish and is hand-painted with vibrant colors and historic tribal patterns once used to signify ancestral lineage and identity.
Perfect as a bold wall accent, this collection brings heritage, history, and handmade artistry into your home.
Details:
Set of 3 unique masks
Hand-carved and hand-painted wood
Origin: South Africa
Sizes range from 12–15" in length and ~4" in width
A meaningful conversation piece and a beautiful tribute to African art and tradition.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Kenya
Size: 26 inches
This statue is intricately carved and finished to symbolize a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, the Maasai Tribe.
Angle B
Angle A
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your space or musical collection with this authentic
Australian didgeridoo, a traditional wind instrument of the
Aboriginal people of Australia. Carved from sustainably sourced
wood, this piece is not only a playable instrument but also a
striking work of art.
Measuring approximately 34 inches, it features intricate
hand-painted Aboriginal dot artwork symbolizing connection to
land, spirit, and story. When played through the
mouthpiece--encased in raw bee’s wax-- it produces the deep,
resonant drone tones that have echoed through the Australian
outback for centuries.
Whether you're a musician, collector, or cultural enthusiast,
this didgeridoo is a rare opportunity to own a piece of
indigenous heritage and craftsmanship. A true conversation
starter and a powerful statement of tradition and beauty.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: South Africa
Size: Approx. 19 inches
This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: South Africa
Size: Approx. 19 inches
This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: South Africa
Size: 24 inches
African Combs are historically used throughout the content the reflect local traditions and functional artifact throughout the continent. The meticulous artistry is commonly found in variations around Ghana- known as an “Ashanti Wedding Comb” or in the heart of the Ivory Coast made by the Baule People. Now you can own this large, one-of-a-kind piece, carved in South Africa to embellish any wall with this unique piece of art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Zambia
Bring your dining room to life with this hand-made decorative cloth that can be used as a table cover or wall tapestry. This colorful design brings to life “Africa’s Big 5” – The Lion, Rhinoceros, Elephant and African Buffalo– to life in a tribal pattern sure to be a centerpiece of any area. The cloth is made from sturdy organic fabric decorated to be viewed from any side.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Kenya
One of our more exquisite pieces- hand carved from one slate of wood in the heart of Kenya: this three piece complete set comes with two wooden chairs and small coffee table engraved with the majestic nature of the Loxodonta: known as the Africa’s elephant. Each chair is two distinct pieces from the same trunk of wood to form a seating platform which come together to surround a petite ‘table basse’. The table is also two pieces with the top hand carved with Africa’s most recognizable animals inlayed into the shape of the African Continent. The table is held by a foldable tri-base with each of the three legs carving the silhouette of an elephant with detailing etched on the trunk.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Kenya
Size: 17 inches
The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, near the African Great Lake. These hand carved totems represent the Massai Family and the distinct clans of the Massai Family.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: South Africa
Size: 6 inches
These decorative ostrich eggs have been adorned with beautiful works of art and would make a fantastic addition to any den. The eggs come with a hand carved wooden stand and come in a number of assorted decorations.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: South Africa
Size: 6 inches
These decorative ostrich eggs have been adorned with beautiful works of art and would make a fantastic addition to any den. The eggs come with a hand carved wooden stand and come in a number of assorted decorations.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Kenya
Embellish any table with this set of 2 hand carved candle holders, bringing an organic essence with an elegant touch to your table layout. Candle set also comes with a set of coasters to compliment the layout.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Origin: Zambia
Used as a table runner, a flag streamer or an artistic piece on your wall as a canvas, this hand made giraffe print on raw canvas fabric will couple vibrance and warmth to any space.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Novi Beerens Bio:
Born and raised in Indonesia, I immigrated to the USA in 2008 to pursue my American dream. After a traumatic event in 2017 left me with PTSD, I found healing and peace through arts. Since then I have dedicated my creativity and experience to support those impacted by trauma or simply needed healing and ears to listen. Alongside my professional job as a Linguist, I have been actively facilitated and did workshops in art & psychology as well as train therapy dogs. My artworks reflect strength, peace, resilience and transformation. You can found my paintings on instagram @boldbybeerens and my love for dogs on YouTube @novibeerens.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Novi Beerens Bio:
Born and raised in Indonesia, I immigrated to the USA in 2008 to pursue my American dream. After a traumatic event in 2017 left me with PTSD, I found healing and peace through arts. Since then I have dedicated my creativity and experience to support those impacted by trauma or simply needed healing and ears to listen. Alongside my professional job as a Linguist, I have been actively facilitated and did workshops in art & psychology as well as train therapy dogs. My artworks reflect strength, peace, resilience and transformation. You can found my paintings on instagram @boldbybeerens and my love for dogs on YouTube @novibeerens.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Size: 15 inches length
origin: Nepal
The kukri often appears in Nepalese heraldry and is used in many traditional rites such as wedding ceremonies. It also serves as a melee weapon and as a basic utility item. This vintage, handmade Kukri was made by traditional inheritors of the art of kukri-making in Nepal. The sheath of this kukri is decorated with four vintage coins, once used as Nepalese currency.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This stunning trio of giraffes was hand-carved in Kenya, reflecting the rich tradition of African artistry and craftsmanship. Each giraffe is carefully shaped from wood and hand-painted with intricate patterns that mirror the natural beauty of these graceful animals. The set includes three sizes, creating a striking family grouping that adds warmth and character to any space.
• Origin: Kenya
• Material: Hand-carved and hand-painted wood
• Set Includes: 3 giraffes (tall, medium, small)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Size: 26 Inches
Origin: South Africa
This is a one-of-a-kind, hand made carving from a single splint of wood from South Africa. This unique piece of art brings together Africa’s indigenous features into a complex sculpture hand crafted over many months of meticulous work. The bark maintains the natural live edge of the original tree and modernizes with a matte finish surrounding the cavities of two busts, with the bust creatively utilizing the live edge of the wood as head pieces. A head turner for sure!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing