Lebanon Christian Schools Chicago Missions Team 2026

Chicago, IL 60602, USA
Thanks your interest in serving the heart of Chicago with us!
According to Pastor Jerrod Covert, your deposit is due by Monday, November 10, 2025.
This deposit allows us to cover non-refundable expenses before you arrive, including tickets and fare.
Thanks for supporting your students and your interest in serving the heart of Chicago with us!
According to Pastor Jerrod Covert, your deposit is due by Monday, November 10, 2025.
This deposit allows us to cover non-refundable expenses before you arrive, including tickets and fare.
This is the amount we need to collect after your deposit. It covers the cost per person, including gas, tolls, train fare, parking, groceries, restaurants (yum!), your team T-shirt, and other expenses.
According to Pastor Jerrod, you must pay your entire balance in full by Monday, February 9, 2026.
See you soon!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing