Leaving The Jar's Silent Auction

Origin: Kenya





One of our more exquisite pieces- hand carved from one slate of wood in the heart of Kenya: this three piece complete set comes with two wooden chairs and small coffee table engraved with the majestic nature of the Loxodonta: known as the Africa’s elephant. Each chair is two distinct pieces from the same trunk of wood to form a seating platform which come together to surround a petite ‘table basse’. The table is also two pieces with the top hand carved with Africa’s most recognizable animals inlayed into the shape of the African Continent. The table is held by a foldable tri-base with each of the three legs carving the silhouette of an elephant with detailing etched on the trunk.