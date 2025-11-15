Lebanon High School Baseball Boosters Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
LHS Lifetime Sports Pass. Get in to any LHS home game for any Sport.
Starting bid
LHS Lifetime Sports Pass. Get in to any LHS home game for any Sport.
Starting bid
Expand your RYOBI 18V ONE+ System with the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan. Now part of our WHISPER SERIES, this fan is 44% quieter with 24% greater air velocity to keep you cool no matter the application. Equipped with 3 speed settings and a 160° pivoting head, the airflow can be customized to direct the air where it’s needed. Our new compact design features an integrated handle and multiple hanging options for maximum portability, use, and storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 300 Cordless Products that all work on the same battery platform. This 18V ONE+ Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan is backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty and includes (1) PCL811 18V ONE+ Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 in. Fan
Starting bid
North America's Most Popular Portable Propane Heater. This patented radiant 4,000-9,000 BTU Liquid Propane heater connects directly to a 1 lb. cylinder and is the perfect solution for heating enclosed spaces like large tents up to 200 sq. ft. The expertly engineered size to BTU ratio is augmented with a fold down handle to give this heater maximum output while retaining a minimalistic footprint. A swivel regulator gives you the ability to adapt usage from a disposable cylinder to a remote gas supply with the purchase of a hose and filter. To light the unit, simply rotate the knob to pilot and push. Then the integrated Piezo sparking mechanism will take care of the rest. With the Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS) and accidental tip-over safety shut-off you can be sure that you will enjoy years of comfortable indoor safe heat.
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Lebanon Country Club
One round of golf for your favorite foursome at the beautiful Lebanon Country Club. Round must be booked a week in advance. For Tee Times Tuesday - Friday only!
Starting bid
Generously Donated by The Club at Five Oaks
The golf course at The Club at Five Oaks sprawls across 500+ acres of rolling hills adorned with Zoysia fairways and Bermuda greens at Five Oaks. Our par-72 layout spans 6,954 yards from championship blue tees, 6,421 yards from white tees, 5,871 yards from yellow tees, and 5,016 yards from ladies’ red tees. The Club at Five Oaks presents a challenge for skilled players, yet offers a gentler play for recreational golfers with four sets of tees.
Starting bid
Looking for the Perfect valentine for that special Lady? 😍 This gift pack is for you! Generously Donated by Beaumont Med Spa, this basket includes a custom 60 min facial $105 value, Tone Brightening Regimen which retails for $297, an insulated cup to keep her hydrated and CHOCOLATE 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝
Starting bid
4 Grandstand Passes May 29-31st !
Don’t miss a moment of the action with Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets to see the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Rackley Roofing 200 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.
Starting bid
Ultimate ON3 Bundle!
Includes
Starting bid
N2 Nutrition in Lebanon, Tennessee, is a health-focused spot known for its "loaded teas," protein shakes, and other energizing drinks, offering a quick, casual, and trendy experience with options for takeout and dine-in. They feature seasonal menus and focus on healthy, caffeinated beverages, with a strong presence on social media showcasing their colorful and creative drinks.
Starting bid
N2 Nutrition in Lebanon, Tennessee, is a health-focused spot known for its "loaded teas," protein shakes, and other energizing drinks, offering a quick, casual, and trendy experience with options for takeout and dine-in. They feature seasonal menus and focus on healthy, caffeinated beverages, with a strong presence on social media showcasing their colorful and creative drinks.
Starting bid
Cold day? Need a cozy way to warm up? This blanket will be your best friend this season! Super soft and fluffy and embroidered with the Lebanon logo. It is the perfect accessory for your game day bag or just a snuggle in front of the fireplace!
Starting bid
Cold day? Need a cozy way to warm up? This blanket will be your best friend this season! Super soft and fluffy and embroidered with the Lebanon logo. It is the perfect accessory for your game day bag or just a snuggle in front of the fireplace!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Winfrey‘s Rone Jewelry, this gorgeous sterling silver pendant and chain is a beautiful accessory for men or women!
Starting bid
The White Room Lebanon offers tuxedos in a variety of colors and styles, and over hundreds of colored accessories to compliment that "hard to match" gown. Tux rentals only offered in our LEBANON boutique.
**Please place orders early to ensure you get the tux of your choice.
Starting bid
Camping -Blue Devil Style 😎💙😎 Need to gear up for some time in the outdoors? This item is for you! Includes an Igloo rolling cooler, camping chair, twin mattress, fishing tackle, water bottle and Blue Devil Baseball hat.
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Wilkie's Outfitters
Lebanon’s own Wilkie’s Outfitters! sure to offer everything you need for enjoying the great outdoors or unique gift items.
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Cedar City Brewing
Best burgers and brews in Lebanon! Enjoy a delicious meal and some craft beer in the iconic Lebanon town square.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Bentley’s Mt Juliet.
This Baseball Bogg bag and 32oz Owala free sip spill proof water bottle are perfect for baseball moms who need to carry all the things in the stands.
Starting bid
Organize your Life with these heavy duty totes by HDX. Kit comes with qty (4). 6.5 qt totes for smaller items and qty (1) 77 gallon tote for larger items.
Starting bid
Generously Dontaed by Iddy and Oscar's
Stylish clothing, unique gifts, and accessories. Iddy and Oscar’s has it all! $25 gift card
Starting bid
The Barber Company in Lebanon is where local men go to maintain the perfect haircut. With a host of highly rated barbers on staff, The Barber Company is sure to keep your hair looking its best! There are two Gift cards for two free cuts in this item.
Starting bid
Reserve your parking place online and skip the headache of parking at the airport! This is a one week pass at the spot parking lot at Nashville International Airport.
Starting bid
Reserve your parking place online and skip the headache of parking at the airport! This is a one week pass at the spot parking lot at Nashville International Airport.
Starting bid
Reserve your parking place online and skip the headache of parking at the airport! This is a one week pass at the spot parking lot at Nashville International Airport.
Starting bid
Reserve your parking place online and skip the headache of parking at the airport! This is (2) 3 day passes at the spot parking lot at Nashville International Airport.
Starting bid
Reserve your parking place online and skip the headache of parking at the airport! This is (2) 3 day passes at the spot parking lot at Nashville International Airport.
Starting bid
Generously Donated By Foiled Salon
Attention ladies of Lebanon! This Certificate will get you a free haircut at the foiled salon. A $50 value!
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Cedar City Pest Control
Worried about creepy crawly critters in your house? This item is perfect for you! Cedar City Pest control will stop those bugs in their tracks 🐜🦟🪲🪳🕷️
Starting bid
$10 N2 Nutrition Gift Card and A Kate Spade Designer Wallet. Enjoy delicious and Nutritious Drinks and Keep that gift card in your beautiful new wallet which retails for $149!
Starting bid
Calling all Vols Fans!!!! This basket is loaded with your favorite fan gear including logo Cups, Logo Car Magnets, and cute Orange earrings! Place your bids early on this one! It will go fast!!
Starting bid
Stay hydrated style with this hydration pack. Basket includes two spill proof Owala drink containers.
Starting bid
Ultimate Blue Devil Football accessory for the home or office! BDP!!! Hoodie is Size XL.
Starting bid
Sonicare electric toothbrush. keep those pearly whites clean!
Starting bid
This ultimate gift basket includes wine, various goodies to snack on, a cutting board, beautiful wine Glasses, CHOCOLATE and decorative towel.
Starting bid
Custom framing for that special document, photo, or piece of art. Includes glass and frame up to 36”
Starting bid
One size fits all
Starting bid
Size L
Starting bid
Adjustable Size
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Winfrey’s Rone Jewelry.
This beautiful timepiece is a prefect gift for someone Special or accessory for a classic look.
Starting bid
Sports gear Pack:
Package includes
-Rivals Logo Hat
-Rivals Logo Tee Shirt-Adult L
-Rivals Logo Tee Shirt - Adult M
-North face Backpack
Starting bid
Pork Assortment- Farm To Table
2 packs peppered pork chops
2 hot breakfast sausage
2 mild breakfast sausage
2 sliced sugar cured bacon
1 pack of pork ribs
1 pack center cut pork chops generously Donated by Circle S Farms of Lebanon! $125 Value
Starting bid
Generously Donated By Bates Ford
The Works Oil Change and More!
Includes
-Tire rotation and Pressure Check
-Brake Inspection
-Multi-point Inspection
-Fluid Top Off
-Battery Test
-Filter Check
-Belts and Hoses Check
Starting bid
This is a four pack of tickets to the state fair to be held at the Wilson County Fair Grouds August 13-22, 2026. A $60 Value!
Starting bid
2 packs of Ground Beef, 2 packs of Beef Brisket Burger, 1 pack of Hamburger patties, 1 pack of New York Stripes, 1 pack of Ribeyes- Bone in, and a 3lb Top Round Roast. Raised, Processed and Donated by McBride Angus Farms of Manchester, TN! A $125 value.
Starting bid
Offering over 20 mouthwatering ice cream flavors, you can not go wrong with this gift card!! Generously donated by Jeffrey and Elizabeth Turner. $20 value.
Starting bid
Hockey Fans- this one is for you… Nashville Predators vs The Detroit Redwings!! 4 All Inclusive Zone Tickets to the game on March 2, 2026 at 1pm. Lower Level- Section 111 Row L Seats 11-14. The AIZ opens 2 hours before the puck drops for each home game. The AIZ features free draft beer, house wine, cocktail of the game, and Coke products. On the right side of the AIZ, there is a room setup with multiple buffet tables. The food items change each game but the menu typically consist of a salad bar, appetizer bar, soup/chili, different meats selections, different side selections, chips and queso, pulled pork, hot dogs, etc. On the left side of the AIZ, there is a snack buffet featuring popcorn, chips, chex mix, and other grab and go snacks. There is also a dessert buffet each game with 5-6 different dessert. Very generously donated by Action Restoration! $700 value.
Starting bid
4 Titans vs Steelers tickets and parking pass. Lower bowl 40 yd line seats on Titans side. These retail for $250 each. Date TBD when schedule is released with dates.
Starting bid
Custom painted doormat to show your blue Devil pride all year round!
Starting bid
Custom made and perfect for any baseball home ⚾️❤️⚾️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!